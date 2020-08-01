Lundin Mining : 2020 Q2 MD&A and Financial Statements
0
08/01/2020 | 11:32am EDT
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of July 29, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Those financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company's presentation currency is United States ("US") dollars. Reference herein of $ or USD is to United States dollars, C$ is to Canadian dollars, CLP is to Chilean pesos, BRL is to Brazilian reais, € refers to euros, and SEK is to Swedish kronor.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; global financial conditions and inflation; risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; changes in the Company's share price, and volatility in the equity markets in general; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; ore processing efficiency; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets; security at the Company's operations; changing taxation regimes; health and safety risks; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure and risks related to ageing infrastructure; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; risks related to the environmental regulation and environmental impact of the Company's operations and products and management thereof; exchange rate fluctuations; reliance on third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; community and stakeholder opposition; civil disruption; the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; uncertain political and economic environments; litigation; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to mining regimes, permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; climate change; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; information technology and cybersecurity risks; estimates of future production and operations; estimates of operating, cash and all-in sustaining cost estimates; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; compliance with foreign laws; risks related to mine closure activities and closed and historical sites; challenges or defects in title; the price and availability of key operating supplies or services; historical environmental liabilities and ongoing reclamation obligations; indebtedness; funding requirements and availability of financing; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; the estimation of asset carrying values; internal controls; competition; dilution; existence of significant shareholders; conflicts of interest; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; risks relating to dividends; risks associated with business arrangements and partners over which the Company does not have full control; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Annual Information Form and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.
Highlights
Operational Performance
Operations performed well in the quarter with copper production at all operations higher than the prior year comparable quarter and record combined throughput of over 1.0 million tonnes at Neves-Corvo. With the exception of Candelaria, production at all mines remain on target to achieve previously disclosed annual guidance, despite challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, cash costs at all operations were in-line or better than expected. For Chapada and Eagle, annual cash cost guidance is improving by 24% and 15%, respectively.
As the Company adapts to a new way of operating under COVID-19, Lundin Mining continues to manage and respond to the pandemic within the framework of its Crisis Management and Pandemic Response Plan, along with recommendations of health authorities and local and national regulatory requirements. The Company has implemented preventative measures to ensure the safety of its workforce, local communities and other key stakeholders. The Zinc Expansion Project ("ZEP") at Neves-Corvo continues to be temporarily suspended and business continuity measures have been implemented at all of our sites in an effort to mitigate and minimize potential future impacts of this pandemic, particularly with travel and contractors from outside the immediate mine regions.
During the second quarter of 2020, the fast-growing infection rates in Brazil, Chile and the USA have increased the risk of outbreaks in the communities near Chapada, Candelaria and Eagle whereas rates of infection in the areas near our operations in Sweden and Portugal remained relatively stable. In the event of a localized outbreak in any of our operating jurisdictions, there may be a need to implement increased isolation and containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus. These actions could impact production levels, delay maintenance activities and disrupt supply chains.
To date, production disruptions have been minimal and there has been no significant disruption in the delivery or receipt of goods at our operations as a result of COVID-19.
Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced 35,060 tonnes of copper, and approximately 21 thousand ounces of gold in concentrate on a 100% basis. Copper production for the quarter was higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to higher copper head grades and recoveries as more higher-grade open pit and underground ore was mined. However, throughput was lower than planned due to ore hardness, operational issues and an unplanned maintenance stop. In addition, COVID-19 has further delayed the Candelaria Mill Optimization Project ("CMOP") and installation of the final ball mill motor is now planned for January 2021; accordingly, full year production guidance has been reduced. Copper cash costs1 of $1.36/lb for the quarter were better than the prior year comparable quarter largely owing to the impact of favourable foreign exchange.
Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 13,799 tonnes of copper and approximately 23 thousand ounces of gold, in-line with plan. Copper cash costs of $0.21/lb were better than expected benefitting from favourable foreign exchange and higher gold by-product prices.
Eagle (100% owned): Eagle produced 3,380 tonnes of nickel and 4,102 tonnes of copper during the quarter. Nickel production was comparable to the prior year comparable quarter. Copper production was higher than the prior year quarter as a result of higher grades. Nickel cash costs of $1.13/lb for the quarter were lower than the prior year comparable quarter due primarily to lower treatment and refining costs.
Neves-Corvo(100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 10,559 tonnes of copper and 18,986 tonnes of zinc for the quarter. Copper production was higher than the prior year quarter benefitting from record throughput and better recoveries, while zinc production was higher due to higher grades. Copper cash costs of $1.75/lb for the quarter were lower than the prior year quarter due to favourable foreign exchange which was partially offset by lower byproduct credits stemming from lower realized zinc prices.
1 This is a non-GAAP measure - see page 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures.
1
Major construction and commissioning of ZEP continues to be temporarily suspended to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 to employees, contractors and local communities.
Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Zinc production of 12,596 tonnes and lead production of 3,799 tonnes was lower than the prior year quarter due to grades and lower throughput as a result of the sequencing of copper production. Zinc cash costs of $0.56/lb were higher than the prior year quarter as a result of lower sales volumes and byproduct credit metal prices.
Total production
(Contained metal in
YTD
2020
2019
concentrate)
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Copper (t)ab
127,452
65,285
62,167
235,498
67,131
74,560
47,685
46,122
Zinc (t)
68,529
31,582
36,947
151,515
38,925
35,028
37,116
40,446
Gold (koz)ab
83
44
39
142
43
58
21
20
Nickel (t)
6,955
3,380
3,575
13,494
2,651
3,232
3,398
4,213
a - Candelaria's production is on a 100% basis.
b - Chapada results included are for the Company's ownership period.
2
Financial Performance
Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased by $117.0 million compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to the addition of the Chapada mine ($59.3 million), higher realized metal prices and price adjustments ($40.0 million) and favourable foreign exchange ($19.0 million), partially offset by higher depreciation expense at Candelaria ($22.1 million).
On a year-to-date basis, gross profit decreased by $46.9 million from the prior year comparative period. The decrease was primarily due to lower metal prices and price adjustments ($154.4 million) and higher depreciation ($59.4 million). These decreases were partially offset by the addition of Chapada mine which contributed $81.2 million to gross profit, favourable foreign exchange ($36.7 million) and higher net sales volumes ($19.9 million).
Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased by $56.9 million from the prior year quarter. The increase was attributable to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher income taxes ($55.9 million).
On a year-to-date basis, net earnings decreased by $117.6 million from the prior year comparative period. The decrease was attributable to lower gross profit, higher income taxes ($103.6 million) and higher finance costs, partially offset by lower general exploration and business development expenses and higher foreign exchange gains.
Adjusted earnings1 for the quarter were $63.8 million higher than the prior year quarter due mainly to higher gross profit offset by higher income taxes. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted earnings were $40.2 million lower than the prior year due to lower gross profit.
Corporate Highlights
On June 30, 2020, the Company published its annual Sustainability Report which provides updates on the economic, safety, environmental and social issues that are of greatest interest to communities near the Company's operations, employees, investors, and other stakeholders. A copy of the Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website(www.lundinmining.com).
Financial Position and Financing
Cash and cash equivalents of $283.9 million as at June 30, 2020 decreased by $83.0 million during the quarter including cash flow from operations of $37.6 million, which included an outflow of $141.4 million for changes in working capital. $100.2 million was invested in capital expenditures.
On a year-to-date basis, cash and cash equivalents increased by $33.4 million. In addition to $121.0 million in operating cash flow, the Company drew down approximately $200.0 million in debt, invested $241.2 million in capital expenditures and returned $42.6 million to shareholders in dividend payments.
Net debt1 of $220.0 million as at June 30, 2020 reflects an increase of $159.7 million since December 31, 2019. Operating cash flow of $121.0 million was more than offset by capital investment ($241.2 million) and dividend payments to shareholders ($42.6 million).
As of July 29, 2020, the Company had a cash and net debt balance of approximately $225.0 million and $190.0 million, respectively.
1 These are a non-GAAP measure - see page 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures.
3
Outlook
All operations had a good quarter and, other than Candelaria, are on track to meet previously disclosed production guidance. Candelaria continued to experience lower throughput than planned due to ore hardness, operational issues and unplanned maintenance stops. Production guidance for Candelaria has been reduced to reflect the lower production to date, as well as a further delay in CMOP due to COVID-19. Cash costs at Chapada and Eagle have been better than expected due to favourable by-product metal prices and, at Chapada, favourable foreign exchange; accordingly, cash cost guidance for these two operations has been reduced.
While the Company has not experienced significant disruptions to production, shipments of concentrate, or its supply chain due to COVID-19, we caution that the global effects of COVID-19 are continuing to evolve. The number of new cases in the USA, Brazil and Chile have continued to increase. Given the uncertainty of the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19, our production and cash cost estimates are subject to a higher than normal degree of uncertainty. The guidance below does not reflect any potential for additional suspensions or other significant disruption to operations due to COVID-19.
2020 Production and Cash Cost
Previous Guidancea
Revised Guidance
(contained metal in concentrate)
Tonnes
C1 Cost
Tonnes
C1 Costb
Copper (t)
Candelaria (100%)
160,000
- 175,000
$1.35/lb
145,000 - 155,000
$1.35/lbc
Chapada
51,000 - 56,000
$0.85/lb
51,000 - 56,000
$0.65/lbd
Eagle
15,000 - 18,000
17,000 - 19,000
Neves-Corvo
35,000 - 40,000
$2.10/lb
35,000 - 40,000
$2.10/lbc
Zinkgruvan
3,000 - 4,000
3,000 - 4,000
Total
264,000
- 293,000
251,000 - 274,000
Zinc (t)
Neves-Corvo
70,000 - 75,000
70,000 - 75,000
Zinkgruvan
72,000 - 77,000
$0.60/lb
72,000 - 77,000
$0.60/lbc
Total
142,000
- 152,000
142,000 - 152,000
Gold (oz)
Candelaria (100%)
90,000
- 100,000
80,000 - 90,000
Chapada
85,000 - 90,000
85,000 - 90,000
Total
175,000
- 190,000
165,000 - 180,000
Nickel (t)
Eagle
15,000 - 18,000
$1.00/lb
15,000 - 18,000
$0.85/lb
a. Guidance as outlined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
b. Cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to; production volumes, as noted above, commodity prices (Cu: $2.35/lb, Zn: $0.85/lb, Ni: $5.25/lb, Pb: $0.75/lb, Au: $1,600/oz.), foreign exchange rates (€/USD:1.15, USD/SEK:9.25, USD/CLP:800, USD/BRL:5.00) and operating costs, for the remainder of 2020.
c. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement and as such costs are calculated based on receipt of $412/oz and $4.12/oz respectively, on gold and silver sales. Silver production at Zinkgruvan and Neves-Corvo are also subject to streaming agreements, and cash costs are calculated based on receipt of approximately $4.40/oz and $4.30/oz, respectively, on silver sales.
d. Chapada cash costs are calculated on a by-product basis and do not include the effects of copper stream agreements. Effects of copper stream agreements are reflected in copper revenue and will impact realized revenue per pound.
4
2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance
Sustaining capital expenditure guidance remains the same as the prior quarter. ZEP capital expenditure guidance has been updated to include a limited number of critical path items that can be undertaken without introducing additional risk to the operation. Total pre-production cost for ZEP remains unchanged from previous guidance at €360 million.
($ millions)
Previous Guidancea
Revisions
Revised Guidance
Candelaria (100% basis)
230
-
230
Chapada
40
-
40
Eagle
15
-
15
Neves-Corvo
55
-
55
Zinkgruvan
45
-
45
Total Sustaining Capital
385
-
385
Zinc Expansion Project (Neves-Corvo)
55
10
65
Total Capital Expenditures
440
10
450
a. Guidance as outlined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
2020 Exploration Investment Guidance
Planned exploration expenditures of $35.0 million in 2020 remain unchanged from guidance provided in the previous quarter. Most of the planned expenditures for 2020 will be spent supporting in-mine and near-mine targets at our operations including $15.0 million at Candelaria, $6.0 million at Zinkgruvan, $6.0 million at Chapada, and $2.0 million at Neves-Corvo.
