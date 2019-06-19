Log in
LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP

(LR)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luminex Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

06/19/2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (US OTC: LUMIF) (the “Company” or “Luminex”) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2019 in Vancouver (the “Meeting”). Luminex’s shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten, Donald Shumka, David Farrell and John Wright as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, and appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex’s inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador consisting of approximately 100 thousand hectares, including the Tarqui, Orquideas, Cascas and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc (subject to entry into a definitive agreement), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Anglo American plc respectively.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminexresources.com/.

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. 
 For further information contact:
Signed: “Marshall Koval”Scott Hicks
 info@luminexresources.com
Marshall Koval, CEO and DirectorT: +1 604 646 1899

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
