Lundin Mining : 2020 Q2 MD&A and Financial Statements

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of July 29, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Those financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company's presentation currency is United States ("US") dollars. Reference herein of $ or USD is to United States dollars, C$ is to Canadian dollars, CLP is to Chilean pesos, BRL is to Brazilian reais, € refers to euros, and SEK is to Swedish kronor. About Lundin Mining Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel. Table of Contents Highlights .................................................................................................................................... 1 Financial Position ........................................................................................................................ 3 Outlook ....................................................................................................................................... 4 Selected Quarterly Financial Information................................................................................... 6 Revenue Overview ...................................................................................................................... 7 Financial Results ......................................................................................................................... 11 Mining Operations ...................................................................................................................... 13 Production Overview ............................................................................................................. 13 Cash Cost Overview ............................................................................................................... 14 Capital Expenditures.............................................................................................................. 15 Candelaria.............................................................................................................................. 16 Chapada ................................................................................................................................. 18 Eagle ...................................................................................................................................... 19 Neves-Corvo .......................................................................................................................... 20 Zinkgruvan ............................................................................................................................. 22 Metal Prices, LME Inventories and Smelter Treatment and Refining Charges........................... 23 Liquidity and Financial Condition................................................................................................ 24 Related Party Transactions ......................................................................................................... 25 Changes in Accounting Policies and Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments .................. 25 Non-GAAP Performance Measures ............................................................................................ 26 Managing Risks ........................................................................................................................... 31 Management's Report on Internal Controls............................................................................... 31 Outstanding Share Data.............................................................................................................. 31 Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; global financial conditions and inflation; risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; changes in the Company's share price, and volatility in the equity markets in general; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; ore processing efficiency; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets; security at the Company's operations; changing taxation regimes; health and safety risks; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure and risks related to ageing infrastructure; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; risks related to the environmental regulation and environmental impact of the Company's operations and products and management thereof; exchange rate fluctuations; reliance on third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; community and stakeholder opposition; civil disruption; the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; uncertain political and economic environments; litigation; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to mining regimes, permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; climate change; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; information technology and cybersecurity risks; estimates of future production and operations; estimates of operating, cash and all-in sustaining cost estimates; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; compliance with foreign laws; risks related to mine closure activities and closed and historical sites; challenges or defects in title; the price and availability of key operating supplies or services; historical environmental liabilities and ongoing reclamation obligations; indebtedness; funding requirements and availability of financing; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; the estimation of asset carrying values; internal controls; competition; dilution; existence of significant shareholders; conflicts of interest; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; risks relating to dividends; risks associated with business arrangements and partners over which the Company does not have full control; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Annual Information Form and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law. Highlights Operational Performance Operations performed well in the quarter with copper production at all operations higher than the prior year comparable quarter and record combined throughput of over 1.0 million tonnes at Neves-Corvo. With the exception of Candelaria, production at all mines remain on target to achieve previously disclosed annual guidance, despite challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, cash costs at all operations were in-line or better than expected. For Chapada and Eagle, annual cash cost guidance is improving by 24% and 15%, respectively. As the Company adapts to a new way of operating under COVID-19, Lundin Mining continues to manage and respond to the pandemic within the framework of its Crisis Management and Pandemic Response Plan, along with recommendations of health authorities and local and national regulatory requirements. The Company has implemented preventative measures to ensure the safety of its workforce, local communities and other key stakeholders. The Zinc Expansion Project ("ZEP") at Neves-Corvo continues to be temporarily suspended and business continuity measures have been implemented at all of our sites in an effort to mitigate and minimize potential future impacts of this pandemic, particularly with travel and contractors from outside the immediate mine regions. During the second quarter of 2020, the fast-growing infection rates in Brazil, Chile and the USA have increased the risk of outbreaks in the communities near Chapada, Candelaria and Eagle whereas rates of infection in the areas near our operations in Sweden and Portugal remained relatively stable. In the event of a localized outbreak in any of our operating jurisdictions, there may be a need to implement increased isolation and containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus. These actions could impact production levels, delay maintenance activities and disrupt supply chains. To date, production disruptions have been minimal and there has been no significant disruption in the delivery or receipt of goods at our operations as a result of COVID-19. Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced 35,060 tonnes of copper, and approximately 21 thousand ounces of gold in concentrate on a 100% basis. Copper production for the quarter was higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to higher copper head grades and recoveries as more higher-grade open pit and underground ore was mined. However, throughput was lower than planned due to ore hardness, operational issues and an unplanned maintenance stop. In addition, COVID-19 has further delayed the Candelaria Mill Optimization Project ("CMOP") and installation of the final ball mill motor is now planned for January 2021; accordingly, full year production guidance has been reduced. Copper cash costs1 of $1.36/lb for the quarter were better than the prior year comparable quarter largely owing to the impact of favourable foreign exchange. Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 13,799 tonnes of copper and approximately 23 thousand ounces of gold, in-line with plan. Copper cash costs of $0.21/lb were better than expected benefitting from favourable foreign exchange and higher gold by-product prices. Eagle (100% owned): Eagle produced 3,380 tonnes of nickel and 4,102 tonnes of copper during the quarter. Nickel production was comparable to the prior year comparable quarter. Copper production was higher than the prior year quarter as a result of higher grades. Nickel cash costs of $1.13/lb for the quarter were lower than the prior year comparable quarter due primarily to lower treatment and refining costs. Neves-Corvo(100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 10,559 tonnes of copper and 18,986 tonnes of zinc for the quarter. Copper production was higher than the prior year quarter benefitting from record throughput and better recoveries, while zinc production was higher due to higher grades. Copper cash costs of $1.75/lb for the quarter were lower than the prior year quarter due to favourable foreign exchange which was partially offset by lower byproduct credits stemming from lower realized zinc prices. 1 This is a non-GAAP measure - see page 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures. 1 Major construction and commissioning of ZEP continues to be temporarily suspended to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 to employees, contractors and local communities. Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Zinc production of 12,596 tonnes and lead production of 3,799 tonnes was lower than the prior year quarter due to grades and lower throughput as a result of the sequencing of copper production. Zinc cash costs of $0.56/lb were higher than the prior year quarter as a result of lower sales volumes and byproduct credit metal prices. Total production (Contained metal in YTD 2020 2019 concentrate) Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Copper (t)ab 127,452 65,285 62,167 235,498 67,131 74,560 47,685 46,122 Zinc (t) 68,529 31,582 36,947 151,515 38,925 35,028 37,116 40,446 Gold (koz)ab 83 44 39 142 43 58 21 20 Nickel (t) 6,955 3,380 3,575 13,494 2,651 3,232 3,398 4,213 a - Candelaria's production is on a 100% basis. b - Chapada results included are for the Company's ownership period. 2 Financial Performance Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased by $117.0 million compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to the addition of the Chapada mine ($59.3 million), higher realized metal prices and price adjustments ($40.0 million) and favourable foreign exchange ($19.0 million), partially offset by higher depreciation expense at Candelaria ($22.1 million).

On a year-to-date basis, gross profit decreased by $46.9 million from the prior year comparative period. The decrease was primarily due to lower metal prices and price adjustments ($154.4 million) and higher depreciation ($59.4 million). These decreases were partially offset by the addition of Chapada mine which contributed $81.2 million to gross profit, favourable foreign exchange ($36.7 million) and higher net sales volumes ($19.9 million).

On a year-to-date basis, gross profit decreased by $46.9 million from the prior year comparative period. The decrease was primarily due to lower metal prices and price adjustments ($154.4 million) and higher depreciation ($59.4 million). These decreases were partially offset by the addition of Chapada mine which contributed $81.2 million to gross profit, favourable foreign exchange ($36.7 million) and higher net sales volumes ($19.9 million). Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased by $56.9 million from the prior year quarter. The increase was attributable to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher income taxes ($55.9 million).

On a year-to-date basis, net earnings decreased by $117.6 million from the prior year comparative period. The decrease was attributable to lower gross profit, higher income taxes ($103.6 million) and higher finance costs, partially offset by lower general exploration and business development expenses and higher foreign exchange gains.

On a year-to-date basis, net earnings decreased by $117.6 million from the prior year comparative period. The decrease was attributable to lower gross profit, higher income taxes ($103.6 million) and higher finance costs, partially offset by lower general exploration and business development expenses and higher foreign exchange gains. Adjusted earnings 1 for the quarter were $63.8 million higher than the prior year quarter due mainly to higher gross profit offset by higher income taxes. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted earnings were $40.2 million lower than the prior year due to lower gross profit. Corporate Highlights On June 30, 2020, the Company published its annual Sustainability Report which provides updates on the economic, safety, environmental and social issues that are of greatest interest to communities near the Company's operations, employees, investors, and other stakeholders. A copy of the Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website (www.lundinmining.com). Financial Position and Financing Cash and cash equivalents of $283.9 million as at June 30, 2020 decreased by $83.0 million during the quarter including cash flow from operations of $37.6 million, which included an outflow of $141.4 million for changes in working capital. $100.2 million was invested in capital expenditures.

On a year-to-date basis, cash and cash equivalents increased by $33.4 million. In addition to $121.0 million in operating cash flow, the Company drew down approximately $200.0 million in debt, invested $241.2 million in capital expenditures and returned $42.6 million to shareholders in dividend payments.

Net debt 1 of $220.0 million as at June 30, 2020 reflects an increase of $159.7 million since December 31, 2019. Operating cash flow of $121.0 million was more than offset by capital investment ($241.2 million) and dividend payments to shareholders ($42.6 million).