5
Selected Quarterly Financial Information1
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ millions, except share and per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
533.3
369.3
911.3
785.6
Cost of goods sold:
Production costs
(273.0)
(255.8)
(551.7)
(460.9)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(118.2)
(88.3)
(240.2)
(158.4)
Gross profit
142.1
25.1
119.4
166.3
Net earnings (loss) attributable to:
38.7
(72.7)
Lundin Mining shareholders
(7.8)
43.9
Non-controlling interests
9.6
(0.8)
7.4
8.5
Net earnings (loss)
48.3
(8.6)
(65.3)
52.3
Adjusted earnings (loss)3
52.8
(11.1)
11.7
51.9
Adjusted EBITDA3
231.5
75.6
321.8
252.6
Cash flow from operations
37.6
204.5
121.0
266.6
Adjusted operating cash flow 3
179.0
49.9
206.9
189.1
Capital expenditures4
100.2
178.7
241.2
360.7
Per share amounts:
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to shareholders
0.05
(0.01)
(0.10)
0.06
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share3
0.07
(0.02)
0.02
0.07
Adjusted operating cash flow per share3
0.24
0.07
0.28
0.26
Dividends declared (C$/share)
0.04
0.03
0.08
0.06
June 30, 2020
December 31,
Total assets
2019
6,980.5
6,917.2
Total debt and lease liabilities
502.0
308.5
Net debt3
220.0
60.2
Summary of Quarterly Results1,2,5
($ millions, except per share data)
Q2-20
Q1-20
Q4-19
Q3-19
Q2-19
Q1-19
Q4-18
Q3-18
Revenue
533.3
378.0
568.4
538.7
369.3
416.4
407.7
379.7
Cost of goods sold
(391.2)
(400.7)
(422.9)
(410.1)
(344.1)
(275.2)
(335.7)
(320.1)
Gross profit (loss)
142.1
(22.7)
145.5
128.6
25.1
141.2
72.0
59.6
Net earnings (loss)
48.3
(113.6)
104.8
32.1
(8.6)
60.9
31.8
9.1
- attributable to shareholders
38.7
(111.5)
97.0
26.4
(7.8)
51.7
28.8
7.0
EPS - Basic and diluted
0.05
(0.15)
0.13
0.04
(0.01)
0.07
0.04
0.01
Cash flow from operations
37.6
83.4
186.4
111.6
204.5
62.1
44.2
140.9
Adjusted operating cash flow per share
0.24
0.04
0.28
0.21
0.07
0.19
0.16
0.11
Capital expenditures4
100.2
141.1
139.6
165.0
178.7
182.0
234.1
173.7
Except where otherwise noted, financial data has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Upon the adoption of new standards, the Company has elected not to restate comparative periods presented.
Results reflect the inclusion of Chapada for the period of Lundin Mining's ownership.
These are non-GAAP measures please see 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures.
Capital expenditures are reported on a cash basis, as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
The sum of quarterly amounts may differ from year-to-date results due to rounding.
6
Revenue Overview
Sales Volumes by Payable Metal
(Contained metal in concentrate)
2020
2019
Total
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Copper (tonnes)
71,896
34,130
Candelaria (100%)
37,766
139,051
34,564
42,276
31,138
31,073
Chapada1
24,933
13,446
11,487
29,884
16,127
13,757
-
-
Eagle
8,067
3,668
4,399
12,767
2,819
2,615
4,286
3,047
Neves-Corvo
19,199
11,471
7,728
41,252
11,311
12,343
9,888
7,710
Zinkgruvan
1,453
910
543
2,673
779
981
913
-
125,548
63,625
61,923
225,627
65,600
71,972
46,225
41,830
Zinc (tonnes)
30,960
Neves-Corvo
15,896
15,064
59,143
14,713
14,567
14,466
15,397
Zinkgruvan
24,749
10,465
14,284
67,463
19,314
12,657
19,466
16,026
55,709
26,361
29,348
126,606
34,027
27,224
33,932
31,423
Gold (000 oz)
41
19
Candelaria (100%)
22
83
20
25
19
19
Chapada1
40
23
17
55
28
27
-
-
81
42
39
138
48
52
19
19
Nickel (tonnes)
5,228
2,419
Eagle
2,809
10,682
3,167
1,889
3,935
1,691
Lead (tonnes)
2,607
Neves-Corvo
1,309
1,298
4,591
1,210
792
1,313
1,276
Zinkgruvan
11,729
5,705
6,024
23,875
9,518
4,684
5,799
3,874
14,336
7,014
7,322
28,466
10,728
5,476
7,112
5,150
Silver (000 oz)
593
Candelaria (100%)
272
321
1,152
275
342
252
283
Chapada1
65
31
34
119
67
52
-
-
Eagle
42
22
20
72
12
22
25
13
Neves-Corvo
450
270
180
801
189
185
201
226
Zinkgruvan
776
427
349
1,594
571
335
460
228
1,926
1,022
904
3,738
1,114
936
938
750
1. Chapada's sales volumes are presented for the period of Lundin Mining's ownership.
7
Revenue Analysis
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
by Mine
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
($ thousands)
$
%
$
%
$
$
%
$
%
$
Candelaria (100%)
255,132
48
178,677
48
76,455
428,104
47
411,338
52
16,766
Chapada
114,125
21
-
-
114,125
198,246
22
-
-
198,246
Eagle
52,689
10
59,412
16
(6,723)
100,026
11
105,620
13
(5,594)
Neves-Corvo
81,188
15
77,519
21
3,669
126,965
14
162,666
21
(35,701)
Zinkgruvan
30,185
6
53,643
15
(23,458)
57,963
6
106,011
14
(48,048)
533,319
369,251
164,068
911,304
785,635
125,669
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
by Metal
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
($ thousands)
$
%
$
%
$
$
%
$
%
$
Copper
376,510
71
226,953
62
149,557
620,019
68
493,043
63
126,976
Zinc
35,120
7
59,679
16
(24,559)
67,224
7
142,353
18
(75,129)
Gold
69,645
13
23,756
6
45,889
126,229
14
46,461
6
79,768
Nickel
30,086
6
33,352
9
(3,266)
54,464
6
59,177
8
(4,713)
Lead
8,490
2
12,438
3
(3,948)
18,349
2
22,203
3
(3,854)
Silver
10,914
1
8,883
3
2,031
19,633
2
16,797
2
2,836
Other
2,554
-
4,190
1
(1,636)
5,386
1
5,601
-
(215)
533,319
369,251
164,068
911,304
785,635
125,669
Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased in comparison to the second quarter of the prior year mainly due to the addition of Chapada mine ($114.1 million) as well as higher realized copper metal prices ($50.9 million)
On a year-to-date basis, revenue was also higher than the prior year comparable period. The increase in revenue from the addition of the Chapada mine ($198.2 million) as well as higher sales volumes ($62.2 million) was partially offset by lower realized metal prices, net of price adjustments ($154.4 million).
Revenue from gold and silver for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes the partial recognition of an upfront purchase price on the sale of precious metals streams for Candelaria, Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan, as well as the cash proceeds which amount to $412/oz for gold and between $4.12/oz and $4.40/oz for silver.
Revenue from copper for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes the recognition of deferred revenue from the copper streams acquired with the Chapada mine, as well as the cash proceeds of 30% of the market price of copper sold.
Revenue is recorded using the metal price received for sales that settle during the reporting period. For sales that have not been settled, an estimate is used based on the expected month of settlement and the forward price of the metal at the end of the reporting period. The difference between the estimate and the final price received is recognized by adjusting revenue in the period in which the sale is settled. Settlement dates can range from one to six months after shipment.
8
Provisionally valued revenue as of June 30, 2020
Metal
Payable metal
Valued at $ per lb/oz
Copper
60,742 t
$2.73
/lb
Zinc
14,778 t
$0.92
/lb
Gold
30,859 oz
$1,826
/oz
Nickel
682 t
$5.79
/lb
Quarterly Reconciliation of Realized Prices
Three months ended June 30, 2020
($ thousands)
Copper
Zinc
Gold
Nickel
Total
Current period sales1
370,779
53,589
74,549
30,480
529,398
Prior period price adjustments
29,532
(571)
3,378
(701)
31,637
400,311
53,018
77,927
29,779
561,035
Other metal sales
38,720
Copper stream cash effect
(2,690)
Gold stream cash effect
(17,951)
Less: Treatment & refining charges
(45,795)
Total Revenue
533,319
Payable Metal
63,625
t
26,361
t
42
koz
2,419
t
Current period sales1, 2
$2.64
$0.92
$1,784
$5.72
Prior period adjustments
0.21
(0.01)
81
(0.14)
Realized prices
$2.85
/lb
$0.91
/lb
$1,865
/oz
$5.58
/lb
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Copper
Zinc
Gold
Nickel
Total
Current period sales1
277,238
87,472
24,216
50,171
439,097
Prior period price adjustments
(27,274)
(7,466)
2,580
(1,067)
(33,227)
249,964
95,331
26,796
49,104
405,870
Other metal sales
35,634
Gold stream cash effect
(11,835)
Less: Treatment & refining charges
(60,418)
Total Revenue
369,251
Payable Metal
46,225 t
33,932 t
19 koz
3,935 t
Current period sales1,2
$2.72
$1.17
$1,275
$5.78
Prior period adjustments
(0.27)
(0.10)
136
(0.12)
Realized prices
$2.45 /lb
$1.07 /lb
$1,410 /oz
$5.66 /lb
Includes provisional price adjustments on current period sales.
The realized price for copper inclusive of the impact of streaming agreements for 2020 is $2.83/lb (2019: n/a). The realized price for gold inclusive of the impact of streaming agreements for 2020 is $1,435/oz (2019: $830/oz).
9
Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Realized Prices
Six months ended June 30, 2020
($ thousands)
Copper
Zinc
Gold
Nickel
Total
Current period sales1
709,479
114,214
140,494
65,509
1,029,695
Prior period price adjustments
(42,771)
(11,015)
1,119
(12,017)
(64,683)
666,708
103,199
141,613
53,492
965,012
Other metal sales
77,899
Copper stream cash effect
(6,477)
Gold stream cash effect
(34,518)
Less: Treatment & refining charges
(90,612)
Total Revenue
911,304
Payable Metal
125,548
t
55,709
t
81
koz
5,228
t
Current period sales1, 2
$2.56
$0.93
$1,744
$5.68
Prior period adjustments
(0.15)
(0.09)
14
(1.04)
Realized prices
$2.41
/lb
$0.84
/lb
$1,758
/oz
$4.64
/lb
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Copper
Zinc
Gold
Nickel
Total
Current period sales1
529,453
173,870
48,941
71,924
824,188
Prior period price adjustments
7,695
1,467
2,380
8,389
19,931
537,148
175,337
51,321
80,313
844,119
Other metal sales
64,740
Gold stream cash effect
(22,558)
Less: Treatment & refining charges
(100,666)
Total Revenue
785,635
Payable Metal
88,055
t
65,355
t
38
koz
5,626
t
Current period sales1, 2
$2.73
$1.21
$1,351
$5.80
Prior period adjustments
0.04
0.01
63
0.68
Realized prices
$2.77
/lb
$1.22
/lb
$1,413
/oz
$6.48
/lb
Includes provisional price adjustments on current period sales.
The realized price for copper inclusive of the impact of streaming agreements for 2020 is $2.39/lb (2019: n/a). The realized price for gold inclusive of the impact of streaming agreements for 2020 is $1,330/oz (2019: $710/oz).
10
Financial Results
Production Costs
Production costs for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $17.2 million and $90.8 million higher, respectively, than the comparable prior year periods, due to the inclusion of production costs from the Chapada mine (Q2 2020 - $44.0 million, YTD 2020 - $94.7 million) and higher sales volumes at Candelaria, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense increased for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the prior year periods. The increase was primarily attributable to increased amortization of deferred stripping at Candelaria of Phase 10, as well as the inclusion of Chapada.
