Luna Innovations Incorporated : ' CEO interviewed by The Wall Street Resource

LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED

LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED

(LUNA)
03/12/2020

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott A. Graeff, was interviewed recently by The Wall Street Resource.

In the interview, Mr. Graeff gave an overview of the company and its successful strategy for growth. The audio webcast will be available at https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/ and will be available for replay.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81,9 M
EBIT 2020 6,42 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 181 M
Chart LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Luna Innovations Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,83  $
Last Close Price 5,99  $
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Graeff President, CEO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Eugene Nestro Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James T. Garrett Vice President-Technology Development
John B. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED-17.83%181
SMC CORPORATION0.48%25 401
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.54%15 842
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-3.64%7 051
COGNEX CORPORATION-24.20%6 801
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-18.47%4 921