of $220.0 million as at June 30, 2020 reflects an increase of $159.7 million since December 31, 2019. Operating cash flow of $121.0 million was more than offset by capital investment ($241.2 million) and dividend payments to shareholders ($42.6 million). As of July 29, 2020, the Company had a cash and net debt balance of approximately $225.0 million and $190.0 million, respectively. 1 These are a non-GAAP measure - see page 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures. 3 Outlook All operations had a good quarter and, other than Candelaria, are on track to meet previously disclosed production guidance. Candelaria continued to experience lower throughput than planned due to ore hardness, operational issues and unplanned maintenance stops. Production guidance for Candelaria has been reduced to reflect the lower production to date, as well as a further delay in CMOP due to COVID-19. Cash costs at Chapada and Eagle have been better than expected due to favourable by-product metal prices and, at Chapada, favourable foreign exchange; accordingly, cash cost guidance for these two operations has been reduced. While the Company has not experienced significant disruptions to production, shipments of concentrate, or its supply chain due to COVID-19, we caution that the global effects of COVID-19 are continuing to evolve. The number of new cases in the USA, Brazil and Chile have continued to increase. Given the uncertainty of the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19, our production and cash cost estimates are subject to a higher than normal degree of uncertainty. The guidance below does not reflect any potential for additional suspensions or other significant disruption to operations due to COVID-19. 2020 Production and Cash Cost Previous Guidancea Revised Guidance (contained metal in concentrate) Tonnes C1 Cost Tonnes C1 Costb Copper (t) Candelaria (100%) 160,000 - 175,000 $1.35/lb 145,000 - 155,000 $1.35/lbc Chapada 51,000 - 56,000 $0.85/lb 51,000 - 56,000 $0.65/lbd Eagle 15,000 - 18,000 17,000 - 19,000 Neves-Corvo 35,000 - 40,000 $2.10/lb 35,000 - 40,000 $2.10/lbc Zinkgruvan 3,000 - 4,000 3,000 - 4,000 Total 264,000 - 293,000 251,000 - 274,000 Zinc (t) Neves-Corvo 70,000 - 75,000 70,000 - 75,000 Zinkgruvan 72,000 - 77,000 $0.60/lb 72,000 - 77,000 $0.60/lbc Total 142,000 - 152,000 142,000 - 152,000 Gold (oz) Candelaria (100%) 90,000 - 100,000 80,000 - 90,000 Chapada 85,000 - 90,000 85,000 - 90,000 Total 175,000 - 190,000 165,000 - 180,000 Nickel (t) Eagle 15,000 - 18,000 $1.00/lb 15,000 - 18,000 $0.85/lb a. Guidance as outlined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020. b. Cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to; production volumes, as noted above, commodity prices (Cu: $2.35/lb, Zn: $0.85/lb, Ni: $5.25/lb, Pb: $0.75/lb, Au: $1,600/oz.), foreign exchange rates (€/USD:1.15, USD/SEK:9.25, USD/CLP:800, USD/BRL:5.00) and operating costs, for the remainder of 2020. c. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement and as such costs are calculated based on receipt of $412/oz and $4.12/oz respectively, on gold and silver sales. Silver production at Zinkgruvan and Neves-Corvo are also subject to streaming agreements, and cash costs are calculated based on receipt of approximately $4.40/oz and $4.30/oz, respectively, on silver sales. d. Chapada cash costs are calculated on a by-product basis and do not include the effects of copper stream agreements. Effects of copper stream agreements are reflected in copper revenue and will impact realized revenue per pound. 4 2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance Sustaining capital expenditure guidance remains the same as the prior quarter. ZEP capital expenditure guidance has been updated to include a limited number of critical path items that can be undertaken without introducing additional risk to the operation. Total pre-production cost for ZEP remains unchanged from previous guidance at €360 million. ($ millions) Previous Guidancea Revisions Revised Guidance Candelaria (100% basis) 230 - 230 Chapada 40 - 40 Eagle 15 - 15 Neves-Corvo 55 - 55 Zinkgruvan 45 - 45 Total Sustaining Capital 385 - 385 Zinc Expansion Project (Neves-Corvo) 55 10 65 Total Capital Expenditures 440 10 450 a. Guidance as outlined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020. 2020 Exploration Investment Guidance Planned exploration expenditures of $35.0 million in 2020 remain unchanged from guidance provided in the previous quarter. Most of the planned expenditures for 2020 will be spent supporting in-mine and near-mine targets at our operations including $15.0 million at Candelaria, $6.0 million at Zinkgruvan, $6.0 million at Chapada, and $2.0 million at Neves-Corvo. 5 Selected Quarterly Financial Information1 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ millions, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 533.3 369.3 911.3 785.6 Cost of goods sold: Production costs (273.0) (255.8) (551.7) (460.9) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (118.2) (88.3) (240.2) (158.4) Gross profit 142.1 25.1 119.4 166.3 Net earnings (loss) attributable to: 38.7 (72.7) Lundin Mining shareholders (7.8) 43.9 Non-controlling interests 9.6 (0.8) 7.4 8.5 Net earnings (loss) 48.3 (8.6) (65.3) 52.3 Adjusted earnings (loss)3 52.8 (11.1) 11.7 51.9 Adjusted EBITDA3 231.5 75.6 321.8 252.6 Cash flow from operations 37.6 204.5 121.0 266.6 Adjusted operating cash flow 3 179.0 49.9 206.9 189.1 Capital expenditures4 100.2 178.7 241.2 360.7 Per share amounts: Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders 0.05 (0.01) (0.10) 0.06 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share3 0.07 (0.02) 0.02 0.07 Adjusted operating cash flow per share3 0.24 0.07 0.28 0.26 Dividends declared (C$/share) 0.04 0.03 0.08 0.06 June 30, 2020 December 31, Total assets 2019 6,980.5 6,917.2 Total debt and lease liabilities 502.0 308.5 Net debt3 220.0 60.2 Summary of Quarterly Results1,2,5 ($ millions, except per share data) Q2-20 Q1-20 Q4-19 Q3-19 Q2-19 Q1-19 Q4-18 Q3-18 Revenue 533.3 378.0 568.4 538.7 369.3 416.4 407.7 379.7 Cost of goods sold (391.2) (400.7) (422.9) (410.1) (344.1) (275.2) (335.7) (320.1) Gross profit (loss) 142.1 (22.7) 145.5 128.6 25.1 141.2 72.0 59.6 Net earnings (loss) 48.3 (113.6) 104.8 32.1 (8.6) 60.9 31.8 9.1 - attributable to shareholders 38.7 (111.5) 97.0 26.4 (7.8) 51.7 28.8 7.0 EPS - Basic and diluted 0.05 (0.15) 0.13 0.04 (0.01) 0.07 0.04 0.01 Cash flow from operations 37.6 83.4 186.4 111.6 204.5 62.1 44.2 140.9 Adjusted operating cash flow per share 0.24 0.04 0.28 0.21 0.07 0.19 0.16 0.11 Capital expenditures4 100.2 141.1 139.6 165.0 178.7 182.0 234.1 173.7 Except where otherwise noted, financial data has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Upon the adoption of new standards, the Company has elected not to restate comparative periods presented. Results reflect the inclusion of Chapada for the period of Lundin Mining's ownership. These are non-GAAP measures please see 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures. Capital expenditures are reported on a cash basis, as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows. The sum of quarterly amounts may differ from year-to-date results due to rounding. 6 Revenue Overview Sales Volumes by Payable Metal (Contained metal in concentrate) 2020 2019 Total Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Copper (tonnes) 71,896 34,130 Candelaria (100%) 37,766 139,051 34,564 42,276 31,138 31,073 Chapada1 24,933 13,446 11,487 29,884 16,127 13,757 - - Eagle 8,067 3,668 4,399 12,767 2,819 2,615 4,286 3,047 Neves-Corvo 19,199 11,471 7,728 41,252 11,311 12,343 9,888 7,710 Zinkgruvan 1,453 910 543 2,673 779 981 913 - 125,548 63,625 61,923 225,627 65,600 71,972 46,225 41,830 Zinc (tonnes) 30,960 Neves-Corvo 15,896 15,064 59,143 14,713 14,567 14,466 15,397 Zinkgruvan 24,749 10,465 14,284 67,463 19,314 12,657 19,466 16,026 55,709 26,361 29,348 126,606 34,027 27,224 33,932 31,423 Gold (000 oz) 41 19 Candelaria (100%) 22 83 20 25 19 19 Chapada1 40 23 17 55 28 27 - - 81 42 39 138 48 52 19 19 Nickel (tonnes) 5,228 2,419 Eagle 2,809 10,682 3,167 1,889 3,935 1,691 Lead (tonnes) 2,607 Neves-Corvo 1,309 1,298 4,591 1,210 792 1,313 1,276 Zinkgruvan 11,729 5,705 6,024 23,875 9,518 4,684 5,799 3,874 14,336 7,014 7,322 28,466 10,728 5,476 7,112 5,150 Silver (000 oz) 593 Candelaria (100%) 272 321 1,152 275 342 252 283 Chapada1 65 31 34 119 67 52 - - Eagle 42 22 20 72 12 22 25 13 Neves-Corvo 450 270 180 801 189 185 201 226 Zinkgruvan 776 427 349 1,594 571 335 460 228 1,926 1,022 904 3,738 1,114 936 938 750 1. Chapada's sales volumes are presented for the period of Lundin Mining's ownership. 7 Revenue Analysis Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, by Mine 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change ($ thousands) $ % $ % $ $ % $ % $ Candelaria (100%) 255,132 48 178,677 48 76,455 428,104 47 411,338 52 16,766 Chapada 114,125 21 - - 114,125 198,246 22 - - 198,246 Eagle 52,689 10 59,412 16 (6,723) 100,026 11 105,620 13 (5,594) Neves-Corvo 81,188 15 77,519 21 3,669 126,965 14 162,666 21 (35,701) Zinkgruvan 30,185 6 53,643 15 (23,458) 57,963 6 106,011 14 (48,048) 533,319 369,251 164,068 911,304 785,635 125,669 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, by Metal 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change ($ thousands) $ % $ % $ $ % $ % $ Copper 376,510 71 226,953 62 149,557 620,019 68 493,043 63 126,976 Zinc 35,120 7 59,679 16 (24,559) 67,224 7 142,353 18 (75,129) Gold 69,645 13 23,756 6 45,889 126,229 14 46,461 6 79,768 Nickel 30,086 6 33,352 9 (3,266) 54,464 6 59,177 8 (4,713) Lead 8,490 2 12,438 3 (3,948) 18,349 2 22,203 3 (3,854) Silver 10,914 1 8,883 3 2,031 19,633 2 16,797 2 2,836 Other 2,554 - 4,190 1 (1,636) 5,386 1 5,601 - (215) 533,319 369,251 164,068 911,304 785,635 125,669 Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased in comparison to the second quarter of the prior year mainly due to the addition of Chapada mine ($114.1 million) as well as higher realized copper metal prices ($50.9 million) On a year-to-date basis, revenue was also higher than the prior year comparable period. The increase in revenue from the addition of the Chapada mine ($198.2 million) as well as higher sales volumes ($62.2 million) was partially offset by lower realized metal prices, net of price adjustments ($154.4 million). Revenue from gold and silver for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes the partial recognition of an upfront purchase price on the sale of precious metals streams for Candelaria, Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan, as well as the cash proceeds which amount to $412/oz for gold and between $4.12/oz and $4.40/oz for silver. Revenue from copper for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes the recognition of deferred revenue from the copper streams acquired with the Chapada mine, as well as the cash proceeds of 30% of the market price of copper sold. Revenue is recorded using the metal price received for sales that settle during the reporting period. For sales that have not been settled, an estimate is used based on the expected month of settlement and the forward price of the metal at the end of the reporting period. The difference between the estimate and the final price received is recognized by adjusting revenue in the period in which the sale is settled. Settlement dates can range from one to six months after shipment. 8 Provisionally valued revenue as of June 30, 2020 Metal Payable metal Valued at $ per lb/oz Copper 60,742 t $2.73 /lb Zinc 14,778 t $0.92 /lb Gold 30,859 oz $1,826 /oz Nickel 682 t $5.79 /lb Quarterly Reconciliation of Realized Prices Three months ended June 30, 2020 ($ thousands) Copper Zinc Gold Nickel Total Current period sales1 370,779 53,589 74,549 30,480 529,398 Prior period price adjustments 29,532 (571) 3,378 (701) 31,637 400,311 53,018 77,927 29,779 561,035 Other metal sales 38,720 Copper stream cash effect (2,690) Gold stream cash effect (17,951) Less: Treatment & refining charges (45,795) Total Revenue 533,319 Payable Metal 63,625 t 26,361 t 42 koz 2,419 t Current period sales1, 2 $2.64 $0.92 $1,784 $5.72 Prior period adjustments 0.21 (0.01) 81 (0.14) Realized prices $2.85 /lb $0.91 /lb $1,865 /oz $5.58 /lb Three months ended June 30, 2019 Copper Zinc Gold Nickel Total Current period sales1 277,238 87,472 24,216 50,171 439,097 Prior period price adjustments (27,274) (7,466) 2,580 (1,067) (33,227) 249,964 95,331 26,796 49,104 405,870 Other metal sales 35,634 Gold stream cash effect (11,835) Less: Treatment & refining charges (60,418) Total Revenue 369,251 Payable Metal 46,225 t 33,932 t 19 koz 3,935 t Current period sales1,2 $2.72 $1.17 $1,275 $5.78 Prior period adjustments (0.27) (0.10) 136 (0.12) Realized prices $2.45 /lb $1.07 /lb $1,410 /oz $5.66 /lb Includes provisional price adjustments on current period sales. The realized price for copper inclusive of the impact of streaming agreements for 2020 is $2.83/lb (2019: n/a). The realized price for gold inclusive of the impact of streaming agreements for 2020 is $1,435/oz (2019: $830/oz). 