Depreciation by operation
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Candelaria
68,065
45,962
22,103
139,134
85,761
53,373
Chapada
10,820
-
10,820
22,430
-
22,430
Eagle
17,139
20,141
(3,002)
35,906
30,316
5,590
Neves-Corvo
13,944
12,795
1,149
27,593
25,398
2,195
Zinkgruvan
7,787
8,966
(1,179)
14,243
16,030
(1,787)
Other
449
429
20
873
892
(19)
118,204
88,293
29,911
240,179
158,397
81,782
Loss from Equity Investment in Associate
In the fourth quarter of 2019, Freeport Cobalt sold its interest in the cobalt refinery and related cobalt precursor business. In the prior six-month period ended June 30, 2019 a loss of $10.6 million was recognized, due mainly to inventory revaluations as a result of lower cobalt prices.
General Exploration and Business Development
General exploration and business development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased against the prior year comparable periods by $14.6 million and $20.1 million, respectively. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, surface exploration drilling and geophysical work at Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan continued to be postponed. The Chapada exploration program was stopped throughout April while related health and safety measures were implemented, and subsequently, a reduced drilling program was re-started later in the quarter. Limited exploration drilling at Candelaria has primarily focused on known mineralized trends within the underground workings.
Finance Income and Costs
Net finance costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 increased over the prior year comparable periods by $10.6 million and $23.0, million respectively, primarily due to higher interest expense from deferred revenue and lower interest income.
Other Income and Expenses
Net other income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $19.2 million, compared to net other expense of $2.8 million in the prior year to date period. The higher income in the current year period reflects higher foreign exchange gains of $46.7 million offset by the negative revaluation of a derivative liability related to the acquisition of the Chapada mine ($17.7 million). Net other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $8.5 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to the revaluation of the Chapada derivative liability.
11
Foreign exchange gains and losses recorded in other income and expenses relate to working capital denominated in foreign currencies that were held by the Company. Period end exchange rates having a meaningful impact on foreign exchange recorded at June 30, 2020 were as follows:
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Chilean Peso
$1.00:CLP813
$1.00:CLP846
$1.00:CLP749
Euro
$1.12:€1.00
$1.10:€1.00
$1.12:€1.00
Brazilian Real
$1.00:BRL5.48
$1.00:BRL5.20
$1.00:BRL4.03
Swedish Kroner
$1.00:SEK9.35
$1.00:SEK10.08
$1.00:SEK9.32
Income Taxes
Income taxes by mine
Income tax expense (recovery)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Candelaria
17,481
(10,335)
27,816
20,208
3,379
16,829
Chapada
29,506
-
29,506
105,719
-
105,719
Eagle
(41)
(2,086)
2,045
(83)
(1,909)
1,826
Neves-Corvo
657
(5,185)
5,842
(6,220)
(515)
(5,705)
Zinkgruvan
(2,935)
3,124
(6,059)
(223)
9,254
(9,477)
Other
6,045
9,314
(3,269)
9,843
15,468
(5,625)
50,713
(5,168)
55,881
129,244
25,677
103,567
Income taxes by classification
Income tax expense (recovery)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Current income tax
9,671
5,684
3,987
35,834
31,392
4,442
Deferred income tax (recovery)
41,042
(10,852)
51,894
93,410
(5,715)
99,125
50,713
(5,168)
55,881
129,244
25,677
103,567
Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the prior year comparable period due primarily to the acquisition of Chapada mine ($29.5 million), which includes the deferred tax impact of a weakening BRL on non-monetary assets ($13.2 million), and higher taxable earnings at Candelaria.
Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the tax expense recorded in the prior year comparable period due primarily to the acquisition of Chapada mine. Included in Chapada's tax expense of $105.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is a non-cash expense of $75.7 million arising from the revaluation of non-monetary assets in BRL to USD. In addition, higher taxable earnings at Candelaria were partially offset by lower taxable earnings across the other operations, as well as a $4.5 million tax recovery from prior periods in Chile.
12
Mining Operations
Production Overview
(Contained metal in
2020
2019
Q2
Q1
concentrate)
YTD
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Copper (tonnes)
71,357
35,060
Candelaria (100%)
36,297
146,330
39,221
40,698
33,633
32,778
Chapada
25,680
13,799
11,881
30,529
12,884
17,645
-
-
Eagle
8,480
4,102
4,378
14,297
3,626
3,042
3,732
3,897
Neves-Corvo
19,634
10,559
9,075
41,436
10,898
12,055
9,615
8,868
Zinkgruvan
2,301
1,765
536
2,906
502
1,120
705
579
127,452
65,285
62,167
235,498
67,131
74,560
47,685
46,122
Zinc (tonnes)
36,934
18,986
Neves-Corvo
17,948
73,202
17,946
18,232
18,251
18,773
Zinkgruvan
31,595
12,596
18,999
78,313
20,979
16,796
18,865
21,673
68,529
31,582
36,947
151,515
42,024
35,028
37,116
40,446
Gold (000 oz)
42
21
Candelaria (100%)
21
88
23
24
21
20
Chapada
41
23
18
54
20
34
-
-
83
44
39
142
43
58
21
20
Nickel (tonnes)
6,955
3,380
Eagle
3,575
13,494
2,651
3,232
3,398
4,213
Lead (tonnes)
3,027
1,559
Neves-Corvo
1,468
5,474
1,365
1,106
1,350
1,653
Zinkgruvan
11,812
3,799
8,013
27,703
9,361
6,291
6,219
5,832
14,839
5,358
9,481
33,177
10,726
7,397
7,569
7,485
Silver (000 oz)
636
305
Candelaria (100%)
331
1,305
337
355
292
321
Chapada
126
69
57
144
63
81
-
-
Eagle
70
35
35
143
31
40
45
27
Neves-Corvo
856
479
377
1,706
385
431
392
498
Zinkgruvan
1,051
389
662
2,464
724
630
631
479
2,739
1,277
1,462
5,762
1,540
1,537
1,360
1,325
13
Cash Cost Overview
($/lb)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Candelaria (cost/lb Cu)
1.68
1.62
Gross cost
2.12
1.99
By-product1
(0.32)
(0.26)
(0.29)
(0.25)
Net Cash Cost
1.36
1.86
1.33
1.74
All-In Sustaining Cost2
2.10
3.73
2.19
3.52
Chapada (cost/lb Cu)
1.56
1.79
Gross cost
-
-
By-product
(1.35)
-
(1.25)
-
Net Cash Cost
0.21
-
0.54
-
All-In Sustaining Cost
0.64
-
0.91
-
Eagle (cost/lb Ni)
Gross cost
5.36
6.14
5.24
6.04
By-product
(4.23)
(3.00)
(3.95)
(3.74)
Net Cash Cost
1.13
3.14
1.29
2.30
All-In Sustaining Cost
2.48
3.65
3.02
3.05
Neves-Corvo (cost/lb Cu)
2.64
2.91
Gross cost
3.14
3.27
By-product
(0.89)
(1.26)
(0.96)
(1.81)
Net Cash Cost
1.75
1.88
1.95
1.46
All-In Sustaining Cost
2.32
2.60
2.71
2.23
Zinkgruvan (cost/lb Zn)
Gross cost
1.18
0.81
1.00
0.74
By-product
(0.62)
(0.40)
(0.47)
(0.32)
Net Cash Cost
0.56
0.41
0.53
0.42
All-In Sustaining Cost
1.03
0.63
0.89
0.66
By-productis after related treatment and refining charges.
All-inSustaining Cost ("AISC") is a non-GAAP measure - see page 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures.
14
Capital Expenditures1,2
Three months ended June 30,
by Mine
2020
2019
Capitalized
Total
Capitalized
($ thousands)
Sustaining
Expansionary
Interest
Sustaining
Expansionary
Interest
Total
Candelaria
53,615
-
-
53,615
123,946
-
-
123,946
Chapada
8,304
-
-
8,304
-
-
-
-
Eagle
2,214
-
-
2,214
1,257
9,277
-
10,534
Neves-Corvo
11,730
14,711
-
26,441
13,521
21,473
-
34,994
Zinkgruvan
9,571
-
-
9,571
9,208
-
-
9,208
Other
16
-
-
16
35
-
-
35
85,450
14,711
-
100,161
147,967
30,750
-
178,717
by Mine
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
Capitalized
Total
Capitalized
($ thousands)
Sustaining
Expansionary
Interest
Sustaining
Expansionary
Interest
Total
Candelaria
130,195
-
-
130,195
232,892
-
-
232,892
Chapada
12,028
-
-
12,028
-
-
-
-
Eagle
7,645
-
-
7,645
3,174
16,972
-
20,146
Neves-Corvo
27,531
45,657
451
73,639
24,397
63,844
-
88,241
Zinkgruvan
17,505
-
-
17,505
19,357
-
-
19,357
Other
215
-
-
215
78
-
-
78
195,119
45,657
451
241,227
279,898
80,816
-
360,714
Capital expenditures are reported on a cash basis, as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
Sustaining and expansionary capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures - see page 26 of this MD&A for discussion of non-GAAP measures.
15
Candelaria (Chile)
Operating Statistics
Total
2020
2019
(100% Basis)
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Ore mined (000s tonnes)
17,166
9,085
8,081
28,753
10,067
9,329
5,620
3,737
Ore milled (000s tonnes)
11,811
6,104
5,707
26,287
6,336
6,295
6,450
7,206
Grade
0.65
0.62
Copper (%)
0.67
0.60
0.66
0.70
0.57
0.49
Gold (g/t)
0.15
0.14
0.15
0.14
0.15
0.16
0.14
0.11
Recovery
94.0
93.5
Copper (%)
94.7
92.3
92.8
92.9
91.4
91.9
Gold (%)
73.6
74.0
73.0
72.1
74.4
71.8
70.6
70.5
Production (contained metal)
71,357
35,060
Copper (tonnes)
36,297
146,330
39,221
40,698
33,633
32,778
Gold (000 oz)
42
21
21
88
23
24
21
20
Silver (000 oz)
636
305
331
1,305
337
355
292
321
Revenue ($000s)
428,104
255,132
172,972
896,283
235,015
249,930
178,677
232,661
Gross profit (loss) ($000s)
54,759
71,544
(16,785)
180,650
57,989
42,612
1,390
78,659
Cash cost ($ per pound)
1.33
1.36
1.31
1.54
1.38
1.39
1.86
1.62
AISC ($ per pound)
2.19
2.10
2.26
2.88
2.22
2.49
3.73
3.30
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the prior year quarter largely due to higher realized metal prices, lower mine and mill costs and the positive impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by higher depreciation.
Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $25.3 million lower than the comparable period in 2019. The decrease was largely due to lower realized copper prices ($58.2 million) and higher depreciation expense, partially offset by higher sales volumes ($21.6 million) and the positive impact of foreign exchange.
Production
Copper production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the comparable periods in 2019. The increase in copper production is largely attributable to higher head grades and recoveries as more high- grade open pit and underground ore was mined in the current year. This increase in copper production was offset partially by lower throughput due to ore hardness and fewer available operational hours at the mill.
Full year production guidance for both copper and gold have been reduced to reflect actual results to date, as well as the expectation of lower than previously planned throughput for the balance of the year.
Candelaria open pit mining is advancing in Phase 10 areas in proximity to and with geomechanical conditions similar to where previous pit wall displacement issues occurred in Phase 9. Additional caution is being taken to plan and monitor ground conditions while mining in this area. Candelaria continuously performs geomechanical analysis and monitoring of pit walls, including internal operating and blasting protocols, daily inspections, high precision radars, prism with robotic control and extensometers, all aligned with industry best practices and Chilean safe mining regulations.
Cash Costs
Copper cash costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than cash costs in the prior year comparable periods. The decrease was largely due to the favourable impact of foreign exchange as well as lower per unit production costs from better diesel prices and higher sales volumes. Candelaria is well positioned to meet full year cash cost guidance of $1.35/lb.
