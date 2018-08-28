Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luna Innovations Incorporated    LUNA

LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED (LUNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Luna Innovations Incorporated : Lockheed Martin Awards Luna Innovations “Evolutionary Technology Supplier”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

Prestigious honor awarded to only three out of more than a thousand suppliers

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, was recognized as an Evolutionary Technology Supplier by Lockheed Martin in an August 22, 2018 invitation-only supplier summit. At the summit, Luna was presented with the award acknowledging the company’s exceptional technology offerings for the support, testing and manufacturing of the F-35 Lightning II program, one of Lockheed Martin’s largest aviation programs. This included recognition of Luna’s proprietary technologies and industry-leading products. Luna was one of only three award winners in 2018 chosen from the entire supply chain of vendors of support and sustainment equipment for the F-35 aircraft.

Luna supplies aerospace and defense manufacturers with multiple products for next-generation aircraft – including the ODiSI, OBR and Terahertz systems. Given the nature and significant size of the program with which the Evolutionary Supplier award is associated, further details have not been disclosed.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious Lockheed Martin Evolutionary Technology award, which recognizes only three of more than a thousand suppliers,” said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. “The award highlights our mission to accelerate the process of bringing innovative products, like the F-35, to market and recognizes our leading technical expertise as well as our employees’ significant contributions to the success of such critical programs."

The F-35 Lightning II aircraft is currently in production and over 310 have been delivered to U.S. and international customers and this number is expected to grow to over 900 by 2022. More than 665 pilots and 6,000 maintainers have been trained, and the F-35 fleet has surpassed more than 150,000 cumulative flight hours.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance fiber optic test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORA
10:11pLUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Lockheed Martin Awards Luna Innovations “E..
BU
08/26LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : New Luna CEO focuses on culture as stock price c..
AQ
08/01LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
08/01LUNA INNOVATIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/01LUNA INNOVATIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
08/01LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Reports Record Second Quarter 2018
BU
08/01LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Announces Sale of Optoelectronic Solutions
BU
08/01LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/23LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : Announces Second Quarter Financial Release Date ..
AQ
05/10LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Luna Innovations Incorporated 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Luna Innovations' (LUNA) CEO Scott Graeff on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/01Luna Innovations beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
05/10TECHNOLOGY - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (05/10/2018) 
05/09Luna Innovations' (LUNA) CEO Scott Graeff on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 47,9 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 102 M
Chart LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Luna Innovations Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Graeff President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Dale E. Messick Chief Financial Officer
James T. Garrett Vice President-Technology Development
John B. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED50.21%102
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO LTD-38.55%6 612
ACCELINK TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD--.--%2 356
KAILE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD HBE-28.72%2 126
TONGDING INTERCONNECTION INFORMTN CO LTD--.--%1 832
HUBER UND SUHNER AG33.33%1 364
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.