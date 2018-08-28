Luna Innovations Incorporated : Lockheed Martin Awards Luna Innovations “Evolutionary Technology Supplier”

Prestigious honor awarded to only three out of more than a thousand suppliers

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, was recognized as an Evolutionary Technology Supplier by Lockheed Martin in an August 22, 2018 invitation-only supplier summit. At the summit, Luna was presented with the award acknowledging the company’s exceptional technology offerings for the support, testing and manufacturing of the F-35 Lightning II program, one of Lockheed Martin’s largest aviation programs. This included recognition of Luna’s proprietary technologies and industry-leading products. Luna was one of only three award winners in 2018 chosen from the entire supply chain of vendors of support and sustainment equipment for the F-35 aircraft.

Luna supplies aerospace and defense manufacturers with multiple products for next-generation aircraft – including the ODiSI, OBR and Terahertz systems. Given the nature and significant size of the program with which the Evolutionary Supplier award is associated, further details have not been disclosed.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious Lockheed Martin Evolutionary Technology award, which recognizes only three of more than a thousand suppliers,” said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. “The award highlights our mission to accelerate the process of bringing innovative products, like the F-35, to market and recognizes our leading technical expertise as well as our employees’ significant contributions to the success of such critical programs."

The F-35 Lightning II aircraft is currently in production and over 310 have been delivered to U.S. and international customers and this number is expected to grow to over 900 by 2022. More than 665 pilots and 6,000 maintainers have been trained, and the F-35 fleet has surpassed more than 150,000 cumulative flight hours.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance fiber optic test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005666/en/