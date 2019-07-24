Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luna Innovations Incorporated    LUNA

LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED

(LUNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luna Innovations Incorporated : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date of August 7, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

Luna Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Release
Date of August 7, 2019

ROANOKE, Va., July 24, 2019 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, in a conference call with investors. Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dale Messick, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Senior Vice President and General Manager will host the call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (EDT).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab 'Investor Relations.' To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 1994289. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company's website under 'Webcasts and Presentations' for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:
Luna Innovations, Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance fiber optic-based test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

###
Investor Contacts:
Jane Bomba Sally J. Curley
Luna Innovations Incorporated Luna Innovations Incorporated
Phone: 303-829-1211 614-530-3002
Email: [email protected] [email protected]

Disclaimer

Luna Innovations Incorporated published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 21:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORA
05:59pLUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Release ..
PU
04:16pLuna Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date of August 7, 2019
GL
06/26LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Meggitt and Luna Innovations Sign Exclusive Lice..
BU
06/20LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : to Present at Singular Conference in New York on..
BU
05/28LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : CORRECTING and REPLACING Luna Innovations to Pre..
BU
05/22LUNA INNOVATIONS : Announces Another Breakthrough in Measurement Capability for ..
BU
05/17LUNA INNOVATIONS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/15LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : INC Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/..
AQ
05/13LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
05/08LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Reports Strong First-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 64,6 M
EBIT 2019 2,16 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 140 M
Chart LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Luna Innovations Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75  $
Last Close Price 4,96  $
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Graeff President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Dale E. Messick Chief Financial Officer
James T. Garrett Vice President-Technology Development
John B. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED48.36%140
CISCO SYSTEMS33.23%247 041
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%39 489
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD7.25%35 857
ERICSSON AB7.70%29 397
NOKIA OYJ-8.60%28 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group