All-in sustaining costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those of the
16
corresponding periods in 2019 due to lower cash costs. All-in sustaining costs further benefitted from lower sustaining capital expenditures in the current periods as several major projects, such as the mine fleet reinvestment and development of the South Sector underground mine, were concluded by the end of 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, approximately 27,000 oz of gold and 406,000 oz of silver were subject to terms of a streaming agreement in which $412/oz and $4.12/oz were received for gold and silver, respectively.
Projects
CMOP achieved substantial completion in the first half of 2020, with the exception of the replacement of the fourth ball mill motor. The installation of the final ball mill has been postponed to January 2021 due to the limited ability to safely mobilize contractors and consultants as a result of COVID-19 and the objective to follow planned mill maintenance down-time to optimize production. All remaining equipment necessary to complete the project is on site and available for installation.
17
Chapada (Brazil)
Operating Statistics
Total
2020
2019
(100% Basis)
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Ore mined (000s tonnes)
15,980
7,528
8,452
18,240
7,592
10,648
-
-
Ore milled (000s tonnes)
10,766
5,278
5,488
11,911
5,731
6,180
-
-
Grade
0.28
0.30
Copper (%)
0.27
0.31
0.27
0.34
-
-
Gold (g/t)
0.21
0.23
0.20
0.24
0.20
0.28
-
-
Recovery
83.7
Copper (%)
86.1
80.9
82.7
81.6
83.7
-
-
Gold (%)
55.8
60.0
51.0
59.4
57.0
61.0
-
-
Production (contained metal)
25,680
13,799
Copper (tonnes)
11,881
30,529
12,884
17,645
-
-
Gold (000 oz)
41
23
18
54
20
34
-
-
Silver (000 oz)
126
69
57
144
63
81
-
-
Revenue ($000s)
198,246
114,125
84,121
248,011
133,144
114,867
-
-
Gross profit ($000s)
81,153
59,320
21,833
104,445
56,581
47,864
-
-
Cash cost ($ per pound)
0.54
0.21
0.92
0.58
0.77
0.35
-
-
AISC ($ per pound)
0.91
0.64
1.22
0.97
1.28
0.62
-
-
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than expected due to negative copper price adjustments, partially offset by higher gold prices and favourable foreign exchange rates.
Production
The production of both copper and gold was in-line with expectations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, as improving ore grades and recoveries for both metals offset lower throughput resulting from ore hardness.
Chapada remains on-track to achieve full year copper and gold production guidance.
Cash Costs
Copper cash costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were better than expected, benefitting primarily from favourable foreign exchange rates, as well as continued strong gold prices which improved the realized by-product credit. As a result, full year cash cost guidance has improved to $0.65/lb from $0.85/lb.
AISC was also better than expected due to lower cash costs and sustaining capital expenditures.
Projects
The Company is continuing to evaluate options for long-term mine and plant expansion. Study work progressed during the second quarter and is being completed in parallel with exploration efforts, largely focused on near- mine targets, with results to be incorporated in any future expansionary plans.
The 2020 exploration program includes approximately 40,000 metres of planned drilling and geophysical surveys. During the quarter, 4,416 metres of drilling were completed, for a total of 9,810 metres year-to-date. Drilling during the second half of the year will continue to focus primarily on the Buriti, Santa Cruz Extension and Cava Norte NE near mine targets. Restrictions on contractors due to COVID-19 have impacted exploration drilling and, if prolonged, could impact the overall achievement of annual drilling plans.
18
Eagle (USA)
Operating Statistics
Total
2020
2019
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Ore mined (000s tonnes)
374
185
189
748
194
197
192
165
Ore milled (000s tonnes)
377
183
194
747
191
197
194
165
Grade
2.2
2.2
Nickel (%)
2.2
2.2
1.7
2.0
2.1
3.0
Copper (%)
2.3
2.3
2.4
2.0
2.0
1.6
2.0
2.4
Recovery
83.2
82.5
Nickel (%)
83.9
82.1
80.5
80.4
81.3
85.0
Copper (%)
96.4
96.6
96.3
96.0
95.3
95.5
95.7
97.6
Production (contained metal)
6,955
3,380
Nickel (tonnes)
3,575
13,494
2,651
3,232
3,398
4,213
Copper (tonnes)
8,480
4,102
4,378
14,297
3,626
3,042
3,732
3,897
Revenue ($000s)
100,026
52,689
47,337
212,929
53,592
53,717
59,412
46,208
Gross profit (loss) ($000s)
(5,026)
3,762
(8,788)
35,987
(1,021)
19,350
(800)
18,458
Cash cost ($ per pound)
1.29
1.13
1.43
2.84
3.53
3.25
3.14
0.37
AISC ($ per pound)
3.02
2.48
3.50
3.74
4.53
4.37
3.65
1.65
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the gross loss recorded in the prior year comparable period due primarily to lower treatment and refining costs in the current quarter.
On a year-to-date basis, a gross loss was recorded compared to the gross profit recorded in the prior year comparative period. The decrease was due to lower realized metal prices ($27.8 million) in the current year, partially offset by lower treatment and refining costs.
Production
Nickel production for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was in-line with the prior year comparable periods. On a year-to-date basis nickel production was lower than the prior year period as a result of lower grades.
Copper production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the comparable periods in 2019 due largely to higher grades.
Full year production guidance for copper has been improved.
Cash Costs
Nickel cash costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than cash costs reported in the prior year comparable periods. The decrease in cash costs is primarily due to lower treatment and refining charges. Full year cash cost guidance has been improved to $0.85/lb from $1.00/lb due to improved by-product metal price outlook.
All-in sustaining costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those of the corresponding periods in 2019, as a result of lower cash costs.
19
Neves-Corvo (Portugal)
Operating Statistics
2020
2019
Total
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q2
Ore mined, copper (000 tonnes)
1,355
715
640
2,702
686
699
628
689
Ore mined, zinc (000 tonnes)
558
272
286
1,153
290
284
283
296
Ore milled, copper (000 tonnes)
1,373
734
639
2,679
681
702
626
670
Ore milled, zinc (000 tonnes)
570
286
284
1,137
286
285
280
286
Grade
1.8
1.8
Zinc (%)
1.8
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.0
1.7
Copper (%)
8.3
8.5
8.0
7.9
7.8
7.8
7.9
8.0
Recovery
79.4
81.3
Copper (%)
77.4
78.3
77.9
80.6
75.8
79.3
Zinc (%)
77.2
76.7
77.7
78.8
78.0
80.2
78.6
78.3
Production (contained metal)
19,634
10,559
Copper (tonnes)
9,075
41,436
10,898
12,055
9,615
8,868
Zinc (tonnes)
36,934
18,986
17,948
73,202
17,946
18,232
18,251
18,773
Lead (tonnes)
3,027
1,559
1,468
5,474
1,365
1,106
1,350
1,653
Silver (000 oz)
856
479
377
1,706
385
431
392
498
Revenue ($000s)
126,965
81,188
45,777
337,167
88,492
86,009
77,519
85,147
Gross profit (loss) ($000s)
(13,627)
6,299
(19,926)
42,896
8,772
11,546
3,834
18,744
Cash cost (€ per pound)
1.76
1.58
2.03
1.42
1.61
1.44
1.68
0.81
Cash cost ($ per pound)
1.95
1.75
2.24
1.59
1.78
1.60
1.88
0.92
AISC ($ per pound)
2.71
2.32
3.28
2.38
2.65
2.35
2.60
1.72
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the comparable period in 2019, as higher sales volumes, cost savings, and favourable foreign exchange more than offset lower realized prices.
Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than the prior year period resulting from lower metal prices and price adjustments realized primarily in the first quarter.
Production
Copper production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the prior year comparable periods, benefitting from record throughput in the current year, as well as improved recoveries.
Zinc production for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was higher than the prior year period largely due to higher head grades. Zinc production for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was comparable to the prior year.
Both copper and zinc full year production guidance targets remain unchanged.
Cash Costs
Copper cash costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than those of the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease is a result of higher sales volumes in the current quarter as well as favourable foreign exchange, partially offset by the effect of lower by-product metal prices.
Year-to-date, copper cash costs were higher than the prior year comparable period, as lower per unit costs and favourable foreign exchange in the current year were more than offset by lower by-product credits arising from lower metal prices.
Full year cash cost guidance of $2.10/lb remains unchanged.
All-in sustaining costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were lower than the corresponding period in 2019 due to lower cash costs and decreased spending on sustaining capital expenditures. For the six months ended
20
June 30, 2020 all-in sustaining costs were higher than the prior year comparable period, as lower sustaining capital expenditures were more than offset by higher cash costs.
Projects
Major construction and commissioning activities on ZEP continue to be temporarily suspended in order to reduce the risk to our employees, contractors and local communities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the second quarter, minor works were carried out to secure the surface and underground construction sites, as well as demobilization of some contractor equipment and supplies. Minor works that can be carried out without introducing additional risk to the operation have been planned for the second half of 2020 include ventilation raise work, pre-commissioning activities on the SAG mill and surface conveyor installations.
A revised 2020 capital expenditure estimate of ZEP is estimated to be $65 million which includes the above- mentioned remaining 2020 activities. Total project expenditure remains unchanged from previous guidance of €360.0 million.
Restart is planned for early 2021. This timing will be dependent on public health restrictions and recommendations, as well as the Company's internal policies, in order to safeguard and protect the workforce from the spread of COVID-19. If current safety requirements for social distancing and other personnel limitations remain in place in 2021 it is anticipated that the project would mobilize a smaller number of contractors than originally planned with an extended schedule in order to take the project forward.
21
Zinkgruvan (Sweden)
Operating Statistics
Total
2020
2019
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Ore mined, zinc (000 tonnes)
603
279
324
1,138
336
230
303
269
Ore mined, copper (000 tonnes)
125
81
44
182
28
65
37
52
Ore milled, zinc (000 tonnes)
569
239
329
1,120
322
254
292
252
Ore milled, copper (000 tonnes)
119
98
21
178
26
63
48
41
Grade
6.2
5.9
Zinc (%)
6.4
7.6
7.1
7.2
7.2
9.3
Lead (%)
2.6
2.0
2.9
3.1
3.5
3.1
2.7
2.9
Copper (%)
2.2
2.1
2.8
1.8
2.2
1.9
1.7
1.6
Recovery
90.1
89.5
Zinc (%)
90.4
91.5
91.7
92.2
89.7
92.5
Lead (%)
81.4
78.1
83.0
80.9
83.0
80.8
80.0
78.6
Copper (%)
86.1
84.8
90.6
89.1
89.6
90.8
86.0
89.1
Production (contained metal)
31,595
12,596
Zinc (tonnes)
18,999
78,313
20,979
16,796
18,865
21,673
Lead (tonnes)
11,812
3,799
8,013
27,703
9,361
6,291
6,219
5,832
Copper (tonnes)
2,301
1,765
536
2,906
502
1,120
705
579
Silver (000 oz)
1,051
389
662
2,464
724
630
631
479
Revenue ($000s)
57,963
30,185
27,778
198,323
58,120
34,192
53,643
52,368
Gross profit ($000s)
4,442
2,239
2,203
81,341
23,928
8,557
21,873
26,983
Cash cost (SEK per pound)
5.19
5.50
4.96
3.69
2.95
4.02
3.88
4.08
Cash cost ($ per pound)
0.53
0.56
0.51
0.39
0.31
0.42
0.41
0.44
AISC ($ per pound)
0.89
1.03
0.79
0.65
0.62
0.70
0.63
0.69
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than the comparable periods in 2019. The decrease is largely attributable to lower sales volumes and lower comparable metal prices net of price adjustments.
Production
Zinc production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than the prior year comparable periods. Ground conditions encountered in certain high-grade stopes in the first quarter resulted in a change in mine sequencing, which has deferred production from these areas into the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021.
Lead production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was lower than the prior year comparable periods as a result of lower head grades.