9 Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Realized Prices Six months ended June 30, 2020 ($ thousands) Copper Zinc Gold Nickel Total Current period sales1 709,479 114,214 140,494 65,509 1,029,695 Prior period price adjustments (42,771) (11,015) 1,119 (12,017) (64,683) 666,708 103,199 141,613 53,492 965,012 Other metal sales 77,899 Copper stream cash effect (6,477) Gold stream cash effect (34,518) Less: Treatment & refining charges (90,612) Total Revenue 911,304 Payable Metal 125,548 t 55,709 t 81 koz 5,228 t Current period sales1, 2 $2.56 $0.93 $1,744 $5.68 Prior period adjustments (0.15) (0.09) 14 (1.04) Realized prices $2.41 /lb $0.84 /lb $1,758 /oz $4.64 /lb Six months ended June 30, 2019 Copper Zinc Gold Nickel Total Current period sales1 529,453 173,870 48,941 71,924 824,188 Prior period price adjustments 7,695 1,467 2,380 8,389 19,931 537,148 175,337 51,321 80,313 844,119 Other metal sales 64,740 Gold stream cash effect (22,558) Less: Treatment & refining charges (100,666) Total Revenue 785,635 Payable Metal 88,055 t 65,355 t 38 koz 5,626 t Current period sales1, 2 $2.73 $1.21 $1,351 $5.80 Prior period adjustments 0.04 0.01 63 0.68 Realized prices $2.77 /lb $1.22 /lb $1,413 /oz $6.48 /lb Includes provisional price adjustments on current period sales. The realized price for copper inclusive of the impact of streaming agreements for 2020 is $2.39/lb (2019: n/a). The realized price for gold inclusive of the impact of streaming agreements for 2020 is $1,330/oz (2019: $710/oz). 10 Financial Results Production Costs Production costs for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $17.2 million and $90.8 million higher, respectively, than the comparable prior year periods, due to the inclusion of production costs from the Chapada mine (Q2 2020 - $44.0 million, YTD 2020 - $94.7 million) and higher sales volumes at Candelaria, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange. Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense increased for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the prior year periods. The increase was primarily attributable to increased amortization of deferred stripping at Candelaria of Phase 10, as well as the inclusion of Chapada. Depreciation by operation Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ thousands) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Candelaria 68,065 45,962 22,103 139,134 85,761 53,373 Chapada 10,820 - 10,820 22,430 - 22,430 Eagle 17,139 20,141 (3,002) 35,906 30,316 5,590 Neves-Corvo 13,944 12,795 1,149 27,593 25,398 2,195 Zinkgruvan 7,787 8,966 (1,179) 14,243 16,030 (1,787) Other 449 429 20 873 892 (19) 118,204 88,293 29,911 240,179 158,397 81,782 Loss from Equity Investment in Associate In the fourth quarter of 2019, Freeport Cobalt sold its interest in the cobalt refinery and related cobalt precursor business. In the prior six-month period ended June 30, 2019 a loss of $10.6 million was recognized, due mainly to inventory revaluations as a result of lower cobalt prices. General Exploration and Business Development General exploration and business development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased against the prior year comparable periods by $14.6 million and $20.1 million, respectively. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, surface exploration drilling and geophysical work at Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan continued to be postponed. The Chapada exploration program was stopped throughout April while related health and safety measures were implemented, and subsequently, a reduced drilling program was re-started later in the quarter. Limited exploration drilling at Candelaria has primarily focused on known mineralized trends within the underground workings. Finance Income and Costs Net finance costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 increased over the prior year comparable periods by $10.6 million and $23.0, million respectively, primarily due to higher interest expense from deferred revenue and lower interest income. Other Income and Expenses Net other income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $19.2 million, compared to net other expense of $2.8 million in the prior year to date period. The higher income in the current year period reflects higher foreign exchange gains of $46.7 million offset by the negative revaluation of a derivative liability related to the acquisition of the Chapada mine ($17.7 million). Net other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $8.5 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to the revaluation of the Chapada derivative liability. 11 Foreign exchange gains and losses recorded in other income and expenses relate to working capital denominated in foreign currencies that were held by the Company. Period end exchange rates having a meaningful impact on foreign exchange recorded at June 30, 2020 were as follows: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Chilean Peso $1.00:CLP813 $1.00:CLP846 $1.00:CLP749 Euro $1.12:€1.00 $1.10:€1.00 $1.12:€1.00 Brazilian Real $1.00:BRL5.48 $1.00:BRL5.20 $1.00:BRL4.03 Swedish Kroner $1.00:SEK9.35 $1.00:SEK10.08 $1.00:SEK9.32 Income Taxes Income taxes by mine Income tax expense (recovery) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ thousands) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Candelaria 17,481 (10,335) 27,816 20,208 3,379 16,829 Chapada 29,506 - 29,506 105,719 - 105,719 Eagle (41) (2,086) 2,045 (83) (1,909) 1,826 Neves-Corvo 657 (5,185) 5,842 (6,220) (515) (5,705) Zinkgruvan (2,935) 3,124 (6,059) (223) 9,254 (9,477) Other 6,045 9,314 (3,269) 9,843 15,468 (5,625) 50,713 (5,168) 55,881 129,244 25,677 103,567 Income taxes by classification Income tax expense (recovery) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ thousands) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Current income tax 9,671 5,684 3,987 35,834 31,392 4,442 Deferred income tax (recovery) 41,042 (10,852) 51,894 93,410 (5,715) 99,125 50,713 (5,168) 55,881 129,244 25,677 103,567 Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the prior year comparable period due primarily to the acquisition of Chapada mine ($29.5 million), which includes the deferred tax impact of a weakening BRL on non-monetary assets ($13.2 million), and higher taxable earnings at Candelaria. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the tax expense recorded in the prior year comparable period due primarily to the acquisition of Chapada mine. Included in Chapada's tax expense of $105.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is a non-cash expense of $75.7 million arising from the revaluation of non-monetary assets in BRL to USD. In addition, higher taxable earnings at Candelaria were partially offset by lower taxable earnings across the other operations, as well as a $4.5 million tax recovery from prior periods in Chile. 12 Mining Operations Production Overview (Contained metal in 2020 2019 Q2 Q1 concentrate) YTD Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Copper (tonnes) 71,357 35,060 Candelaria (100%) 36,297 146,330 39,221 40,698 33,633 32,778 Chapada 25,680 13,799 11,881 30,529 12,884 17,645 - - Eagle 8,480 4,102 4,378 14,297 3,626 3,042 3,732 3,897 Neves-Corvo 19,634 10,559 9,075 41,436 10,898 12,055 9,615 8,868 Zinkgruvan 2,301 1,765 536 2,906 502 1,120 705 579 127,452 65,285 62,167 235,498 67,131 74,560 47,685 46,122 Zinc (tonnes) 36,934 18,986 Neves-Corvo 17,948 73,202 17,946 18,232 18,251 18,773 Zinkgruvan 31,595 12,596 18,999 78,313 20,979 16,796 18,865 21,673 68,529 31,582 36,947 151,515 42,024 35,028 37,116 40,446 Gold (000 oz) 42 21 Candelaria (100%) 21 88 23 24 21 20 Chapada 41 23 18 54 20 34 - - 83 44 39 142 43 58 21 20 Nickel (tonnes) 6,955 3,380 Eagle 3,575 13,494 2,651 3,232 3,398 4,213 Lead (tonnes) 3,027 1,559 Neves-Corvo 1,468 5,474 1,365 1,106 1,350 1,653 Zinkgruvan 11,812 3,799 8,013 27,703 9,361 6,291 6,219 5,832 14,839 5,358 9,481 33,177 10,726 7,397 7,569 7,485 Silver (000 oz) 636 305 Candelaria (100%) 331 1,305 337 355 292 321 Chapada 126 69 57 144 63 81 - - Eagle 70 35 35 143 31 40 45 27 Neves-Corvo 856 479 377 1,706 385 431 392 498 Zinkgruvan 1,051 389 662 2,464 724 630 631 479 2,739 1,277 1,462 5,762 1,540 1,537 1,360 1,325 13 Cash Cost Overview ($/lb) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Candelaria (cost/lb Cu) 1.68 1.62 Gross cost 2.12 1.99 By-product1 (0.32) (0.26) (0.29) (0.25) Net Cash Cost 1.36 1.86 1.33 1.74 All-In Sustaining Cost2 2.10 3.73 2.19 3.52 Chapada (cost/lb Cu) 1.56 1.79 Gross cost - - By-product (1.35) - (1.25) - Net Cash Cost 0.21 - 0.54 - All-In Sustaining Cost 0.64 - 0.91 - Eagle (cost/lb Ni) Gross cost 5.36 6.14 5.24 6.04 By-product (4.23) (3.00) (3.95) (3.74) Net Cash Cost 1.13 3.14 1.29 2.30 All-In Sustaining Cost 2.48 3.65 3.02 3.05 Neves-Corvo (cost/lb Cu) 2.64 2.91 Gross cost 3.14 3.27 By-product (0.89) (1.26) (0.96) (1.81) Net Cash Cost 1.75 1.88 1.95 1.46 All-In Sustaining Cost 2.32 2.60 2.71 2.23 Zinkgruvan (cost/lb Zn) Gross cost 1.18 0.81 1.00 0.74 By-product (0.62) (0.40) (0.47) (0.32) Net Cash Cost 0.56 0.41 0.53 0.42 All-In Sustaining Cost 1.03 0.63 0.89 0.66 By-product is after related treatment and refining charges. All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") is a non-GAAP measure - see page 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures. 14 Capital Expenditures1,2 Three months ended June 30, by Mine 2020 2019 Capitalized Total Capitalized ($ thousands) Sustaining Expansionary Interest Sustaining Expansionary Interest Total Candelaria 53,615 - - 53,615 123,946 - - 123,946 Chapada 8,304 - - 8,304 - - - - Eagle 2,214 - - 2,214 1,257 9,277 - 10,534 Neves-Corvo 11,730 14,711 - 26,441 13,521 21,473 - 34,994 Zinkgruvan 9,571 - - 9,571 9,208 - - 9,208 Other 16 - - 16 35 - - 35 85,450 14,711 - 100,161 147,967 30,750 - 178,717 by Mine Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Capitalized Total Capitalized ($ thousands) Sustaining Expansionary Interest Sustaining Expansionary Interest Total Candelaria 130,195 - - 130,195 232,892 - - 232,892 Chapada 12,028 - - 12,028 - - - - Eagle 7,645 - - 7,645 3,174 16,972 - 20,146 Neves-Corvo 27,531 45,657 451 73,639 24,397 63,844 - 88,241 Zinkgruvan 17,505 - - 17,505 19,357 - - 19,357 Other 215 - - 215 78 - - 78 195,119 45,657 451 241,227 279,898 80,816 - 360,714 Capital expenditures are reported on a cash basis, as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Sustaining and expansionary capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures - see page 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures. 15 Candelaria (Chile) Operating Statistics Total 2020 2019 (100% Basis) Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Ore mined (000s tonnes) 17,166 9,085 8,081 28,753 10,067 9,329 5,620 3,737 Ore milled (000s tonnes) 11,811 6,104 5,707 26,287 6,336 6,295 6,450 7,206 Grade 0.65 0.62 Copper (%) 0.67 0.60 0.66 0.70 0.57 0.49 Gold (g/t) 0.15 0.14 0.15 0.14 0.15 0.16 0.14 0.11 Recovery 94.0 93.5 Copper (%) 94.7 92.3 92.8 92.9 91.4 91.9 Gold (%) 73.6 74.0 73.0 72.1 74.4 71.8 70.6 70.5 Production (contained metal) 71,357 35,060 Copper (tonnes) 36,297 146,330 39,221 40,698 33,633 32,778 Gold (000 oz) 42 21 21 88 23 24 21 20 Silver (000 oz) 636 305 331 1,305 337 355 292 321 Revenue ($000s) 428,104 255,132 172,972 896,283 235,015 249,930 178,677 232,661 Gross profit (loss) ($000s) 54,759 71,544 (16,785) 180,650 57,989 42,612 1,390 78,659 Cash cost ($ per pound) 1.33 1.36 1.31 1.54 1.38 1.39 1.86 1.62 AISC ($ per pound) 2.19 2.10 2.26 2.88 2.22 2.49 3.73 3.30 Gross Profit Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the prior year quarter largely due to higher realized metal prices, lower mine and mill costs and the positive impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by higher depreciation. Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $25.3 million lower than the comparable period in 2019. The decrease was largely due to lower realized copper prices ($58.2 million) and higher depreciation expense, partially offset by higher sales volumes ($21.6 million) and the positive impact of foreign exchange. Production Copper production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the comparable periods in 2019. The increase in copper production is largely attributable to higher head grades and recoveries as more high- grade open pit and underground ore was mined in the current year. This increase in copper production was offset partially by lower throughput due to ore hardness and fewer available operational hours at the mill. Full year production guidance for both copper and gold have been reduced to reflect actual results to date, as well as the expectation of lower than previously planned throughput for the balance of the year. Candelaria open pit mining is advancing in Phase 10 areas in proximity to and with geomechanical conditions similar to where previous pit wall displacement issues occurred in Phase 9. Additional caution is being taken to plan and monitor ground conditions while mining in this area. Candelaria continuously performs geomechanical analysis and monitoring of pit walls, including internal operating and blasting protocols, daily inspections, high precision radars, prism with robotic control and extensometers, all aligned with industry best practices and Chilean safe mining regulations. Cash Costs Copper cash costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than cash costs in the prior year comparable periods. The decrease was largely due to the favourable impact of foreign exchange as well as lower per unit production costs from better diesel prices and higher sales volumes. Candelaria is well positioned to meet full year cash cost guidance of $1.35/lb. All-in sustaining costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those of the 16 corresponding periods in 2019 due to lower cash costs. All-in sustaining costs further benefitted from lower sustaining capital expenditures in the current periods as several major projects, such as the mine fleet reinvestment and development of the South Sector underground mine, were concluded by the end of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, approximately 27,000 oz of gold and 406,000 oz of silver were subject to terms of a streaming agreement in which $412/oz and $4.12/oz were received for gold and silver, respectively. Projects CMOP achieved substantial completion in the first half of 2020, with the exception of the replacement of the fourth ball mill motor. The installation of the final ball mill has been postponed to January 2021 due to the limited ability to safely mobilize contractors and consultants as a result of COVID-19 and the objective to follow planned mill maintenance down-time to optimize production. All remaining equipment necessary to complete the project is on site and available for installation. 17 Chapada (Brazil) Operating Statistics Total 2020 2019 (100% Basis) Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Ore mined (000s tonnes) 15,980 7,528 8,452 18,240 7,592 10,648 - - Ore milled (000s tonnes) 10,766 5,278 5,488 11,911 5,731 6,180 - - Grade 0.28 0.30 Copper (%) 0.27 0.31 0.27 0.34 - - Gold (g/t) 0.21 0.23 0.20 0.24 0.20 0.28 - - Recovery 83.7 Copper (%) 86.1 80.9 82.7 81.6 83.7 - - Gold (%) 55.8 60.0 51.0 59.4 57.0 61.0 - - Production (contained metal) 25,680 13,799 Copper (tonnes) 11,881 30,529 12,884 17,645 - - Gold (000 oz) 41 23 18 54 20 34 - - Silver (000 oz) 126 69 57 144 63 81 - - Revenue ($000s) 198,246 114,125 84,121 248,011 133,144 114,867 - - Gross profit ($000s) 81,153 59,320 21,833 104,445 56,581 47,864 - - Cash cost ($ per pound) 0.54 0.21 0.92 0.58 0.77 0.35 - - AISC ($ per pound) 0.91 0.64 1.22 0.97 1.28 0.62 - - Gross Profit Gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than expected due to negative copper price adjustments, partially offset by higher gold prices and favourable foreign exchange rates. Production The production of both copper and gold was in-line with expectations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, as improving ore grades and recoveries for both metals offset lower throughput resulting from ore hardness. Chapada remains on-track to achieve full year copper and gold production guidance. Cash Costs Copper cash costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were better than expected, benefitting primarily from favourable foreign exchange rates, as well as continued strong gold prices which improved the realized by-product credit. As a result, full year cash cost guidance has improved to $0.65/lb from $0.85/lb. AISC was also better than expected due to lower cash costs and sustaining capital expenditures. Projects The Company is continuing to evaluate options for long-term mine and plant expansion. Study work progressed during the second quarter and is being completed in parallel with exploration efforts, largely focused on near- mine targets, with results to be incorporated in any future expansionary plans. The 2020 exploration program includes approximately 40,000 metres of planned drilling and geophysical surveys. During the quarter, 4,416 metres of drilling were completed, for a total of 9,810 metres year-to-date. Drilling during the second half of the year will continue to focus primarily on the Buriti, Santa Cruz Extension and Cava Norte NE near mine targets. Restrictions on contractors due to COVID-19 have impacted exploration drilling and, if prolonged, could impact the overall achievement of annual drilling plans. 18 Eagle (USA) Operating Statistics Total 2020 2019 Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Ore mined (000s tonnes) 374 185 189 748 194 197 192 165 Ore milled (000s tonnes) 377 183 194 747 191 197 194 165 Grade 2.2 2.2 Nickel (%) 2.2 2.2 1.7 2.0 2.1 3.0 Copper (%) 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.0 2.0 1.6 2.0 2.4 Recovery 83.2 82.5 Nickel (%) 83.9 82.1 80.5 80.4 81.3 85.0 Copper (%) 96.4 96.6 96.3 96.0 95.3 95.5 95.7 97.6 Production (contained metal) 6,955 3,380 Nickel (tonnes) 3,575 13,494 2,651 3,232 3,398 4,213 Copper (tonnes) 8,480 4,102 4,378 14,297 3,626 3,042 3,732 3,897 Revenue ($000s) 100,026 52,689 47,337 212,929 53,592 53,717 59,412 46,208 Gross profit (loss) ($000s) (5,026) 3,762 (8,788) 35,987 (1,021) 19,350 (800) 18,458 Cash cost ($ per pound) 1.29 1.13 1.43 2.84 3.53 3.25 3.14 0.37 AISC ($ per pound) 3.02 2.48 3.50 3.74 4.53 4.37 3.65 1.65 Gross Profit Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the gross loss recorded in the prior year comparable period due primarily to lower treatment and refining costs in the current quarter. On a year-to-date basis, a gross loss was recorded compared to the gross profit recorded in the prior year comparative period. The decrease was due to lower realized metal prices ($27.8 million) in the current year, partially offset by lower treatment and refining costs. Production Nickel production for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was in-line with the prior year comparable periods. On a year-to-date basis nickel production was lower than the prior year period as a result of lower grades. Copper production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the comparable periods in 2019 due largely to higher grades. Full year production guidance for copper has been improved. Cash Costs Nickel cash costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than cash costs reported in the prior year comparable periods. The decrease in cash costs is primarily due to lower treatment and refining charges. Full year cash cost guidance has been improved to $0.85/lb from $1.00/lb due to improved by-product metal price outlook. All-in sustaining costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those of the corresponding periods in 2019, as a result of lower cash costs. 19 Neves-Corvo (Portugal) Operating Statistics 2020 2019 Total Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q2 Ore mined, copper (000 tonnes) 1,355 715 640 2,702 686 699 628 689 Ore mined, zinc (000 tonnes) 558 272 286 1,153 290 284 283 296 Ore milled, copper (000 tonnes) 1,373 734 639 2,679 681 702 626 670 Ore milled, zinc (000 tonnes) 570 286 284 1,137 286 285 280 286 Grade 1.8 1.8 Zinc (%) 1.8 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.0 1.7 Copper (%) 8.3 8.5 8.0 7.9 7.8 7.8 7.9 8.0 Recovery 79.4 81.3 Copper (%) 77.4 78.3 77.9 80.6 75.8 79.3 Zinc (%) 77.2 76.7 77.7 78.8 78.0 80.2 78.6 78.3 Production (contained metal) 19,634 10,559 Copper (tonnes) 9,075 41,436 10,898 12,055 9,615 8,868 Zinc (tonnes) 36,934 18,986 17,948 73,202 17,946 18,232 18,251 18,773 Lead (tonnes) 3,027 1,559 1,468 5,474 1,365 1,106 1,350 1,653 Silver (000 oz) 856 479 377 1,706 385 431 392 498 Revenue ($000s) 126,965 81,188 45,777 337,167 88,492 86,009 77,519 85,147 Gross profit (loss) ($000s) (13,627) 6,299 (19,926) 42,896 8,772 11,546 3,834 18,744 Cash cost (€ per pound) 1.76 1.58 2.03 1.42 1.61 1.44 1.68 0.81 Cash cost ($ per pound) 1.95 1.75 2.24 1.59 1.78 1.60 1.88 0.92 AISC ($ per pound) 2.71 2.32 3.28 2.38 2.65 2.35 2.60 1.72 Gross Profit Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the comparable period in 2019, as higher sales volumes, cost savings, and favourable foreign exchange more than offset lower realized prices. Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than the prior year period resulting from lower metal prices and price adjustments realized primarily in the first quarter. Production Copper production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the prior year comparable periods, benefitting from record throughput in the current year, as well as improved recoveries. Zinc production for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the prior year period largely due to higher head grades. Zinc production for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was comparable to the prior year. Both copper and zinc full year production guidance targets remain unchanged. Cash Costs Copper cash costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those of the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease is a result of higher sales volumes in the current quarter as well as favourable foreign exchange, partially offset by the effect of lower by-product metal prices. Year-to-date, copper cash costs were higher than the prior year comparable period, as lower per unit costs and favourable foreign exchange in the current year were more than offset by lower by-product credits arising from lower metal prices. Full year cash cost guidance of $2.10/lb remains unchanged. All-in sustaining costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than the corresponding period in 2019 due to lower cash costs and decreased spending on sustaining capital expenditures. For the six months ended 20 June 30, 2020 all-in sustaining costs were higher than the prior year comparable period, as lower sustaining capital expenditures were more than offset by higher cash costs. Projects Major construction and commissioning activities on ZEP continue to be temporarily suspended in order to reduce the risk to our employees, contractors and local communities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter, minor works were carried out to secure the surface and underground construction sites, as well as demobilization of some contractor equipment and supplies. Minor works that can be carried out without introducing additional risk to the operation have been planned for the second half of 2020 include ventilation raise work, pre-commissioning activities on the SAG mill and surface conveyor installations. A revised 2020 capital expenditure estimate of ZEP is estimated to be $65 million which includes the above- mentioned remaining 2020 activities. Total project expenditure remains unchanged from previous guidance of €360.0 million. Restart is planned for early 2021. This timing will be dependent on public health restrictions and recommendations, as well as the Company's internal policies, in order to safeguard and protect the workforce from the spread of COVID-19. If current safety requirements for social distancing and other personnel limitations remain in place in 2021 it is anticipated that the project would mobilize a smaller number of contractors than originally planned with an extended schedule in order to take the project forward. 21 Zinkgruvan (Sweden) Operating Statistics Total 2020 2019 Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Ore mined, zinc (000 tonnes) 603 279 324 1,138 336 230 303 269 Ore mined, copper (000 tonnes) 125 81 44 182 28 65 37 52 Ore milled, zinc (000 tonnes) 569 239 329 1,120 322 254 292 252 Ore milled, copper (000 tonnes) 119 98 21 178 26 63 48 41 Grade 6.2 5.9 Zinc (%) 6.4 7.6 7.1 7.2 7.2 9.3 Lead (%) 2.6 2.0 2.9 3.1 3.5 3.1 2.7 2.9 Copper (%) 2.2 2.1 2.8 1.8 2.2 1.9 1.7 1.6 Recovery 90.1 89.5 Zinc (%) 90.4 91.5 91.7 92.2 89.7 92.5 Lead (%) 81.4 78.1 83.0 80.9 83.0 80.8 80.0 78.6 Copper (%) 86.1 84.8 90.6 89.1 89.6 90.8 86.0 89.1 Production (contained metal) 31,595 12,596 Zinc (tonnes) 18,999 78,313 20,979 16,796 18,865 21,673 Lead (tonnes) 11,812 3,799 8,013 27,703 9,361 6,291 6,219 5,832 Copper (tonnes) 2,301 1,765 536 2,906 502 1,120 705 579 Silver (000 oz) 1,051 389 662 2,464 724 630 631 479 Revenue ($000s) 57,963 30,185 27,778 198,323 58,120 34,192 53,643 52,368 Gross profit ($000s) 4,442 2,239 2,203 81,341 23,928 8,557 21,873 26,983 Cash cost (SEK per pound) 5.19 5.50 4.96 3.69 2.95 4.02 3.88 4.08 Cash cost ($ per pound) 0.53 0.56 0.51 0.39 0.31 0.42 0.41 0.44 AISC ($ per pound) 0.89 1.03 0.79 0.65 0.62 0.70 0.63 0.69 Gross Profit Gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than the comparable periods in 2019. The decrease is largely attributable to lower sales volumes and lower comparable metal prices net of price adjustments. Production Zinc production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than the prior year comparable periods. Ground conditions encountered in certain high-grade stopes in the first quarter resulted in a change in mine sequencing, which has deferred production from these areas into the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021. Lead production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than the prior year comparable periods as a result of lower head grades. Zinc and lead production have also been negatively affected by increased sequencing of copper production. Copper production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was significantly higher than the comparable periods due to a combination of higher throughput in the mill and higher grades from sequencing. Full year zinc and copper production guidance remains unchanged. Cash Costs Zinc cash costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were higher than the prior year comparable period largely due to lower sales volumes, resulting in higher per unit costs, and lower by-product metal prices. Zinkgruvan expects to achieve the full year cash cost target of $0.60/lb. All-in sustaining costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were higher than those reported in the corresponding periods in 2019 due to higher cash costs as well as higher per unit sustaining capital expenditures. 