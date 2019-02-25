Log in
Luna Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 and Year-End Financial Release Date of March 4, 2019

02/25/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Roanoke, VA, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 News Release
Luna Innovations Incorporated
301 1st Street, SW, Suite 200
Roanoke, VA 24011		  


Luna Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 and Year-End Financial Release Date of March 4, 2019

ROANOKE, Va., February 25, 2019 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018, in a conference call with investors. Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dale Messick, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Senior Vice President and General Manager will host the call on Tuesday, March 4, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (EST).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 8384348. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:
Luna Innovations, Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance fiber optic-based test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

###

Investor Contacts:
Jane Bomba                                                                                       Sally J. Curley
Luna Innovations Incorporated                                                  Luna Innovations Incorporated
Phone: 303-829-1211                                                                      614-530-3002
Email: IR@lunainc.com                                                                  IR@lunainc.com

Jane Bomba
Luna Innovations Incorporated
Phone: 303-829-1211
Email: IR@lunainc.com

Sally J. Curley
Luna Innovations Incorporated
614-530-3002
Email: IR@lunainc.com

LUNA_Logo4c.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