Zinc and lead production have also been negatively affected by increased sequencing of copper production.
Copper production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was significantly higher than the comparable periods due to a combination of higher throughput in the mill and higher grades from sequencing.
Full year zinc and copper production guidance remains unchanged.
Cash Costs
Zinc cash costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were higher than the prior year comparable period largely due to lower sales volumes, resulting in higher per unit costs, and lower by-product metal prices.
Zinkgruvan expects to achieve the full year cash cost target of $0.60/lb.
All-in sustaining costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were higher than those reported in the corresponding periods in 2019 due to higher cash costs as well as higher per unit sustaining capital expenditures.
22
Metal Prices, LME Inventories and Smelter Treatment and Refining Charges
The average metal prices for copper, zinc and nickel for the second quarter 2020 were lower than the average prices for the first quarter by; 5% copper, 8% zinc and 4% nickel. The average metal price for gold during the second quarter 2020 was higher than the average price for the first quarter by 8%. The prices for copper, zinc and nickel decreased during April and May on the backdrop of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but recovered in June as supply cuts and increased demand in China became evident.
(Average LME Price)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Copper
US$/pound
2.43
2.77
-12%
2.49
2.80
-11%
US$/tonne
5,356
6,113
5,500
6,165
Zinc
US$/pound
0.89
1.25
-29%
0.93
1.24
-25%
US$/tonne
1,961
2,763
2,047
2,732
Gold
US$/ounce
1,711
1,309
31%
1,645
1,307
26%
Nickel
US$/pound
5.54
5.56
-
5.66
5.59
1%
US$/tonne
12,215
12,258
12,475
12,315
LME inventories for zinc and nickel increased during the second quarter of 2020 by 68% and 2%, respectively while the LME inventory for copper decreased by 3% during the same period.
During the second quarter of 2020 the treatment charges ("TC") and refining charges ("RC") in the spot market for copper concentrates between miners and commodity traders decreased from an average spot TC during April of $45 per dmt of concentrate and a spot RC of $0.045 per lb of payable copper to a spot TC of $39 per dmt of concentrate and a spot RC of $0.039 per lb of payable copper during June 2020. Also, the spot terms at which Chinese copper smelters were prepared to buy decreased through the quarter from a TC of $60 per dmt of concentrate and a RC of $0.060 per payable lb of copper over April to a TC of $51 per dmt of concentrate and a RC of $0.051 per payable lb of copper at the end of June. The terms for annual contracts for copper concentrates for 2020 were reached in November 2019 at a TC of $62 per dmt with a RC of $0.062 per payable lb of copper.
The spot TC, delivered China, for zinc concentrates during the second quarter of 2020 decreased from $265 per dmt, flat, at the end of March to $170 per dmt, flat, by the end of the second quarter, on limited supply of zinc concentrates due to mine closures in Latin America caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of March, there had been a reported settlement in the negotiations between a mine and smelters for annual contracts for zinc concentrates at a level of $299.75 per dmt, flat.
The Company's nickel concentrate production from Eagle is sold under several long-term contracts at terms inline with market conditions. Gold production from Chapada and Candelaria is sold at terms in-line with market conditions for copper concentrates.
23
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As at June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $283.9 million. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a great deal of uncertainty remains in the marketplace, as well as potential risks to production, supply chain, delivery of concentrates, commodity prices and many other variables. However, the Company continues to expect to be able to fund all its contractual commitments and obligations through operating cash flow generated, cash on hand and available debt facilities.
Cash flow from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $37.6 million, a decrease of $166.9 million in comparison to the $204.5 million reported in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to the comparative change in non-cash working capital ($295.9 million) partially offset by higher gross profit before depreciation. On a year-to-date basis cash flow from operations was $145.6 million lower than the prior year due primarily to the change in non-cash working capital.
Cash flow used in investing activities decreased when compared to the prior year comparable quarter primarily due to lower investments in mineral properties, plant and equipment. The decrease in capital investments reflects the completion of some major projects at Candelaria and the temporary suspension of ZEP. On a year-to-date basis, less cash flow was used in investing activities due to reduced capital spending and receipt of a contingent consideration on the Company's sale of its interest in the Tenke Fungurume mine ($25.7 million).
Cash flow used in financing activities decreased by $13.8 million compared to the prior year quarter due to a net increase in debt proceeds in the current quarter. On a year-to-date basis cash flow generated from financing activities was higher than the prior year period by $140.3 million also due to a net increase in the proceeds from debt.
Capital Resources
As at June 30, 2020, the Company had $502.0 million of debt and lease liabilities.
As at June 30, 2020, the Company had $345.0 million drawn on its credit facility, $90.0 million in outstanding term loans, $22.5 million of commercial paper and $8.9 million of equipment financing.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company did not make any purchases under its Normal Course Issuer Bid. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, 1.6 million shares were purchased for total consideration of $7.4 million. All of the common shares purchased have been cancelled.
Contractual Obligations, Commitments and Contingencies
The Company has contractual obligations and capital commitments as described in the Note 19 "Commitments and Contingencies" in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. From time to time, the Company may also be involved in legal proceedings that arise in the ordinary course of its business.
Financial Instruments
The Company does not currently utilize complex financial instruments in hedging metal price, foreign exchange or interest rate exposure. Any hedging activity requires approval of the Company's Board of Directors. The Company will not hold or issue derivative instruments for speculation or trading purposes.
For details of the Company's financial instruments refer to Note 18 of the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
24
Sensitivities
Revenue and cost of goods sold are affected by certain external factors including fluctuations in metal prices and changes in exchange rates between the €, the SEK, the CLP, the BRL and the $.
Foreign Currency Denominated Production Costs
The following table presents the Company's sensitivity to certain currencies and the impact of exchange rates, against the US dollar, on cost of goods sold:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Currency
Change
($millions)
($millions)
Chilean peso
+/-10%
+/-$8.7
+/-$17.3
Euro
+/-10%
+/-$7.3
+/-$12.5
Swedish krona
+/-10%
+/-$2.7
+/-$4.6
Brazilian real
+/-10%
+/-$3.1
+/-$7.7
Metal Price Sensitivity
The following table illustrates the sensitivity of the Company's risk on final settlement of its provisionally priced revenues:
Provisional price on
Effect on Revenue
Metal
Payable Metal
June 30, 2020
Change
($millions)
Copper
60,742 t
$2.73/lb
+/- 10%
+/- $36.6
Zinc
14,778 t
$0.92/lb
+/- 10%
+/- $3.0
Gold
30,859 oz
$1,826/oz
+/- 10%
+/- $5.6
Nickel
682 t
$5.79/lb
+/- 10%
+/- $0.9
Related Party Transactions
The Company enters into related party transactions that are in the normal course of business and on an arm's length basis. Related party disclosures can be found in Note 21 of the Company's June 30, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements.
Changes in Accounting Policies and Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgments
The Company describes its significant accounting policies as well as any changes in accounting policies in Note 2 "Basis of Presentation and Significant Accounting Policies" of the June 30, 2020 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. No significant changes in accounting policies have occurred.
25
Non-GAAP Performance Measures
The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following are non-GAAP measures that the Company uses as key performance indicators.
Net Debt
Net debt is a performance measure used by the Company to assess its financial position. Net debt is defined as cash and cash equivalents, less debt and lease liabilities, excluding deferred financing fees and can be reconciled as follows:
($thousands)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Current portion of debt and lease liabilities
127,616
104,754
80,782
Debt and lease liabilities
374,349
377,824
227,767
501,965
482,578
308,549
Deferred financing fees (netted in above)
1,938
2,088
2,238
503,903
484,666
310,787
Cash and cash equivalents
(283,940)
(366,920)
(250,563)
Net debt
219,963
117,746
60,224
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow per Share
Adjusted operating cash flow is a performance measure used by the Company to assess its ability to generate cash from its operations, while also taking into consideration changes in the number of outstanding shares of the Company. Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital items. Adjusted operating cash flow per share is adjusted operating cash flow divided by the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding.
Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow per share can be reconciled to cash provided by operating activities as follows:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash provided by operating activities
37,611
204,469
121,022
266,609
Changes in non-cash working capital items
141,359
(154,530)
85,830
(77,549)
Adjusted operating cash flow
178,970
49,939
206,852
189,060
Weighted average common shares outstanding
733,632,700
735,934,553
734,059,980
735,598,232
Adjusted operating cash flow per share
0.24
0.07
0.28
0.26
26
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. These measures are presented to provide additional information to investors and other stakeholders on the Company's underlying operational performance. Certain items have been excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings such as unrealized foreign exchange and revaluation gains and losses, impairment charges and reversals, gain or loss on debt settlement, interest on tax refunds and assessments, litigations settlements and other items that do not represent the Company's current and on-going operations and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results.
Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings (loss)
48,258
(8,626)
(65,310)
52,323
Add back:
118,204
240,179
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
88,293
158,397
Finance income and costs
15,272
4,670
31,436
8,406
Income taxes
50,713
(5,168)
129,244
25,677
232,447
79,169
335,549
244,803
Unrealized foreign exchange
(12,599)
(1,417)
(37,873)
(863)
Unrealized revaluation loss (gain) on derivative asset/liability
12,826
(192)
17,664
(362)
Revaluation of marketable securities
(1,635)
(589)
553
(581)
(Income) loss from investment in associates
(2,030)
(1,288)
(1,946)
10,647
Project standby and suspension costs
3,829
-
6,341
-
Other
(1,386)
(45)
1,518
(1,045)
Total adjustments - EBITDA
(995)
(3,531)
(13,743)
7,796
Adjusted EBITDA
231,452
75,638
321,806
252,599
Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share can be reconciled to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Lundin Mining
38,729
(72,756)
shareholders
(7,793)
43,873
Add back:
(995)
(13,743)
Total adjustments - EBITDA
(3,531)
7,796
Tax effect on adjustments
3,479
442
11,062
310
Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation
13,209
-
75,662
-
Tax asset revaluations
-
-
13,562
-
Other
(1,635)
(170)
(2,062)
(86)
Total
14,058
(3,259)
84,481
8,020
Adjusted earnings (loss)
52,787
(11,052)
11,725
51,893
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
733,632,700
735,934,553
734,059,980
735,598,232
Diluted
734,501,902
735,934,553
734,059,980
736,337,361
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders:
Net earnings (loss)
0.05
(0.01)
(0.10)
0.06
Total adjustments
0.02
(0.01)
0.12
0.01
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
0.07
(0.02)
0.02
0.07
27
Capital Expenditures
Identifying capital expenditures, on a cash basis, using a sustaining or expansionary classification provides management with a better understanding of costs required to maintain existing operations, and costs required for future growth of existing or new assets.
Sustaining capital expenditures - Expenditures which maintain existing operations and sustain production levels.
Expansionary capital expenditures - Expenditures which increase current or future production capacity, cash flow or earnings potential.
Where an expenditure both maintains and expands current operations, classification would be based on the primary decision for which the expenditure is being made. Sustaining and expansionary capital expenditures are reported excluding capitalized interest.
Cash Cost per Pound
Copper, zinc and nickel cash costs per pound are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses these statistics to assess how well the Company's producing mines are performing and to assess overall efficiency and effectiveness of the mining operations. Cash cost is not an IFRS measure and, although it is calculated according to accepted industry practice, the Company's disclosed cash costs may not be directly comparable to other base metal producers.
Cash cost per pound, gross - Total cash costs directly attributable to mining operations, excluding any allocation of upfront streaming proceeds or capital expenditures for deferred stripping, are divided by the sales volume of the primary metal to arrive at gross cash cost per pound. As this measure is not impacted by fluctuations in sales of by-product metals, it is generally more consistent across periods.
Cash cost per pound, net ofby-products- Credits for by-products sales are deducted from total cash costs directly attributable to mining operations. By-product revenue is adjusted for the terms of streaming agreements, but excludes any deferred revenue from the allocation of upfront cash received. The net cash costs are divided by the sales volume of the primary metal to arrive at net cash cost per pound. The inclusion of by-product credits provides a broader economic measurement, incorporating the benefit of other metals extracted in the production of the primary metal.