22 Metal Prices, LME Inventories and Smelter Treatment and Refining Charges The average metal prices for copper, zinc and nickel for the second quarter 2020 were lower than the average prices for the first quarter by; 5% copper, 8% zinc and 4% nickel. The average metal price for gold during the second quarter 2020 was higher than the average price for the first quarter by 8%. The prices for copper, zinc and nickel decreased during April and May on the backdrop of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but recovered in June as supply cuts and increased demand in China became evident. (Average LME Price) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Copper US$/pound 2.43 2.77 -12% 2.49 2.80 -11% US$/tonne 5,356 6,113 5,500 6,165 Zinc US$/pound 0.89 1.25 -29% 0.93 1.24 -25% US$/tonne 1,961 2,763 2,047 2,732 Gold US$/ounce 1,711 1,309 31% 1,645 1,307 26% Nickel US$/pound 5.54 5.56 - 5.66 5.59 1% US$/tonne 12,215 12,258 12,475 12,315 LME inventories for zinc and nickel increased during the second quarter of 2020 by 68% and 2%, respectively while the LME inventory for copper decreased by 3% during the same period. During the second quarter of 2020 the treatment charges ("TC") and refining charges ("RC") in the spot market for copper concentrates between miners and commodity traders decreased from an average spot TC during April of $45 per dmt of concentrate and a spot RC of $0.045 per lb of payable copper to a spot TC of $39 per dmt of concentrate and a spot RC of $0.039 per lb of payable copper during June 2020. Also, the spot terms at which Chinese copper smelters were prepared to buy decreased through the quarter from a TC of $60 per dmt of concentrate and a RC of $0.060 per payable lb of copper over April to a TC of $51 per dmt of concentrate and a RC of $0.051 per payable lb of copper at the end of June. The terms for annual contracts for copper concentrates for 2020 were reached in November 2019 at a TC of $62 per dmt with a RC of $0.062 per payable lb of copper. The spot TC, delivered China, for zinc concentrates during the second quarter of 2020 decreased from $265 per dmt, flat, at the end of March to $170 per dmt, flat, by the end of the second quarter, on limited supply of zinc concentrates due to mine closures in Latin America caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of March, there had been a reported settlement in the negotiations between a mine and smelters for annual contracts for zinc concentrates at a level of $299.75 per dmt, flat. The Company's nickel concentrate production from Eagle is sold under several long-term contracts at terms inline with market conditions. Gold production from Chapada and Candelaria is sold at terms in-line with market conditions for copper concentrates. 23 Liquidity and Capital Resources As at June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $283.9 million. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a great deal of uncertainty remains in the marketplace, as well as potential risks to production, supply chain, delivery of concentrates, commodity prices and many other variables. However, the Company continues to expect to be able to fund all its contractual commitments and obligations through operating cash flow generated, cash on hand and available debt facilities. Cash flow from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $37.6 million, a decrease of $166.9 million in comparison to the $204.5 million reported in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to the comparative change in non-cash working capital ($295.9 million) partially offset by higher gross profit before depreciation. On a year-to-date basis cash flow from operations was $145.6 million lower than the prior year due primarily to the change in non-cash working capital. Cash flow used in investing activities decreased when compared to the prior year comparable quarter primarily due to lower investments in mineral properties, plant and equipment. The decrease in capital investments reflects the completion of some major projects at Candelaria and the temporary suspension of ZEP. On a year-to-date basis, less cash flow was used in investing activities due to reduced capital spending and receipt of a contingent consideration on the Company's sale of its interest in the Tenke Fungurume mine ($25.7 million). Cash flow used in financing activities decreased by $13.8 million compared to the prior year quarter due to a net increase in debt proceeds in the current quarter. On a year-to-date basis cash flow generated from financing activities was higher than the prior year period by $140.3 million also due to a net increase in the proceeds from debt. Capital Resources As at June 30, 2020, the Company had $502.0 million of debt and lease liabilities. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had $345.0 million drawn on its credit facility, $90.0 million in outstanding term loans, $22.5 million of commercial paper and $8.9 million of equipment financing. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company did not make any purchases under its Normal Course Issuer Bid. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, 1.6 million shares were purchased for total consideration of $7.4 million. All of the common shares purchased have been cancelled. Contractual Obligations, Commitments and Contingencies The Company has contractual obligations and capital commitments as described in the Note 19 "Commitments and Contingencies" in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. From time to time, the Company may also be involved in legal proceedings that arise in the ordinary course of its business. Financial Instruments The Company does not currently utilize complex financial instruments in hedging metal price, foreign exchange or interest rate exposure. Any hedging activity requires approval of the Company's Board of Directors. The Company will not hold or issue derivative instruments for speculation or trading purposes. For details of the Company's financial instruments refer to Note 18 of the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. 24 Sensitivities Revenue and cost of goods sold are affected by certain external factors including fluctuations in metal prices and changes in exchange rates between the €, the SEK, the CLP, the BRL and the $. Foreign Currency Denominated Production Costs The following table presents the Company's sensitivity to certain currencies and the impact of exchange rates, against the US dollar, on cost of goods sold: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Currency Change ($millions) ($millions) Chilean peso +/-10% +/-$8.7 +/-$17.3 Euro +/-10% +/-$7.3 +/-$12.5 Swedish krona +/-10% +/-$2.7 +/-$4.6 Brazilian real +/-10% +/-$3.1 +/-$7.7 Metal Price Sensitivity The following table illustrates the sensitivity of the Company's risk on final settlement of its provisionally priced revenues: Provisional price on Effect on Revenue Metal Payable Metal June 30, 2020 Change ($millions) Copper 60,742 t $2.73/lb +/- 10% +/- $36.6 Zinc 14,778 t $0.92/lb +/- 10% +/- $3.0 Gold 30,859 oz $1,826/oz +/- 10% +/- $5.6 Nickel 682 t $5.79/lb +/- 10% +/- $0.9 Related Party Transactions The Company enters into related party transactions that are in the normal course of business and on an arm's length basis. Related party disclosures can be found in Note 21 of the Company's June 30, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements. Changes in Accounting Policies and Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments The Company describes its significant accounting policies as well as any changes in accounting policies in Note 2 "Basis of Presentation and Significant Accounting Policies" of the June 30, 2020 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. No significant changes in accounting policies have occurred. 25 Non-GAAP Performance Measures The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following are non-GAAP measures that the Company uses as key performance indicators. Net Debt Net debt is a performance measure used by the Company to assess its financial position. Net debt is defined as cash and cash equivalents, less debt and lease liabilities, excluding deferred financing fees and can be reconciled as follows: ($thousands) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current portion of debt and lease liabilities 127,616 104,754 80,782 Debt and lease liabilities 374,349 377,824 227,767 501,965 482,578 308,549 Deferred financing fees (netted in above) 1,938 2,088 2,238 503,903 484,666 310,787 Cash and cash equivalents (283,940) (366,920) (250,563) Net debt 219,963 117,746 60,224 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow per Share Adjusted operating cash flow is a performance measure used by the Company to assess its ability to generate cash from its operations, while also taking into consideration changes in the number of outstanding shares of the Company. Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital items. Adjusted operating cash flow per share is adjusted operating cash flow divided by the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding. Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow per share can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by operating activities 37,611 204,469 121,022 266,609 Changes in non-cash working capital items 141,359 (154,530) 85,830 (77,549) Adjusted operating cash flow 178,970 49,939 206,852 189,060 Weighted average common shares outstanding 733,632,700 735,934,553 734,059,980 735,598,232 Adjusted operating cash flow per share 0.24 0.07 0.28 0.26 26 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. These measures are presented to provide additional information to investors and other stakeholders on the Company's underlying operational performance. Certain items have been excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings such as unrealized foreign exchange and revaluation gains and losses, impairment charges and reversals, gain or loss on debt settlement, interest on tax refunds and assessments, litigations settlements and other items that do not represent the Company's current and on-going operations and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) 48,258 (8,626) (65,310) 52,323 Add back: 118,204 240,179 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 88,293 158,397 Finance income and costs 15,272 4,670 31,436 8,406 Income taxes 50,713 (5,168) 129,244 25,677 232,447 79,169 335,549 244,803 Unrealized foreign exchange (12,599) (1,417) (37,873) (863) Unrealized revaluation loss (gain) on derivative asset/liability 12,826 (192) 17,664 (362) Revaluation of marketable securities (1,635) (589) 553 (581) (Income) loss from investment in associates (2,030) (1,288) (1,946) 10,647 Project standby and suspension costs 3,829 - 6,341 - Other (1,386) (45) 1,518 (1,045) Total adjustments - EBITDA (995) (3,531) (13,743) 7,796 Adjusted EBITDA 231,452 75,638 321,806 252,599 Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Lundin Mining 38,729 (72,756) shareholders (7,793) 43,873 Add back: (995) (13,743) Total adjustments - EBITDA (3,531) 7,796 Tax effect on adjustments 3,479 442 11,062 310 Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation 13,209 - 75,662 - Tax asset revaluations - - 13,562 - Other (1,635) (170) (2,062) (86) Total 14,058 (3,259) 84,481 8,020 Adjusted earnings (loss) 52,787 (11,052) 11,725 51,893 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 733,632,700 735,934,553 734,059,980 735,598,232 Diluted 734,501,902 735,934,553 734,059,980 736,337,361 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders: Net earnings (loss) 0.05 (0.01) (0.10) 0.06 Total adjustments 0.02 (0.01) 0.12 0.01 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share 0.07 (0.02) 0.02 0.07 27 Capital Expenditures Identifying capital expenditures, on a cash basis, using a sustaining or expansionary classification provides management with a better understanding of costs required to maintain existing operations, and costs required for future growth of existing or new assets. Sustaining capital expenditures - Expenditures which maintain existing operations and sustain production levels.

