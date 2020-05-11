Log in
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION

Lundin Mining : 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders - May 2020

05/11/2020

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 11, 2020

TSX: LUN Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI

Chapada, Brazil

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Agenda

  1. Call to Order
  2. Welcome and Introductions
  3. Formal Business
    1. 2019 Financial Statements and Auditors' Report
    2. Election of Directors
    3. Appointment of Auditors
    4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
    5. Amendments to the Corporation's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan
    6. Other Business
  5. Termination of the Meeting
  6. Question Period

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

2019 Financial Statements and

Auditors' Report

Election of Directors

Lukas Lundin

Marie Inkster

Donald K. Charter

John H. Craig

Ashley Heppenstall

Peter C. Jones

Dale C. Peniuk

Catherine Stefan

Appointment of Auditors

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as Auditors of the Corporation, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the Auditors

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Resolve on an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibilities of the Board, that the shareholders accept the

Corporation's approach to executive compensation

Amendments to the Corporation's

Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

Increase the number of Common Shares

available for issuance by 12 million

Increase the maximum term of options

from five to seven years

Cautionary Statements

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-GAAP Performance Measures

This document contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding plans, prospects and business strategies; timing and amount of future production; expectations regarding the results of operations and costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of economic studies or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the ability to comply with permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities; and the integration and benefits of acquisitions. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, equipment and labour; assumed and future price of metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the effective integration of acquisitions; the political environment supporting mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to: volatility in commodity prices; global financial conditions; risks inherent in mining including but not limited to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena; uninsurable risks; equity markets volatility; outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases (such as COVID-19); negative publicity and reputation risks; reliance on a single asset; fraud and corruption risks; actual ore mined and/or recoveries varying from estimates; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; ore processing efficiency; foreign country and emerging markets risks; security; taxation regimes; health and safety risks; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with expectations; infrastructure risks; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; environmental regulation risks; exchange rate fluctuations; stakeholder opposition; civil disruption; labour disputes or difficulties; interruptions in production; uncertain political and economic environments; litigation; regulatory investigations, enforcement and/or sanctions; structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities risks; changes in laws or policies; climate change; cybersecurity risks; estimates of future production, operations, capital and operating cash and all-in sustaining costs; permitting risks; compliance with laws; mine closure risks; challenges to title; the price/availability of supplies or services; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; the estimation of asset carrying values; risks relating to dividends; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Annual Information Form and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward- looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forwardlooking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Question Period

Our Strategy

Operate, upgrade and grow a base metals portfolio that provides leading returns for our shareholders throughout the cycle

  • copper dominant
  • competitive cost position
  • low-riskmining jurisdictions, leverage current geographies
  • pipeline of development and exploration projects
  • maintain low leverage and flexible balance sheet while increasing direct shareholder returns

Eagle

Zinkgruvan

Nickel-Copper-PGMs in U.S.A.

Zinc-Lead-Copper in Sweden

Neves-Corvo

Copper-Zinc-Lead in Portugal

Candelaria1

Chapada

Copper-Gold-Silver in Chile

Copper-Gold in Brazil

1. Lundin Mining holds an 80% interest in Candelaria

Disclaimer

Lundin Mining Corporation published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:23:14 UTC