All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) per Pound
AISC per pound is an extension of the cash cost per pound measure discussed above and is also a key performance measure that management uses to monitor performance. Management uses this measure to analyze margins achieved on existing assets while sustaining and maintaining production at current levels. Expansionary capital and certain exploration costs are excluded from this definition as these are costs typically incurred to extend mine life or materially increase the productive capacity of existing assets, or for new operations. Corporate general and administrative expenses have also been excluded from the all-in sustaining cost measure, as any attribution of these costs to an operating site would not necessarily be reflective of costs directly attributable to the administration of the site.
28
Cash and All-in Sustaining Costs can be reconciled to the Company's production costs as follows:
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Operations
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
Total
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):
Tonnes
34,130
13,446
2,419
11,471
10,465
Pounds (000s)
75,244
29,643
5,333
25,289
23,071
Production costs
273,024
Less: Royalties and other
(7,264)
265,760
Deduct: By-product credits
(123,887)
Add: Treatment and refining charges
29,700
Cash cost
102,099
6,284
6,000
44,220
12,970
171,573
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.36
0.21
1.13
1.75
0.56
Add: Sustaining capital expenditure
53,615
8,304
2,214
11,730
9,571
Royalties
-
2,709
2,878
899
-
Interest expense
964
1,249
313
74
-
Leases & other
1,629
446
1,803
1,728
1,179
All-in sustaining cost
158,307
18,992
13,208
58,651
23,720
AISC per pound ($/lb)
2.10
0.64
2.48
2.32
1.03
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Operations
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
Total
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):
Tonnes
31,138
-
3,935
9,888
19,466
Pounds (000s)
68,647
-
8,675
21,799
42,915
Production costs
255,838
Less: Royalties and other
(2,531)
253,307
Deduct: By-product credits
(88,337)
Add: Treatment and refining charges
48,352
Cash cost
127,478
-
27,213
41,073
17,558
213,322
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.86
-
3.14
1.88
0.41
Add: Sustaining capital expenditure
126,249
-
1,073
13,867
8,930
Royalties
-
-
2,550
447
-
Interest expense
1,544
-
490
193
73
Leases & other
841
-
315
1,164
305
All-in sustaining cost
256,112
-
31,641
56,744
26,866
AISC per pound ($/lb)
3.73
-
3.65
2.60
0.63
29
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Operations
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Total
Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):
Tonnes
71,896
24,933
5,228
19,199
24,749
Pounds (000s)
158,503
54,968
11,526
42,326
54,562
Production costs
551,709
Less: Royalties and other
(17,106)
534,603
Deduct: By-product credits
(227,147)
Add: Treatment and refining charges
59,275
Cash cost
210,779
29,560
14,871
82,380
29,141
366,731
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.33
0.54
1.29
1.95
0.53
Add: Sustaining capital expenditure
130,195
12,028
7,645
27,531
17,505
Royalties
-
4,947
7,741
1,311
-
Interest expense
2,180
2,217
625
148
129
Leases & other
3,333
1,158
3,883
3,177
1,934
All-in sustaining cost
346,487
49,910
34,765
114,547
48,709
AISC per pound ($/lb)
2.19
0.91
3.02
2.71
0.89
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Operations
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
($000s, unless otherwise noted)
(Cu)
(Cu)
(Ni)
(Cu)
(Zn)
Total
Sales volumes (Contained metal in concentrate):
Tonnes
62,211
-
5,626
17,598
35,492
Pounds (000s)
137,152
-
12,403
38,797
78,246
Production cost
460,908
Less: Royalties and other
(6,677)
454,231
Deduct: By-product credits
(176,480)
Add: Treatment and refining charges
79,325
Cash cost
238,581
-
28,585
56,662
33,248
357,076
Cash cost per pound ($/lb)
1.74
-
2.30
1.46
0.42
Add: Sustaining capital expenditure
239,064
-
3,829
25,271
17,327
Royalties
-
-
3,754
2,001
-
Interest expense
255
-
167
57
48
Leases & other
4,386
-
1,442
2,657
705
All-in sustaining cost
482,286
-
37,777
86,648
51,328
AISC per pound ($/lb)
3.52
-
3.05
2.23
0.66
30
Managing Risks
Risks and Uncertainties
The Company's business activities are subject to a variety and wide range of inherent risks and uncertainties. Any of these risks could have an adverse effect on the Company, its business and prospects, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements relating to the Company.
As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic increased levels of volatility have adversely impacted the economies and financial markets of many countries. If increased levels of volatility continue or in the event of a rapid destabilization of global economic conditions, it may result in a material adverse effect on commodity prices, demand for metals, availability of credit, investor confidence, and general financial market liquidity, all of which may adversely affect the Company's business and the market price of the Company's securities. In addition, there may not be an adequate response to emerging infectious diseases. There are potentially significant economic and social impacts, including labour shortages and shutdowns, delays and disruption in supply chains, social unrest, government or regulatory actions or inactions (including but not limited to permanent changes in taxation or policies), decreased demand or the inability to sell and deliver concentrates and resulting commodities, declines in the price of commodities, delays in permitting or approvals, governmental disruptions or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. Given the global nature of the Company's operations, the Company may not be able to accurately predict which operations will be impacted. Any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a contagion or epidemic disease could have a material adverse effect on the Company, its business and operational results.
For a detailed discussion on Lundin Mining's risks, refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF").
Management's Report on Internal Controls
Disclosure controls and procedures ("DCP")
DCP have been designed to provide reasonable assurance that all material information related to the Company is identified and communicated on a timely basis. Management of the Company, under the supervision of the President and Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for the design and operation of DCP.
Internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR")
The Company's ICFR is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. However, due to inherent limitations ICFR may not prevent or detect all misstatements and fraud. Management will continue to monitor the effectiveness of its ICFR and may make modifications from time to time as considered necessary.
Control Framework
Management assesses the effectiveness of the Company's ICFR using the Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013 Framework) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ('COSO').
Changes in ICFR
There have been no changes in the Company's ICFR during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's financial reporting.
Outstanding Share Data
As at July 29, 2020, the Company has 733,777,747 common shares issued and outstanding, and 12,751,630 stock options and 2,657,000 share units outstanding under the Company's incentive plans.
31
Other Information
Additional information regarding the Company is included in the Company's AIF which is filed with the Canadian securities regulators. A copy of the Company's AIF can be obtained on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on the Company's website (www.lundinmining.com).
32
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of
Lundin Mining Corporation
June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars)
2020
2019
ASSETS
$
283,940
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)
$
250,563
Trade and other receivables (Note 4)
375,559
335,782
Income taxes receivable
47,982
52,523
Inventories (Note 5)
221,741
216,503
Other current assets
24,478
14,330
Total current assets
953,700
869,701
Restricted cash
45,432
47,666
Long-term inventory (Note 5)
613,352
550,561
Other non-current assets
7,129
7,970
Mineral properties, plant and equipment (Note 6)
5,004,561
5,065,556
Investment in associate
24,886
28,957
Deferred tax assets
89,546
104,627
Goodwill
241,895
242,208
6,026,801
6,047,545
Total assets
$
6,980,501
$
6,917,246
LIABILITIES
$
334,630
Trade and other payables (Note 7)
$
370,067
Income taxes payable
41,609
66,825
Current portion of debt and lease liabilities (Note 8)
127,616
80,782
Current portion of deferred revenue (Note 9)
83,325
83,960
Current portion of reclamation and other closure provisions (Note 10)
2,860
3,735
Total current liabilities
590,040
605,369
Debt and lease liabilities (Note 8)
374,349
227,767
Deferred revenue (Note 9)
660,048
674,186
Reclamation and other closure provisions (Note 10)
374,407
380,049
Other long-term liabilities
96,556
84,837
Provision for pension obligations
10,273
10,938
Deferred tax liabilities
689,478
636,700
2,205,111
2,014,477
Total liabilities
2,795,151
2,619,846
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,183,605
Share capital (Note 11)
4,184,667
Contributed surplus
53,122
51,339
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(288,390)
(284,649)
Deficit
(294,774)
(178,298)
Equity attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders
3,653,563
3,773,059
Non-controlling interests
531,787
524,341
4,185,350
4,297,400
$
6,980,501
$
6,917,246
Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 1 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue (Note 12)
$
533,319
$
369,251
$
911,304
$
785,635
Cost of goods sold
(273,024)
(551,709)
Production costs (Note 13)
(255,838)
(460,908)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(118,204)
(88,293)
(240,179)
(158,397)
Gross profit
142,091
25,120
119,416
166,330
General and administrative expenses
(10,608)
(10,169)
(22,552)
(23,787)
General exploration and business development
(9,405)
(23,995)
(22,620)
(42,695)
Finance income (Note 15)
1,701
3,749
686
8,815
Finance costs (Note 15)
(16,973)
(8,419)
(32,122)
(17,221)
Income (loss) from equity investment in associate
2,030
1,288
1,946
(10,647)
Other (expense) income (Note 16)
(9,865)
(1,368)
19,180
(2,795)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
98,971
(13,794)
63,934
78,000
Current tax expense (Note 17)
(9,671)
(5,684)
(35,834)
(31,392)
Deferred tax (expense) recovery (Note 17)
(41,042)
10,852
(93,410)
5,715
Net earnings (loss)
$
48,258
$
(8,626)
$
(65,310)
$
52,323
Net earnings (loss) attributable to:
$
38,729
$
(72,756)
Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders
$
(7,793)
$
43,873
Non-controlling interests
9,529
(833)
7,446
8,450
Net earnings (loss)
$
48,258
$
(8,626)
$
(65,310)
$
52,323
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to
Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders
$
0.05
$
(0.01)
$
(0.10)
$
0.06
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 11)
733,632,700
734,059,980
Basic
735,934,553
735,598,232
Diluted
734,501,902
735,934,553
734,059,980
736,337,361
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 2 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings (loss)
$
48,258
$
(8,626)
$
(65,310)
$
52,323
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss):
29,110
(3,741)
Effects of foreign exchange
9,396
(10,755)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
29,110
9,396
(3,741)
(10,755)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
77,368
$
770
$
(69,051)
$
41,568
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
67,839
$
(76,497)
Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders
$
1,603
$
33,118
Non-controlling interests
9,529
(833)
7,446
8,450
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
77,368
$
770
$
(69,051)
$
41,568
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 3 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars, except for shares)
Accumulated
other
Non-
Number of
Share
Contributed
comprehensive
controlling
shares
capital
surplus
loss
Deficit
interests
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
734,233,642
$
4,184,667
$
51,339
$
(284,649)
$
(178,298)
$
524,341
$
4,297,400
Exercise of share-based awards
1,061,505
5,862
(3,597)
-
-
-
2,265
Share-based compensation
-
-
5,380
-
-
-
5,380
Dividends declared (Note 11(c))
-
-
-
-
(43,217)
-
(43,217)
Share purchase (Note 11(d))
(1,591,600)
(6,924)
-
-
(503)
-
(7,427)
Net (loss) earnings
-
-
-
-
(72,756)
7,446
(65,310)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(3,741)
-
-
(3,741)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
-
-
-
(3,741)
(72,756)
7,446
(69,051)
Balance, June 30, 2020
733,703,547
$
4,183,605
$
53,122
$
(288,390)
$
(294,774)
$
531,787
$
4,185,350
Balance, January 1, 2019
733,534,879
$
4,177,660
$
49,424
$
(260,179)
$
(275,759)
$
502,420
$
4,193,566
Exercise of share-based awards
3,337,085
16,704
(8,424)
-
-
-
8,280
Share-based compensation
-
-
7,448
-
-
-
7,448
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(32,985)
-
(32,985)
Share purchase
(1,283,674)
(5,491)
-
-
(1,003)
-
(6,494)
Net earnings
-
-
-
-
43,873
8,450
52,323
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(10,755)
-
-
(10,755)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
-
-
-
(10,755)
43,873
8,450
41,568
Balance, June 30, 2019
735,588,290
$
4,188,873
$
48,448
$
(270,934)
$
(265,874)
$
510,870
$
4,211,383
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited - in thousands of US dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Cash provided by (used in)
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating activities
$
48,258
$
(65,310)
Net earnings (loss)
$
(8,626)
$
52,323
Items not involving cash and other adjustments
118,204
240,179
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
88,293
158,397
Share-based compensation
2,391
2,752
5,380
7,448
Foreign exchange gain
(12,599)
(1,417)
(37,873)
(863)
Finance costs, net
15,272
4,670
31,436
8,406
Recognition of deferred revenue (Note 9)
(16,510)
(12,811)
(34,514)
(25,335)
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
41,042
(10,852)
93,410
(5,715)
(Income) loss from equity investment in associate
(2,030)
(1,288)
(1,946)
10,647
Revaluation of derivative asset and liability (Note 16)
12,826
(192)
17,664
(362)
Revaluation of marketable securities (Note 16)
(1,635)
(589)
553
(581)
Other
(4,999)
3,869
(1,963)
4,496
Reclamation payments (Note 10)
(567)
(2,202)
(1,222)
(6,367)
Other payments
(301)
(662)
(761)
(3,052)
Changes in long-term inventory
(20,382)
(11,006)
(38,181)
(10,382)
Changes in non-cash working capital items (Note 22)
(141,359)
154,530
(85,830)
77,549
37,611
204,469
121,022
266,609
Investing activities
(100,161)
(241,227)
Investment in mineral properties, plant and equipment
(178,717)
(360,714)
Contingent consideration received (Note 4)
-
-
25,714
-
Interest received
234
3,797
612
7,921
Distributions from associate
6,000
15,505
6,017
15,730
Other
90
(2,644)
694
(2,273)
(93,837)
(162,059)
(208,190)
(339,336)
Financing activities
(2,854)
(6,418)
Interest paid
(1,034)
(2,421)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(42,624)
(33,061)
(42,624)
(33,061)
Share purchase (Note 11)
-
(6,494)
(7,427)
(6,494)
Principal payments of lease liabilities
(3,700)
(2,712)
(7,270)
(5,350)
Proceeds from debt (Note 8)
38,862
-
245,867
35,000
Principal repayments of debt (Note 8)
(17,496)
-
(48,122)
-
Proceeds from common shares issued
208
1,921
2,265
8,280
(27,604)
(41,380)
136,271
(4,046)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash balances
850
(704)
(15,726)
(3,588)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the
period
(82,980)
326
33,377
(80,361)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
366,920
734,742
250,563
815,429
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
283,940
$
735,068
$
283,940
$
735,068
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 22)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 5 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
NATURE OF OPERATIONS
Lundin Mining Corporation (the "Company") is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel. The Company owns 80% of the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex ("Candelaria") located in Chile. The Company's wholly-owned operating assets include the Chapada mine located in Brazil, the Eagle mine located in the United States of America ("USA"), the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal, and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") in Canada and the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange in Sweden. The Company is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Company is domiciled in Canada and its registered address is 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basis of presentation and measurement
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") which the Canadian Accounting Standards Board has approved for incorporation into Part 1 of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting including IAS 34 Interim financial reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value.