Expenditures which maintain existing operations and sustain production levels. Expansionary capital expenditures - Expenditures which increase current or future production capacity, cash flow or earnings potential. Where an expenditure both maintains and expands current operations, classification would be based on the primary decision for which the expenditure is being made. Sustaining and expansionary capital expenditures are reported excluding capitalized interest. Cash Cost per Pound Copper, zinc and nickel cash costs per pound are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses these statistics to assess how well the Company's producing mines are performing and to assess overall efficiency and effectiveness of the mining operations. Cash cost is not an IFRS measure and, although it is calculated according to accepted industry practice, the Company's disclosed cash costs may not be directly comparable to other base metal producers. Cash cost per pound, gross - Total cash costs directly attributable to mining operations, excluding any allocation of upfront streaming proceeds or capital expenditures for deferred stripping, are divided by the sales volume of the primary metal to arrive at gross cash cost per pound. As this measure is not impacted by fluctuations in sales of by-product metals, it is generally more consistent across periods.

Total cash costs directly attributable to mining operations, excluding any allocation of upfront streaming proceeds or capital expenditures for deferred stripping, are divided by the sales volume of the primary metal to arrive at gross cash cost per pound. As this measure is not impacted by fluctuations in sales of by-product metals, it is generally more consistent across periods. Cash cost per pound, net of by-products - Credits for by-products sales are deducted from total cash costs directly attributable to mining operations. By-product revenue is adjusted for the terms of streaming agreements, but excludes any deferred revenue from the allocation of upfront cash received. The net cash costs are divided by the sales volume of the primary metal to arrive at net cash cost per pound. The inclusion of by-product credits provides a broader economic measurement, incorporating the benefit of other metals extracted in the production of the primary metal. All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) per Pound AISC per pound is an extension of the cash cost per pound measure discussed above and is also a key performance measure that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses this measure to analyze margins achieved on existing assets while sustaining and maintaining production at current levels. Expansionary capital and certain exploration costs are excluded from this definition as these are costs typically incurred to extend mine life or materially increase the productive capacity of existing assets, or for new operations. Corporate general and administrative expenses have also been excluded from the all-in sustaining cost measure, as any attribution of these costs to an operating site would not necessarily be reflective of costs directly attributable to the administration of the site. 28 Cash and All-in Sustaining Costs can be reconciled to the Company's production costs as follows: Three months ended June 30, 2020 Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Total ($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate): Tonnes 34,130 13,446 2,419 11,471 10,465 Pounds (000s) 75,244 29,643 5,333 25,289 23,071 Production costs 273,024 Less: Royalties and other (7,264) 265,760 Deduct: By-product credits (123,887) Add: Treatment and refining charges 29,700 Cash cost 102,099 6,284 6,000 44,220 12,970 171,573 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.36 0.21 1.13 1.75 0.56 Add: Sustaining capital expenditure 53,615 8,304 2,214 11,730 9,571 Royalties - 2,709 2,878 899 - Interest expense 964 1,249 313 74 - Leases & other 1,629 446 1,803 1,728 1,179 All-in sustaining cost 158,307 18,992 13,208 58,651 23,720 AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.10 0.64 2.48 2.32 1.03 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Total ($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate): Tonnes 31,138 - 3,935 9,888 19,466 Pounds (000s) 68,647 - 8,675 21,799 42,915 Production costs 255,838 Less: Royalties and other (2,531) 253,307 Deduct: By-product credits (88,337) Add: Treatment and refining charges 48,352 Cash cost 127,478 - 27,213 41,073 17,558 213,322 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.86 - 3.14 1.88 0.41 Add: Sustaining capital expenditure 126,249 - 1,073 13,867 8,930 Royalties - - 2,550 447 - Interest expense 1,544 - 490 193 73 Leases & other 841 - 315 1,164 305 All-in sustaining cost 256,112 - 31,641 56,744 26,866 AISC per pound ($/lb) 3.73 - 3.65 2.60 0.63 29 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan ($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate): Tonnes 71,896 24,933 5,228 19,199 24,749 Pounds (000s) 158,503 54,968 11,526 42,326 54,562 Production costs 551,709 Less: Royalties and other (17,106) 534,603 Deduct: By-product credits (227,147) Add: Treatment and refining charges 59,275 Cash cost 210,779 29,560 14,871 82,380 29,141 366,731 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.33 0.54 1.29 1.95 0.53 Add: Sustaining capital expenditure 130,195 12,028 7,645 27,531 17,505 Royalties - 4,947 7,741 1,311 - Interest expense 2,180 2,217 625 148 129 Leases & other 3,333 1,158 3,883 3,177 1,934 All-in sustaining cost 346,487 49,910 34,765 114,547 48,709 AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.19 0.91 3.02 2.71 0.89 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan ($000s, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate): Tonnes 62,211 - 5,626 17,598 35,492 Pounds (000s) 137,152 - 12,403 38,797 78,246 Production cost 460,908 Less: Royalties and other (6,677) 454,231 Deduct: By-product credits (176,480) Add: Treatment and refining charges 79,325 Cash cost 238,581 - 28,585 56,662 33,248 357,076 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.74 - 2.30 1.46 0.42 Add: Sustaining capital expenditure 239,064 - 3,829 25,271 17,327 Royalties - - 3,754 2,001 - Interest expense 255 - 167 57 48 Leases & other 4,386 - 1,442 2,657 705 All-in sustaining cost 482,286 - 37,777 86,648 51,328 AISC per pound ($/lb) 3.52 - 3.05 2.23 0.66 30 Managing Risks Risks and Uncertainties The Company's business activities are subject to a variety and wide range of inherent risks and uncertainties. Any of these risks could have an adverse effect on the Company, its business and prospects, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements relating to the Company. As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic increased levels of volatility have adversely impacted the economies and financial markets of many countries. If increased levels of volatility continue or in the event of a rapid destabilization of global economic conditions, it may result in a material adverse effect on commodity prices, demand for metals, availability of credit, investor confidence, and general financial market liquidity, all of which may adversely affect the Company's business and the market price of the Company's securities. In addition, there may not be an adequate response to emerging infectious diseases. There are potentially significant economic and social impacts, including labour shortages and shutdowns, delays and disruption in supply chains, social unrest, government or regulatory actions or inactions (including but not limited to permanent changes in taxation or policies), decreased demand or the inability to sell and deliver concentrates and resulting commodities, declines in the price of commodities, delays in permitting or approvals, governmental disruptions or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. Given the global nature of the Company's operations, the Company may not be able to accurately predict which operations will be impacted. Any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a contagion or epidemic disease could have a material adverse effect on the Company, its business and operational results. For a detailed discussion on Lundin Mining's risks, refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF"). Management's Report on Internal Controls Disclosure controls and procedures ("DCP") DCP have been designed to provide reasonable assurance that all material information related to the Company is identified and communicated on a timely basis. Management of the Company, under the supervision of the President and Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for the design and operation of DCP. Internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR") The Company's ICFR is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. However, due to inherent limitations ICFR may not prevent or detect all misstatements and fraud. Management will continue to monitor the effectiveness of its ICFR and may make modifications from time to time as considered necessary. Control Framework Management assesses the effectiveness of the Company's ICFR using the Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013 Framework) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ('COSO'). Changes in ICFR There have been no changes in the Company's ICFR during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's financial reporting. Outstanding Share Data As at July 29, 2020, the Company has 733,777,747 common shares issued and outstanding, and 12,751,630 stock options and 2,657,000 share units outstanding under the Company's incentive plans. 31 Other Information Additional information regarding the Company is included in the Company's AIF which is filed with the Canadian securities regulators. A copy of the Company's AIF can be obtained on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on the Company's website (www.lundinmining.com). 32 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Lundin Mining Corporation June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars) 2020 2019 ASSETS $ 283,940 Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3) $ 250,563 Trade and other receivables (Note 4) 375,559 335,782 Income taxes receivable 47,982 52,523 Inventories (Note 5) 221,741 216,503 Other current assets 24,478 14,330 Total current assets 953,700 869,701 Restricted cash 45,432 47,666 Long-term inventory (Note 5) 613,352 550,561 Other non-current assets 7,129 7,970 Mineral properties, plant and equipment (Note 6) 5,004,561 5,065,556 Investment in associate 24,886 28,957 Deferred tax assets 89,546 104,627 Goodwill 241,895 242,208 6,026,801 6,047,545 Total assets $ 6,980,501 $ 6,917,246 LIABILITIES $ 334,630 Trade and other payables (Note 7) $ 370,067 Income taxes payable 41,609 66,825 Current portion of debt and lease liabilities (Note 8) 127,616 80,782 Current portion of deferred revenue (Note 9) 83,325 83,960 Current portion of reclamation and other closure provisions (Note 10) 2,860 3,735 Total current liabilities 590,040 605,369 Debt and lease liabilities (Note 8) 374,349 227,767 Deferred revenue (Note 9) 660,048 674,186 Reclamation and other closure provisions (Note 10) 374,407 380,049 Other long-term liabilities 96,556 84,837 Provision for pension obligations 10,273 10,938 Deferred tax liabilities 689,478 636,700 2,205,111 2,014,477 Total liabilities 2,795,151 2,619,846 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,183,605 Share capital (Note 11) 4,184,667 Contributed surplus 53,122 51,339 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (288,390) (284,649) Deficit (294,774) (178,298) Equity attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders 3,653,563 3,773,059 Non-controlling interests 531,787 524,341 4,185,350 4,297,400 $ 6,980,501 $ 6,917,246 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue (Note 12) $ 533,319 $ 369,251 $ 911,304 $ 785,635 Cost of goods sold (273,024) (551,709) Production costs (Note 13) (255,838) (460,908) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (118,204) (88,293) (240,179) (158,397) Gross profit 142,091 25,120 119,416 166,330 General and administrative expenses (10,608) (10,169) (22,552) (23,787) General exploration and business development (9,405) (23,995) (22,620) (42,695) Finance income (Note 15) 1,701 3,749 686 8,815 Finance costs (Note 15) (16,973) (8,419) (32,122) (17,221) Income (loss) from equity investment in associate 2,030 1,288 1,946 (10,647) Other (expense) income (Note 16) (9,865) (1,368) 19,180 (2,795) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 98,971 (13,794) 63,934 78,000 Current tax expense (Note 17) (9,671) (5,684) (35,834) (31,392) Deferred tax (expense) recovery (Note 17) (41,042) 10,852 (93,410) 5,715 Net earnings (loss) $ 48,258 $ (8,626) $ (65,310) $ 52,323 Net earnings (loss) attributable to: $ 38,729 $ (72,756) Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders $ (7,793) $ 43,873 Non-controlling interests 9,529 (833) 7,446 8,450 Net earnings (loss) $ 48,258 $ (8,626) $ (65,310) $ 52,323 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders $ 0.05 $ (0.01) $ (0.10) $ 0.06 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 11) 733,632,700 734,059,980 Basic 735,934,553 735,598,232 Diluted 734,501,902 735,934,553 734,059,980 736,337,361 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 2 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 48,258 $ (8,626) $ (65,310) $ 52,323 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss): 29,110 (3,741) Effects of foreign exchange 9,396 (10,755) Other comprehensive income (loss) 29,110 9,396 (3,741) (10,755) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 77,368 $ 770 $ (69,051) $ 41,568 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: 67,839 $ (76,497) Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders $ 1,603 $ 33,118 Non-controlling interests 9,529 (833) 7,446 8,450 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 77,368 $ 770 $ (69,051) $ 41,568 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 3 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars, except for shares) Accumulated other Non- Number of Share Contributed comprehensive controlling shares capital surplus loss Deficit interests Total Balance, December 31, 2019 734,233,642 $ 4,184,667 $ 51,339 $ (284,649) $ (178,298) $ 524,341 $ 4,297,400 Exercise of share-based awards 1,061,505 5,862 (3,597) - - - 2,265 Share-based compensation - - 5,380 - - - 5,380 Dividends declared (Note 11(c)) - - - - (43,217) - (43,217) Share purchase (Note 11(d)) (1,591,600) (6,924) - - (503) - (7,427) Net (loss) earnings - - - - (72,756) 7,446 (65,310) Other comprehensive loss - - - (3,741) - - (3,741) Total comprehensive (loss) income - - - (3,741) (72,756) 7,446 (69,051) Balance, June 30, 2020 733,703,547 $ 4,183,605 $ 53,122 $ (288,390) $ (294,774) $ 531,787 $ 4,185,350 Balance, January 1, 2019 733,534,879 $ 4,177,660 $ 49,424 $ (260,179) $ (275,759) $ 502,420 $ 4,193,566 Exercise of share-based awards 3,337,085 16,704 (8,424) - - - 8,280 Share-based compensation - - 7,448 - - - 7,448 Dividends declared - - - - (32,985) - (32,985) Share purchase (1,283,674) (5,491) - - (1,003) - (6,494) Net earnings - - - - 43,873 8,450 52,323 Other comprehensive loss - - - (10,755) - - (10,755) Total comprehensive (loss) income - - - (10,755) 43,873 8,450 41,568 Balance, June 30, 2019 735,588,290 $ 4,188,873 $ 48,448 $ (270,934) $ (265,874) $ 510,870 $ 4,211,383 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 4 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended Cash provided by (used in) June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities $ 48,258 $ (65,310) Net earnings (loss) $ (8,626) $ 52,323 Items not involving cash and other adjustments 118,204 240,179 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 88,293 158,397 Share-based compensation 2,391 2,752 5,380 7,448 Foreign exchange gain (12,599) (1,417) (37,873) (863) Finance costs, net 15,272 4,670 31,436 8,406 Recognition of deferred revenue (Note 9) (16,510) (12,811) (34,514) (25,335) Deferred tax expense (recovery) 41,042 (10,852) 93,410 (5,715) (Income) loss from equity investment in associate (2,030) (1,288) (1,946) 10,647 Revaluation of derivative asset and liability (Note 16) 12,826 (192) 17,664 (362) Revaluation of marketable securities (Note 16) (1,635) (589) 553 (581) Other (4,999) 3,869 (1,963) 4,496 Reclamation payments (Note 10) (567) (2,202) (1,222) (6,367) Other payments (301) (662) (761) (3,052) Changes in long-term inventory (20,382) (11,006) (38,181) (10,382) Changes in non-cash working capital items (Note 22) (141,359) 154,530 (85,830) 77,549 37,611 204,469 121,022 266,609 Investing activities (100,161) (241,227) Investment in mineral properties, plant and equipment (178,717) (360,714) Contingent consideration received (Note 4) - - 25,714 - Interest received 234 3,797 612 7,921 Distributions from associate 6,000 15,505 6,017 15,730 Other 90 (2,644) 694 (2,273) (93,837) (162,059) (208,190) (339,336) Financing activities (2,854) (6,418) Interest paid (1,034) (2,421) Dividends paid to shareholders (42,624) (33,061) (42,624) (33,061) Share purchase (Note 11) - (6,494) (7,427) (6,494) Principal payments of lease liabilities (3,700) (2,712) (7,270) (5,350) Proceeds from debt (Note 8) 38,862 - 245,867 35,000 Principal repayments of debt (Note 8) (17,496) - (48,122) - Proceeds from common shares issued 208 1,921 2,265 8,280 (27,604) (41,380) 136,271 (4,046) Effect of foreign exchange on cash balances 850 (704) (15,726) (3,588) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period (82,980) 326 33,377 (80,361) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 366,920 734,742 250,563 815,429 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 283,940 $ 735,068 $ 283,940 $ 735,068 Supplemental cash flow information (Note 22) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 5 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) NATURE OF OPERATIONS

