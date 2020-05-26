Log in
Lumos Pharma to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on May 28, 2020

05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET that day to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide an update on corporate activities. There will also be a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (855) 469-0612 (U.S.) or (484) 756-4268 (international). The conference call will be webcast live and a link can be accessed through the Lumos Pharma website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjwbodk4. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks from the date of the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and using the passcode: 9129999.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-648-3757
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