The Company's presentation currency is United States ("US") dollars. Reference herein of $ or USD is to US dollars, C$ is to Canadian dollars, SEK is to Swedish krona, € refers to the Euro, CLP refers to the Chilean peso and BRL refers to the Brazilian real.
Balance sheet items are classified as current if receipt or payment is due within twelve months. Otherwise, they are presented as non-current.
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors for issue on July 29, 2020.
Critical accounting estimates and judgments in applying the entity's accounting policies
Areas of judgment that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements are disclosed in Note 2 of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for those noted below.
Lundin Mining continues to manage and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic within the framework of its Crisis Management and Pandemic Response Plan, along with recommendations of health authorities and local and national regulatory requirements. The Company has implemented preventative measures to ensure the safety of its workforce, local communities and other key stakeholders. The Zinc Expansion Project at Neves-Corvo continues to be temporarily suspended and business continuity measures have been implemented at all of our sites in an effort to mitigate and minimize potential future impacts of this pandemic, particularly with travel and contractors from outside the immediate mine regions.
6 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
During the second quarter of 2020, the fast-growing infection rates in Brazil, Chile and the USA have increased the risk of outbreaks in the communities near Chapada, Candelaria and Eagle whereas rates of infection in the areas near our operations in Sweden and Portugal remained relatively stable. In the event of a localized outbreak in any of our operating jurisdictions, there may be a need to implement increased isolation and containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus. These actions could impact production levels, delay maintenance activities and disrupt supply chains.
To date, production disruptions have been minimal and there has been no significant disruption in the delivery or receipt of goods at our operations as a result of COVID-19.
As at June 30, 2020, a trigger of impairment of long-lived assets was identified. As a result, an impairment assessment was performed with no impairments identified. Future metal prices, exchange rates, discount rates and other key assumptions used in the Company's assessment are subject to greater uncertainty given the current economic environment. Changes in these assumptions could significantly impact the valuation of the Company's assets in the future.
The carrying value of the Neves-Corvo cash generating unit of $1,005.6 million, Chapada's ore stockpile of $266.0 million, and deferred tax assets of $32.8 million relating to Eagle are most sensitive to changes in these key assumptions.
Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies followed in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those disclosed in Note 2 of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
3. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of the following:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Cash
$
264,760
$
233,466
Short-term deposits
19,180
17,097
$
283,940
$
250,563
4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
Trade and other receivables are comprised of the following:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Trade receivables
$
319,922
$
229,730
Value added tax
23,953
44,948
Prepaid expenses
16,720
21,726
Other receivables
14,964
39,378
$
375,559
$
335,782
In 2019, other receivables included $25.7 million for contingent consideration due under the terms of the TF Holdings Limited disposal that occurred in 2017. The Company received this payment in January 2020.
- 7 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
5. INVENTORIES
Inventories are comprised of the following:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Ore stockpiles
$
59,226
$
49,696
Concentrate stockpiles
32,370
44,015
Materials and supplies
130,145
122,792
$
221,741
$
216,503
Long-term inventory is comprised of ore stockpiles. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had $347.4 million (December 31, 2019 - $297.3 million) and $266.0 million (December 31, 2019 - $253.3 million) of long-term ore stockpiles at Candelaria and Chapada, respectively.
6. MINERAL PROPERTIES, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Mineral properties, plant and equipment are comprised of the following:
Mineral
Plant and
Assets under
Cost
properties
equipment
construction
Total
As at January 1, 2019
$
3,656,432
$
2,458,440
$
350,269
$
6,465,141
Additions
148,649
938
245,524
395,111
Disposals and transfers
118
151,914
(153,414)
(1,382)
Effects of foreign exchange
(20,884)
(7,349)
(1,519)
(29,752)
As at June 30, 2019
3,784,315
2,603,943
440,860
6,829,118
Chapada acquisition
672,642
237,371
18,700
928,713
Additions
80,954
29,124
241,447
351,525
Disposals and transfers
125,106
117,987
(271,749)
(28,656)
Effects of foreign exchange
(15,411)
(6,560)
(1,621)
(23,592)
As at December 31, 2019
4,647,606
2,981,865
427,637
8,057,108
Additions
84,129
11,787
123,667
219,583
Disposals and transfers
30,363
83,994
(117,815)
(3,458)
Effects of foreign exchange
(4,448)
(2,399)
77
(6,770)
As at June 30, 2020
$
4,757,650
$
3,075,247
$
433,566
$
8,266,463
- 8 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
Accumulated depreciation,
Mineral
Plant and
Assets under
depletion and amortization
properties
equipment
construction
Total
As at January 1, 2019
$
1,719,761
$
883,198
$
-
$
2,602,959
Depreciation
78,211
84,720
-
162,931
Disposals and transfers
-
(513)
-
(513)
Effects of foreign exchange
(13,622)
(3,948)
-
(17,570)
As at June 30, 2019
1,784,350
963,457
-
2,747,807
Depreciation
180,027
98,354
-
278,381
Disposals and transfers
(282)
(22,204)
-
(22,486)
Effects of foreign exchange
(8,939)
(3,211)
-
(12,150)
As at December 31, 2019
1,955,156
1,036,396
-
2,991,552
Depreciation
173,500
101,169
-
274,669
Disposals and transfers
-
(924)
-
(924)
Effects of foreign exchange
(2,443)
(952)
-
(3,395)
As at June 30, 2020
$
2,126,213
$
1,135,689
$
-
$
3,261,902
Mineral
Plant and
Assets under
Net book value
properties
equipment
construction
Total
As at December 31, 2019
$
2,692,450
$
1,945,469
$
427,637
$
5,065,556
As at June 30, 2020
$
2,631,437
$
1,939,558
$
433,566
$
5,004,561
During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company capitalized $3.1 million of finance costs to assets under construction, at a weighted average interest rate of 4.4%. There were no finance costs capitalized for the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company capitalized $2.8 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of finance costs to assets under construction, at a weighted average interest rate of 5.1% for both periods.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company capitalized $29.7 million (Q2 2019 - $33.3 million) and $63.6 million (YTD Q2 2019 - $83.9 million), respectively, of deferred stripping costs to mineral properties. The depreciation expense related to deferred stripping for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, was $46.8 million (Q2 2019 - $18.1 million) and $87.8 million (YTD Q2 2019 - $21.3 million), respectively. Included in the mineral properties balance at June 30, 2020, is $262.9 million (December 31, 2019 - $205.4 million) related to deferred stripping at Candelaria and $88.0 million (December 31, 2019 - $84.3 million) related to underground development of the Zinc Expansion Project at the Neves-Corvo mine, which are currently non-depreciable.
- 9 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
The Company leases various assets including buildings, rail cars, vehicles, machinery and equipment. The following table summarizes the changes in right-of-use assets within plant and equipment:
Plant and equipment
Net book value
As at January 1, 2019
$
43,262
Additions
879
Depreciation
(5,173)
Effects of foreign exchange
84
As at June 30, 2019
39,052
Additions
14,786
Depreciation
(7,469)
Disposals
(1,800)
Effects of foreign exchange
(205)
As at December 31, 2019
44,364
Additions
5,639
Depreciation
(6,999)
Disposals
(450)
Effects of foreign exchange
(114)
As at June 30, 2020
$
42,440
The Company acts as lessee in certain leases that contain variable lease payment terms that are primarily based on usage of the right-of-use assets.
7. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
Trade and other payables are comprised of the following:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Trade payables
$
136,200
$
188,430
Unbilled goods and services
76,349
72,702
Employee benefits payable
57,525
59,792
Chapada derivative liability - current portion
25,000
22,472
Royalties payable
10,942
8,769
Prepayment from customer
9,198
6,562
Other
19,416
11,340
$
334,630
$
370,067
The current portion of the Chapada derivative liability ($25.0 million) is expected to be paid in early August 2020.