Lundin Mining Corporation (the "Company") is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel. The Company owns 80% of the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex ("Candelaria") located in Chile. The Company's wholly-owned operating assets include the Chapada mine located in Brazil, the Eagle mine located in the United States of America ("USA"), the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal, and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") in Canada and the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange in Sweden. The Company is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Company is domiciled in Canada and its registered address is 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of presentation and measurement

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") which the Canadian Accounting Standards Board has approved for incorporation into Part 1 of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting including IAS 34 Interim financial reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value.

The Company's presentation currency is United States ("US") dollars. Reference herein of $ or USD is to US dollars, C$ is to Canadian dollars, SEK is to Swedish krona, € refers to the Euro, CLP refers to the Chilean peso and BRL refers to the Brazilian real.

Balance sheet items are classified as current if receipt or payment is due within twelve months. Otherwise, they are presented as non-current.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors for issue on July 29, 2020. Critical accounting estimates and judgments in applying the entity's accounting policies

Areas of judgment that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements are disclosed in Note 2 of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for those noted below.

Lundin Mining continues to manage and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic within the framework of its Crisis Management and Pandemic Response Plan, along with recommendations of health authorities and local and national regulatory requirements. The Company has implemented preventative measures to ensure the safety of its workforce, local communities and other key stakeholders. The Zinc Expansion Project at Neves-Corvo continues to be temporarily suspended and business continuity measures have been implemented at all of our sites in an effort to mitigate and minimize potential future impacts of this pandemic, particularly with travel and contractors from outside the immediate mine regions. 6 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) During the second quarter of 2020, the fast-growing infection rates in Brazil, Chile and the USA have increased the risk of outbreaks in the communities near Chapada, Candelaria and Eagle whereas rates of infection in the areas near our operations in Sweden and Portugal remained relatively stable. In the event of a localized outbreak in any of our operating jurisdictions, there may be a need to implement increased isolation and containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus. These actions could impact production levels, delay maintenance activities and disrupt supply chains. To date, production disruptions have been minimal and there has been no significant disruption in the delivery or receipt of goods at our operations as a result of COVID-19. As at June 30, 2020, a trigger of impairment of long-lived assets was identified. As a result, an impairment assessment was performed with no impairments identified. Future metal prices, exchange rates, discount rates and other key assumptions used in the Company's assessment are subject to greater uncertainty given the current economic environment. Changes in these assumptions could significantly impact the valuation of the Company's assets in the future. The carrying value of the Neves-Corvo cash generating unit of $1,005.6 million, Chapada's ore stockpile of $266.0 million, and deferred tax assets of $32.8 million relating to Eagle are most sensitive to changes in these key assumptions. Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies followed in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in Note 2 of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. 3. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of the following: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash $ 264,760 $ 233,466 Short-term deposits 19,180 17,097 $ 283,940 $ 250,563 4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Trade and other receivables are comprised of the following: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Trade receivables $ 319,922 $ 229,730 Value added tax 23,953 44,948 Prepaid expenses 16,720 21,726 Other receivables 14,964 39,378 $ 375,559 $ 335,782 In 2019, other receivables included $25.7 million for contingent consideration due under the terms of the TF Holdings Limited disposal that occurred in 2017. The Company received this payment in January 2020. - 7 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 5. INVENTORIES Inventories are comprised of the following: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Ore stockpiles $ 59,226 $ 49,696 Concentrate stockpiles 32,370 44,015 Materials and supplies 130,145 122,792 $ 221,741 $ 216,503 Long-term inventory is comprised of ore stockpiles. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had $347.4 million (December 31, 2019 - $297.3 million) and $266.0 million (December 31, 2019 - $253.3 million) of long-term ore stockpiles at Candelaria and Chapada, respectively. 6. MINERAL PROPERTIES, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Mineral properties, plant and equipment are comprised of the following: Mineral Plant and Assets under Cost properties equipment construction Total As at January 1, 2019 $ 3,656,432 $ 2,458,440 $ 350,269 $ 6,465,141 Additions 148,649 938 245,524 395,111 Disposals and transfers 118 151,914 (153,414) (1,382) Effects of foreign exchange (20,884) (7,349) (1,519) (29,752) As at June 30, 2019 3,784,315 2,603,943 440,860 6,829,118 Chapada acquisition 672,642 237,371 18,700 928,713 Additions 80,954 29,124 241,447 351,525 Disposals and transfers 125,106 117,987 (271,749) (28,656) Effects of foreign exchange (15,411) (6,560) (1,621) (23,592) As at December 31, 2019 4,647,606 2,981,865 427,637 8,057,108 Additions 84,129 11,787 123,667 219,583 Disposals and transfers 30,363 83,994 (117,815) (3,458) Effects of foreign exchange (4,448) (2,399) 77 (6,770) As at June 30, 2020 $ 4,757,650 $ 3,075,247 $ 433,566 $ 8,266,463 - 8 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) Accumulated depreciation, Mineral Plant and Assets under depletion and amortization properties equipment construction Total As at January 1, 2019 $ 1,719,761 $ 883,198 $ - $ 2,602,959 Depreciation 78,211 84,720 - 162,931 Disposals and transfers - (513) - (513) Effects of foreign exchange (13,622) (3,948) - (17,570) As at June 30, 2019 1,784,350 963,457 - 2,747,807 Depreciation 180,027 98,354 - 278,381 Disposals and transfers (282) (22,204) - (22,486) Effects of foreign exchange (8,939) (3,211) - (12,150) As at December 31, 2019 1,955,156 1,036,396 - 2,991,552 Depreciation 173,500 101,169 - 274,669 Disposals and transfers - (924) - (924) Effects of foreign exchange (2,443) (952) - (3,395) As at June 30, 2020 $ 2,126,213 $ 1,135,689 $ - $ 3,261,902 Mineral Plant and Assets under Net book value properties equipment construction Total As at December 31, 2019 $ 2,692,450 $ 1,945,469 $ 427,637 $ 5,065,556 As at June 30, 2020 $ 2,631,437 $ 1,939,558 $ 433,566 $ 5,004,561 During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company capitalized $3.1 million of finance costs to assets under construction, at a weighted average interest rate of 4.4%. There were no finance costs capitalized for the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company capitalized $2.8 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of finance costs to assets under construction, at a weighted average interest rate of 5.1% for both periods. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company capitalized $29.7 million (Q2 2019 - $33.3 million) and $63.6 million (YTD Q2 2019 - $83.9 million), respectively, of deferred stripping costs to mineral properties. The depreciation expense related to deferred stripping for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, was $46.8 million (Q2 2019 - $18.1 million) and $87.8 million (YTD Q2 2019 - $21.3 million), respectively. Included in the mineral properties balance at June 30, 2020, is $262.9 million (December 31, 2019 - $205.4 million) related to deferred stripping at Candelaria and $88.0 million (December 31, 2019 - $84.3 million) related to underground development of the Zinc Expansion Project at the Neves-Corvo mine, which are currently non-depreciable. - 9 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) The Company leases various assets including buildings, rail cars, vehicles, machinery and equipment. The following table summarizes the changes in right-of-use assets within plant and equipment: Plant and equipment Net book value As at January 1, 2019 $ 43,262 Additions 879 Depreciation (5,173) Effects of foreign exchange 84 As at June 30, 2019 39,052 Additions 14,786 Depreciation (7,469) Disposals (1,800) Effects of foreign exchange (205) As at December 31, 2019 44,364 Additions 5,639 Depreciation (6,999) Disposals (450) Effects of foreign exchange (114) As at June 30, 2020 $ 42,440 The Company acts as lessee in certain leases that contain variable lease payment terms that are primarily based on usage of the right-of-use assets. 7. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES Trade and other payables are comprised of the following: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Trade payables $ 136,200 $ 188,430 Unbilled goods and services 76,349 72,702 Employee benefits payable 57,525 59,792 Chapada derivative liability - current portion 25,000 22,472 Royalties payable 10,942 8,769 Prepayment from customer 9,198 6,562 Other 19,416 11,340 $ 334,630 $ 370,067 The current portion of the Chapada derivative liability ($25.0 million) is expected to be paid in early August 2020. - 10 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 8. DEBT AND LEASE LIABILITIES Debt and lease liabilities are comprised of the following: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Revolving credit facility (a) $ 343,062 $ 222,762 Term loans (b) 90,000 35,000 Lease liabilities (c) 37,608 42,616 Commercial paper (d) 22,396 - Line of credit (e) 8,899 8,171 Debt and lease liabilities 501,965 308,549 Less: current portion 127,616 80,782 Long-term portion $ 374,349 $ 227,767 The changes in debt and lease liabilities are comprised of the following: Leases Debt Total As at January 1, 2019 $ 42,644 $ - $ 42,644 Additions 1,583 35,000 36,583 Payments (5,981) - (5,981) Interest 632 - 632 Effects of foreign exchange 88 - 88 As at June 30, 2019 38,966 35,000 73,966 Additions 12,319 418,418 430,737 Payments (7,502) (187,754) (195,256) Disposals (1,870) - (1,870) Interest 1,009 - 1,009 Financing fee amortization - 196 196 Effects of foreign exchange (306) 73 (233) As at December 31, 2019 42,616 265,933 308,549 Additions 5,187 245,867 251,054 Payments (7,969) (48,122) (56,091) Disposals (464) - (464) Interest 699 - 699 Financing fee amortization - 300 300 Effects of foreign exchange (2,461) 379 (2,082) As at June 30, 2020 37,608 464,357 501,965 Less: current portion 12,671 114,945 127,616 Long-term portion $ 24,937 $ 349,412 $ 374,349 The Company has a secured revolving credit facility of $800.0 million with a $200.0 million accordion option, maturing in August 2023. The credit facility bears interest on drawn funds at rates of LIBOR +1.75% to LIBOR +2.75%, depending on the Company's net leverage ratio. The revolving credit facility is subject to customary covenants. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repaid $30.0 million and subsequently drew down $150.0 million on the credit facility. As at June 30, 2020, the balance outstanding was $345.0 million (December 31, 2019 - $225.0 million), along with letters of credit totalling $23.9 million (SEK 162.0 million and €5.9 million) (December 31, 2019 - $23.6 million). Deferred financing fees of $1.9 million, at June 30, 2020, have been netted against borrowings (December 31, 2019 - $2.2 million). 11 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) During 2019, Candelaria obtained an unsecured fixed term loan ("Term loan A") in the amount of $50.0 million, of which $15.0 million was subsequently repaid. The net balance accrues interest at a rate of 2.2% per annum, with interest payable upon maturity on August 29, 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, Candelaria obtained two additional unsecured fixed term loans ("Term loan B" and "Term loan C") in the amount of $20.0 million and $35.0 million, respectively. Term loan B accrues interest at a rate of 2.3% per annum, with interest payable upon maturity on January 28, 2021. Term loan C accrues interest at a rate of 2.7% per annum, with interest payable upon maturity on March 1, 2021. As at June 30, 2020, the total balance outstanding was $90.0 million (December 31, 2019 - $35.0 million). Lease liabilities relate to leases on buildings, rail cars, vehicles, machinery and equipment which have remaining lease terms of one to fifteen years and interest rates of 0.8% - 7.1% over the terms of the leases. Sociedade Mineira de Neves-Corvo, S.A. ("Somincor"), a subsidiary of the Company which owns the Neves-Corvo mine, has a commercial paper program which matures in October 2021. The $33.6 million (€30.0 million) program bears interest at EURIBOR +0.84%. During the second quarter of 2020, Somincor drew down $16.4 million (€15.0 million) under this program with a required repayment date of June 29, 2020. Upon full repayment, Somincor drew down an additional $22.5 million (€20 million) with a required repayment date of July 29, 2020. As at June 30, 2020, the total balance outstanding was $22.4 million (€20 million). Somincor has a $28.0 million (€25.0 million) line of credit for equipment financing. During the first quarter of 2020, Somincor drew $2.0 million (€1.8 million) on the line of credit for purchases of equipment. As at June 30, 2020, the balance outstanding was $8.9 million (€7.9 million). Interest rates vary from a fixed rate of 0.88% to EURIBOR +0.84%, dependent on the piece of equipment, with the debt maturing throughout 2023 and 2024. The schedule of undiscounted lease payment and debt obligations is as follows: Leases Debt Total Less than one year $ 14,346 $ 114,945 $ 129,291 One to five years 22,579 351,324 373,903 More than five years 3,807 - 3,807 Total undiscounted obligations as at June 30, 2020 $ 40,732 $ 466,269 $ 507,001 - 12 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 9. DEFERRED REVENUE The following table summarizes the changes in deferred revenue: As at December 31, 2018 $ 588,854 Recognition of revenue (25,335) Finance costs 14,995 Effects of foreign exchange (611) As at June 30, 2019 577,903 Chapada acquisition 175,360 Recognition of revenue (33,760) Variable consideration adjustment 18,227 Finance costs 20,776 Effects of foreign exchange (360) As at December 31, 2019 758,146 Recognition of revenue (34,514) Finance costs 20,627 Effects of foreign exchange (886) As at June 30, 2020 743,373 Less: current portion 83,325 Long-term portion $ 660,048 Consideration from the Company's stream agreements are considered variable. Gold, silver and copper revenue can be subject to cumulative adjustments when the volume to be delivered under the contracts changes. In 2019, the Company recognized an adjustment to gold and silver revenue and finance costs due to an increase in the Company's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates. - 13 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 10. RECLAMATION AND OTHER CLOSURE PROVISIONS Reclamation and other closure provisions relating to the Company's mining operations are as follows: Reclamation Other closure provisions provisions Total Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 253,484 $ 45,206 $ 298,690 Accretion 4,008 - 4,008 Changes in estimate 4,069 (1,220) 2,849 Changes in discount rate 20,687 - 20,687 Payments (6,367) - (6,367) Effects of foreign exchange (1,147) 49 (1,098) Balance, June 30, 2019 274,734 44,035 318,769 Chapada acquisition 71,154 - 71,154 Accretion 5,717 - 5,717 Changes in estimate (5,626) (2,297) (7,923) Changes in discount rate 2,129 - 2,129 Payments (4,128) - (4,128) Effects of foreign exchange (868) (1,066) (1,934) Balance, December 31, 2019 343,112 40,672 383,784 Accretion 5,299 - 5,299 Changes in estimate (27,399) (225) (27,624) Changes in discount rate 18,486 - 18,486 Payments (1,222) - (1,222) Effects of foreign exchange (409) (1,047) (1,456) Balance, June 30, 2020 337,867 39,400 377,267 Less: current portion 2,860 - 2,860 Long-term portion $ 335,007 $ 39,400 $ 374,407 The Company expects these liabilities to be settled between 2020 and 2055. The provisions are discounted using current market pre-tax discount rates which range from 0.2% to 6.9% (December 31, 2019 - 0.3% to 7.0%). - 14 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 11. SHARE CAPITAL Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 733,632,700 735,934,553 734,059,980 735,598,232 Effect of dilutive securities (i) 869,202 - - 739,129 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 734,501,902 735,934,553 734,059,980 736,337,361 Antidilutive securities 3,249,000 3,513,000 4,251,500 4,518,500 As a result of the Company's net loss position for the six months ended June 30, 2020, 938,673 shares that would have been dilutive had the Company been in a net earnings position were excluded from diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, 750,580 shares that would have been dilutive had the Company been in a net earnings position were excluded from diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding. The effect of dilutive securities relates to in-the-money outstanding stock options and share units ("SUs"). b) Stock options and SUs granted Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock options 75,000 - 3,974,000 3,934,000 SUs 25,000 - 1,027,500 1,029,500 Dividends

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company declared dividends in the amount of $21.1 million (Q2 2019 - $16.4 million) or C$0.04 per share (Q2 2019 - C$0.03), and $43.2 million (YTD Q2 2019 - $33.0 million) or C$0.08 per share (YTD Q2 2019 - C$0.06), respectively. Normal course issuer bid

In 2019, the Company obtained approval from the TSX for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 63,797,653 common shares between December 9, 2019 and December 8, 2020. Daily purchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exemption) on the TSX under the NCIB are limited to a maximum of 517,131 common shares. The price that the Company will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, 1,591,600 shares were purchased under the NCIB at an average price of C$6.24 per share for total consideration of $7.4 million. All the common shares purchased were cancelled. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, no shares were purchased under the NCIB. 15 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, 1,283,674 shares were purchased under the NCIB at an average price of C$6.82 per share for total consideration of $6.5 million. All the common shares purchased were cancelled. 12. REVENUE The Company's analysis of revenue from contracts with customers, segmented by product, is as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Copper $ 320,908 $ 257,881 $ 628,438 $ 503,335 Gold 67,012 23,805 123,353 46,410 Zinc 35,583 69,800 76,048 147,636 Nickel 29,330 32,702 65,687 48,911 Silver 11,183 7,488 18,835 14,551 Lead 8,327 13,503 18,310 23,497 Other 4,451 4,782 9,838 7,739 476,794 409,961 940,509 792,079 Provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales 56,525 (40,710) (29,205) (6,444) Revenue $ 533,319 $ 369,251 $ 911,304 $ 785,635 The Company's geographical analysis of revenue from contracts with customers, segmented based on the destination of product, is as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Europe $ 274,306 $ 227,628 $ 460,409 $ 389,041 Asia 111,951 150,795 316,013 334,137 North America 43,801 26,508 99,772 51,856 South America 46,736 5,030 64,315 17,045 476,794 409,961 940,509 792,079 Provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales 56,525 (40,710) (29,205) (6,444) Revenue $ 533,319 $ 369,251 $ 911,304 $ 785,635 13. PRODUCTION COSTS The Company's production costs are comprised of the following: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Direct mine and mill costs $ 244,480 $ 234,322 $ 493,393 $ 421,282 Transportation 22,058 18,519 44,317 33,871 Royalties 6,486 2,997 13,999 5,755 Total production costs $ 273,024 $ 255,838 $ 551,709 $ 460,908 - 16 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 14. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS The Company's employee benefits are comprised of the following: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Production costs $ 64,420 $ 123,244 Wages and benefits $ 58,831 $ 116,084 Retirement benefits 57 213 828 444 Share-based compensation 634 739 1,395 1,864 General and administrative expenses 65,111 59,783 125,467 118,392 4,701 9,552 Wages and benefits 4,903 10,842 Retirement benefits 182 195 473 402 Share-based compensation 1,733 1,965 3,907 5,474 General exploration and business development 6,616 7,063 13,932 16,718 965 2,073 Wages and benefits 1,591 3,687 Retirement benefits 9 13 22 29 Share-based compensation 24 48 78 110 998 1,652 2,173 3,826 Total employee benefits $ 72,725 $ 68,498 $ 141,572 $ 138,936 15. FINANCE INCOME AND COSTS The Company's finance income and costs are comprised of the following: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income $ 315 $ 3,704 $ 686 $ 7,770 Deferred revenue finance costs (10,337) (4,648) (17,976) (9,851) Interest expense and bank fees (3,687) (1,417) (6,607) (2,730) Accretion expense on reclamation provisions (2,600) (2,038) (5,299) (4,008) Lease liability interest (349) (316) (699) (632) Other 1,386 45 (1,541) 1,045 Total finance costs, net $ (15,272) $ (4,670) $ (31,436) $ (8,406) Finance income $ 1,701 $ 3,749 $ 686 $ 8,815 Finance costs (16,973) (8,419) (32,122) (17,221) Total finance costs, net $ (15,272) $ (4,670) $ (31,436) $ (8,406) - 17 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 16. OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE The Company's other income and expense are comprised of the following: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 6,845 1,578 $ 46,674 (17) Revaluation of marketable securities 1,635 589 (553) 581 Revaluation of derivative asset and liability (12,826) 192 (17,664) 362 Other expense (5,519) (3,727) (9,277) (3,721) Total other (expense) income, net $ (9,865) $ (1,368) $ 19,180 $ (2,795) Other expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $3.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively, of idle project costs. 17. INCOME TAXES Income tax expense is recognized based on management's estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the deferred tax expense includes $13.2 million (Q2 2019 - nil) and $75.7 million (YTD Q2 2019 - nil), respectively, arising from the revaluation of non-monetary assets from BRL to USD. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company also recorded a $13.6 million (2019 - nil) write-down of recoverable taxes in Chile due to a change in tax rates. 18. FAIR VALUES OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The Company's financial assets and financial liabilities have been classified into categories that determine their basis of measurement. The following table shows the carrying values, fair values and fair value hierarchy of the Company's financial instruments as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Carrying Carrying Level value Fair value value Fair value Financial assets Fair value through profit or loss Restricted cash 1 $ 45,432 $ 45,432 $ 47,666 $ 47,666 Trade receivables (provisional) 2 280,312 280,312 203,565 203,565 Marketable securities 1 3,590 3,590 4,331 4,331 Derivative asset 2 - - 25,714 25,714 $ 329,334 $ 329,334 $ 281,276 $ 281,276 Financial liabilities Amortized cost $ 464,357 $ 464,357 Debt 2 $ 265,933 $ 265,933 Fair value through profit or loss $ 109,511 $ 109,511 Chapada derivative liability 2 $ 91,817 91,817 - 18 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) Fair values of financial instruments are determined by valuation methods depending on hierarchy levels as defined below: Level 1 - Quoted market price in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted market prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly (i.e. observed prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices). Level 3 - Inputs for the assets or liabilities are not based on observable market data. The Company calculates fair values based on the following methods of valuation and assumptions: Marketable securities/restricted cash - The fair value of investments in shares is determined based on the quoted market price. Trade receivables - The fair value of the embedded derivatives on provisional sales are valued using quoted forward market prices. The Company recognized positive pricing adjustments of $56.5 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (Q2 2019 - $40.7 million negative pricing adjustments) and negative pricing adjustments of $29.2 million in revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2020 (YTD Q2 2019 - $6.4 million negative pricing adjustments). Derivative asset & derivative liability - The fair value of these derivatives is determined using a valuation model that incorporates such factors as metal prices, metal price volatility, expiry date, and risk-free interest rate. Debt - The fair values approximate carrying values as the interest rates are comparable to current market rates. The carrying values of certain financial instruments maturing in the short-term approximate their fair values. These financial instruments include cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables other than those provisionally priced, and trade and other payables which are classified as amortized cost. - 19 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 19. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES The Company has capital commitments of $87.4 million on various initiatives, of which $52.4 million is expected to be paid during 2020. The Company may be involved in legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. The potential amount of the liability with respect to such legal proceedings is not expected to materially affect the Company's financial position. Significant changes to commitments and contingencies, since that reported at December 31, 2019, are described below: In March 2020, a tax claim was filed with the Chilean tax court related to the 2016 tax assessment for additional withholding taxes on intercompany interest payments. In July 2020, a tax assessment was received for the 2017 taxation year relating to the same matter as above. The Chilean Internal Revenue Service issued a tax assessment of $144.3 million ($66.0 million in withholding taxes plus interest and penalties of $78.3 million) on interest payments made in 2017. The Company will file an administrative appeal in response to the assessment. While not yet assessed, a similar position taken on interest payments made for taxation years 2018 to 2020 year-to-date could equate to approximately $28.4 million in additional withholding taxes, excluding possible penalties and interest. No tax expenses were accrued for the above assessments as the Company believes its original filing positions were in compliance with tax regulations and intends to vigorously defend this position. 20. SEGMENTED INFORMATION The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, Brazil, USA, Portugal and Sweden. Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to executive management who act as the chief operating decision-maker. Executive management are responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments. - 20 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Other Total Chile Brazil USA Portugal Sweden Revenue $ 255,132 $ 114,125 $ 52,689 $ 81,188 $ 30,185 $ - $ 533,319 Cost of goods sold Production costs (115,523) (43,985) (31,788) (60,945) (20,159) (624) (273,024) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (68,065) (10,820) (17,139) (13,944) (7,787) (449) (118,204) Gross profit (loss) 71,544 59,320 3,762 6,299 2,239 (1,073) 142,091 General and administrative expenses - - - - - (10,608) (10,608) General exploration and business development (6,924) (796) (112) (151) (699) (723) (9,405) Finance (costs) income (7,719) (4,111) (428) 580 (863) (2,731) (15,272) Income from equity investment in associate - - - - - 2,030 2,030 Other (expense) income (4,318) 7,424 (1,718) (2,182) (1,486) (7,585) (9,865) Income tax (expense) recovery (17,481) (29,506) 41 (657) 2,935 (6,045) (50,713) Net earnings (loss) $ 35,102 $ 32,331 $ 1,545 $ 3,889 $ 2,126 $ (26,735) $ 48,258 Capital expenditures $ 53,615 $ 8,304 $ 2,214 $ 26,441 $ 9,571 $ 16 $ 100,161 For the six months ended June 30, 2020 Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Other Total Chile Brazil USA Portugal Sweden Revenue $ 428,104 $ 198,246 $ 100,026 $ 126,965 $ 57,963 $ - $ 911,304 Cost of goods sold Production costs (234,211) (94,663) (69,146) (112,999) (39,278) (1,412) (551,709) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (139,134) (22,430) (35,906) (27,593) (14,243) (873) (240,179) Gross profit (loss) 54,759 81,153 (5,026) (13,627) 4,442 (2,285) 119,416 General and administrative expenses - - - - - (22,552) (22,552) General exploration and business development (11,587) (1,590) (208) (1,323) (4,531) (3,381) (22,620) Finance (costs) income (15,616) (8,153) (850) 54 (1,768) (5,103) (31,436) Income from equity investment in associate - - - - - 1,946 1,946 Other (expense) income 377 38,811 (2,262) (443) 1,012 (18,315) 19,180 Income tax (expense) recovery (20,208) (105,719) 83 6,220 223 (9,843) (129,244) Net earnings (loss) $ 7,725 $ 4,502 $ (8,263) $ (9,119) $ (622) $ (59,533) $ (65,310) Capital expenditures $ 130,195 $ 12,028 $ 7,645 $ 73,639 $ 17,505 $ 215 $ 241,227 - 21 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Other Total Chile Brazil USA Portugal Sweden Revenue $ 178,677 $ - $ 59,412 $ 77,519 $ 53,643 $ - $ 369,251 Cost of goods sold (131,325) - (40,071) (60,890) (22,804) (748) (255,838) Production costs Depreciation, depletion and amortization (45,962) - (20,141) (12,795) (8,966) (429) (88,293) Gross profit (loss) 1,390 - (800) 3,834 21,873 (1,177) 25,120 General and administrative expenses - - - - - (10,169) (10,169) General exploration and business development (9,317) - (3,015) (2,208) (5,487) (3,968) (23,995) Finance (costs) income (8,035) - (213) (954) (784) 5,316 (4,670) Income from equity investment in associate - - - - - 1,288 1,288 Other income (expense) 1,745 - 24 (5,835) 388 2,310 (1,368) Income tax recovery (expense) 10,335 - 2,086 5,185 (3,124) (9,314) 5,168 Net (loss) earnings $ (3,882) $ - $ (1,918) $ 22 $ 12,866 $ (15,714) $ (8,626) Capital expenditures $ 123,946 $ - $ 10,534 $ 34,994 $ 9,208 $ 35 $ 178,717 For the six months ended June 30, 2019 Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Other Total Chile Brazil USA Portugal Sweden Revenue $ 411,338 $ - $ 105,620 $ 162,666 $ 106,011 $ - $ 785,635 Cost of goods sold (245,528) - (57,646) (114,690) (41,125) (1,919) (460,908) Production costs Depreciation, depletion and amortization (85,761) - (30,316) (25,398) (16,030) (892) (158,397) Gross profit (loss) 80,049 - 17,658 22,578 48,856 (2,811) 166,330 General and administrative expenses - - - - - (23,787) (23,787) General exploration and business development (15,168) - (8,120) (4,036) (9,662) (5,709) (42,695) Finance (costs) income (16,054) - (386) (684) (1,634) 10,352 (8,406) Loss from equity investment in associate - - - - - (10,647) (10,647) Other (expense) income (73) - 44 (3,950) 2,028 (844) (2,795) Income tax (expense) recovery (3,379) - 1,909 515 (9,254) (15,468) (25,677) Net earnings (loss) $ 45,375 $ - $ 11,105 $ 14,423 $ 30,334 $ (48,914) $ 52,323 Capital expenditures $ 232,892 $ - $ 20,146 $ 88,241 $ 19,357 $ 78 $ 360,714 - 22 - LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts) 21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transactions with associates - The Company enters into transactions related to its investment in associate. These transactions are entered into in the normal course of business and on an arm's length basis. Key management personnel - The Company has identified its directors and senior officers as its key management personnel. Employee benefits for key management personnel are as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Wages and benefits $ 1,527 $ 1,508 $ 3,363 $ 3,276 Pension benefits 41 41 82 79 Share-based compensation 954 849 2,114 1,719 $ 2,522 $ 2,398 $ 5,559 $ 5,074 22. SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Changes in non-cash working capital items consist of: Trade and income tax receivables, inventories, and other current assets $ (136,890) $ 92,588 $ (72,337) $ 74,453 Trade and income taxes payable, and other current liabilities (4,469) 61,942 (13,493) 3,096 $ (141,359) $ 154,530 $ (85,830) $ 77,549 Operating activities included the following cash payments: Income taxes (refunded) paid $ (4,926) $ (57,623) $ 35,195 $ (7,214) - 23 - Attachments Original document