- 10 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
8. DEBT AND LEASE LIABILITIES
Debt and lease liabilities are comprised of the following:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Revolving credit facility (a)
$
343,062
$
222,762
Term loans (b)
90,000
35,000
Lease liabilities (c)
37,608
42,616
Commercial paper (d)
22,396
-
Line of credit (e)
8,899
8,171
Debt and lease liabilities
501,965
308,549
Less: current portion
127,616
80,782
Long-term portion
$
374,349
$
227,767
The changes in debt and lease liabilities are comprised of the following:
Leases
Debt
Total
As at January 1, 2019
$
42,644
$
-
$
42,644
Additions
1,583
35,000
36,583
Payments
(5,981)
-
(5,981)
Interest
632
-
632
Effects of foreign exchange
88
-
88
As at June 30, 2019
38,966
35,000
73,966
Additions
12,319
418,418
430,737
Payments
(7,502)
(187,754)
(195,256)
Disposals
(1,870)
-
(1,870)
Interest
1,009
-
1,009
Financing fee amortization
-
196
196
Effects of foreign exchange
(306)
73
(233)
As at December 31, 2019
42,616
265,933
308,549
Additions
5,187
245,867
251,054
Payments
(7,969)
(48,122)
(56,091)
Disposals
(464)
-
(464)
Interest
699
-
699
Financing fee amortization
-
300
300
Effects of foreign exchange
(2,461)
379
(2,082)
As at June 30, 2020
37,608
464,357
501,965
Less: current portion
12,671
114,945
127,616
Long-term portion
$
24,937
$
349,412
$
374,349
The Company has a secured revolving credit facility of $800.0 million with a $200.0 million accordion option, maturing in August 2023. The credit facility bears interest on drawn funds at rates of LIBOR +1.75% to LIBOR +2.75%, depending on the Company's net leverage ratio. The revolving credit facility is subject to customary covenants. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repaid $30.0 million and subsequently drew down $150.0 million on the credit facility. As at June 30, 2020, the balance outstanding was $345.0 million (December 31, 2019 - $225.0 million), along with letters of credit totalling $23.9 million (SEK 162.0 million and €5.9 million) (December 31, 2019 - $23.6 million). Deferred financing fees of $1.9 million, at June 30, 2020, have been netted against borrowings (December 31, 2019 - $2.2 million).
11 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
During 2019, Candelaria obtained an unsecured fixed term loan ("Term loan A") in the amount of $50.0 million, of which $15.0 million was subsequently repaid. The net balance accrues interest at a rate of 2.2% per annum, with interest payable upon maturity on August 29, 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, Candelaria obtained two additional unsecured fixed term loans ("Term loan B" and "Term loan C") in the amount of $20.0 million and $35.0 million, respectively. Term loan B accrues interest at a rate of 2.3% per annum, with interest payable upon maturity on January 28, 2021. Term loan C accrues interest at a rate of 2.7% per annum, with interest payable upon maturity on March 1, 2021. As at June 30, 2020, the total balance outstanding was $90.0 million (December 31, 2019 - $35.0 million).
Lease liabilities relate to leases on buildings, rail cars, vehicles, machinery and equipment which have remaining lease terms of one to fifteen years and interest rates of 0.8% - 7.1% over the terms of the leases.
Sociedade Mineira de Neves-Corvo, S.A. ("Somincor"), a subsidiary of the Company which owns the Neves-Corvo mine, has a commercial paper program which matures in October 2021. The $33.6 million (€30.0 million) program bears interest at EURIBOR +0.84%. During the second quarter of 2020, Somincor drew down $16.4 million (€15.0 million) under this program with a required repayment date of June 29, 2020. Upon full repayment, Somincor drew down an additional $22.5 million (€20 million) with a required repayment date of July 29, 2020. As at June 30, 2020, the total balance outstanding was $22.4 million (€20 million).
Somincor has a $28.0 million (€25.0 million) line of credit for equipment financing. During the first quarter of 2020, Somincor drew $2.0 million (€1.8 million) on the line of credit for purchases of equipment. As at June 30, 2020, the balance outstanding was $8.9 million (€7.9 million). Interest rates vary from a fixed rate of 0.88% to EURIBOR +0.84%, dependent on the piece of equipment, with the debt maturing throughout 2023 and 2024.
The schedule of undiscounted lease payment and debt obligations is as follows:
Leases
Debt
Total
Less than one year
$
14,346
$
114,945
$
129,291
One to five years
22,579
351,324
373,903
More than five years
3,807
-
3,807
Total undiscounted obligations as at June 30, 2020
$
40,732
$
466,269
$
507,001
- 12 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
9. DEFERRED REVENUE
The following table summarizes the changes in deferred revenue:
As at December 31, 2018
$
588,854
Recognition of revenue
(25,335)
Finance costs
14,995
Effects of foreign exchange
(611)
As at June 30, 2019
577,903
Chapada acquisition
175,360
Recognition of revenue
(33,760)
Variable consideration adjustment
18,227
Finance costs
20,776
Effects of foreign exchange
(360)
As at December 31, 2019
758,146
Recognition of revenue
(34,514)
Finance costs
20,627
Effects of foreign exchange
(886)
As at June 30, 2020
743,373
Less: current portion
83,325
Long-term portion
$
660,048
Consideration from the Company's stream agreements are considered variable. Gold, silver and copper revenue can be subject to cumulative adjustments when the volume to be delivered under the contracts changes. In 2019, the Company recognized an adjustment to gold and silver revenue and finance costs due to an increase in the Company's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates.
- 13 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
10. RECLAMATION AND OTHER CLOSURE PROVISIONS
Reclamation and other closure provisions relating to the Company's mining operations are as follows:
Reclamation
Other closure
provisions
provisions
Total
Balance, December 31, 2018
$
253,484
$
45,206
$
298,690
Accretion
4,008
-
4,008
Changes in estimate
4,069
(1,220)
2,849
Changes in discount rate
20,687
-
20,687
Payments
(6,367)
-
(6,367)
Effects of foreign exchange
(1,147)
49
(1,098)
Balance, June 30, 2019
274,734
44,035
318,769
Chapada acquisition
71,154
-
71,154
Accretion
5,717
-
5,717
Changes in estimate
(5,626)
(2,297)
(7,923)
Changes in discount rate
2,129
-
2,129
Payments
(4,128)
-
(4,128)
Effects of foreign exchange
(868)
(1,066)
(1,934)
Balance, December 31, 2019
343,112
40,672
383,784
Accretion
5,299
-
5,299
Changes in estimate
(27,399)
(225)
(27,624)
Changes in discount rate
18,486
-
18,486
Payments
(1,222)
-
(1,222)
Effects of foreign exchange
(409)
(1,047)
(1,456)
Balance, June 30, 2020
337,867
39,400
377,267
Less: current portion
2,860
-
2,860
Long-term portion
$
335,007
$
39,400
$
374,407
The Company expects these liabilities to be settled between 2020 and 2055. The provisions are discounted using current market pre-tax discount rates which range from 0.2% to 6.9% (December 31, 2019 - 0.3% to 7.0%).
- 14 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
11. SHARE CAPITAL
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
733,632,700
735,934,553
734,059,980
735,598,232
Effect of dilutive securities (i)
869,202
-
-
739,129
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
734,501,902
735,934,553
734,059,980
736,337,361
Antidilutive securities
3,249,000
3,513,000
4,251,500
4,518,500
As a result of the Company's net loss position for the six months ended June 30, 2020, 938,673 shares that would have been dilutive had the Company been in a net earnings position were excluded from diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, 750,580 shares that would have been dilutive had the Company been in a net earnings position were excluded from diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.
The effect of dilutive securities relates to in-the-money outstanding stock options and share units ("SUs").
b) Stock options and SUs granted
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Stock options
75,000
-
3,974,000
3,934,000
SUs
25,000
-
1,027,500
1,029,500
Dividends
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company declared dividends in the amount of $21.1 million (Q2 2019 - $16.4 million) or C$0.04 per share (Q2 2019 - C$0.03), and $43.2 million (YTD Q2 2019 - $33.0 million) or C$0.08 per share (YTD Q2 2019 - C$0.06), respectively.
Normal course issuer bid
In 2019, the Company obtained approval from the TSX for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 63,797,653 common shares between December 9, 2019 and December 8, 2020. Daily purchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exemption) on the TSX under the NCIB are limited to a maximum of 517,131 common shares. The price that the Company will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, 1,591,600 shares were purchased under the NCIB at an average price of C$6.24 per share for total consideration of $7.4 million. All the common shares purchased were cancelled. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, no shares were purchased under the NCIB.
15 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, 1,283,674 shares were purchased under the NCIB at an average price of C$6.82 per share for total consideration of $6.5 million. All the common shares purchased were cancelled.
12. REVENUE
The Company's analysis of revenue from contracts with customers, segmented by product, is as follows:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Copper
$
320,908
$
257,881
$
628,438
$
503,335
Gold
67,012
23,805
123,353
46,410
Zinc
35,583
69,800
76,048
147,636
Nickel
29,330
32,702
65,687
48,911
Silver
11,183
7,488
18,835
14,551
Lead
8,327
13,503
18,310
23,497
Other
4,451
4,782
9,838
7,739
476,794
409,961
940,509
792,079
Provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales
56,525
(40,710)
(29,205)
(6,444)
Revenue
$
533,319
$
369,251
$
911,304
$
785,635
The Company's geographical analysis of revenue from contracts with customers, segmented based on the destination of product, is as follows:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Europe
$
274,306
$
227,628
$
460,409
$
389,041
Asia
111,951
150,795
316,013
334,137
North America
43,801
26,508
99,772
51,856
South America
46,736
5,030
64,315
17,045
476,794
409,961
940,509
792,079
Provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales
56,525
(40,710)
(29,205)
(6,444)
Revenue
$
533,319
$
369,251
$
911,304
$
785,635
13. PRODUCTION COSTS
The Company's production costs are comprised of the following:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Direct mine and mill costs
$
244,480
$
234,322
$
493,393
$
421,282
Transportation
22,058
18,519
44,317
33,871
Royalties
6,486
2,997
13,999
5,755
Total production costs
$
273,024
$
255,838
$
551,709
$
460,908
- 16 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
14. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
The Company's employee benefits are comprised of the following:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Production costs
$
64,420
$
123,244
Wages and benefits
$
58,831
$
116,084
Retirement benefits
57
213
828
444
Share-based compensation
634
739
1,395
1,864
General and administrative expenses
65,111
59,783
125,467
118,392
4,701
9,552
Wages and benefits
4,903
10,842
Retirement benefits
182
195
473
402
Share-based compensation
1,733
1,965
3,907
5,474
General exploration and business development
6,616
7,063
13,932
16,718
965
2,073
Wages and benefits
1,591
3,687
Retirement benefits
9
13
22
29
Share-based compensation
24
48
78
110
998
1,652
2,173
3,826
Total employee benefits
$
72,725
$
68,498
$
141,572
$
138,936
15. FINANCE INCOME AND COSTS
The Company's finance income and costs are comprised of the following:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest income
$
315
$
3,704
$
686
$
7,770
Deferred revenue finance costs
(10,337)
(4,648)
(17,976)
(9,851)
Interest expense and bank fees
(3,687)
(1,417)
(6,607)
(2,730)
Accretion expense on reclamation provisions
(2,600)
(2,038)
(5,299)
(4,008)
Lease liability interest
(349)
(316)
(699)
(632)
Other
1,386
45
(1,541)
1,045
Total finance costs, net
$
(15,272)
$
(4,670)
$
(31,436)
$
(8,406)
Finance income
$
1,701
$
3,749
$
686
$
8,815
Finance costs
(16,973)
(8,419)
(32,122)
(17,221)
Total finance costs, net
$
(15,272)
$
(4,670)
$
(31,436)
$
(8,406)
- 17 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
16. OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSE
The Company's other income and expense are comprised of the following:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
$
6,845
1,578
$
46,674
(17)
Revaluation of marketable securities
1,635
589
(553)
581
Revaluation of derivative asset and liability
(12,826)
192
(17,664)
362
Other expense
(5,519)
(3,727)
(9,277)
(3,721)
Total other (expense) income, net
$
(9,865)
$
(1,368)
$
19,180
$
(2,795)
Other expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $3.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively, of idle project costs.
17. INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense is recognized based on management's estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the deferred tax expense includes $13.2 million (Q2 2019 - nil) and $75.7 million (YTD Q2 2019 - nil), respectively, arising from the revaluation of non-monetary assets from BRL to USD. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company also recorded a $13.6 million (2019 - nil) write-down of recoverable taxes in Chile due to a change in tax rates.
18. FAIR VALUES OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The Company's financial assets and financial liabilities have been classified into categories that determine their basis of measurement. The following table shows the carrying values, fair values and fair value hierarchy of the Company's financial instruments as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Carrying
Carrying
Level
value
Fair value
value
Fair value
Financial assets
Fair value through profit or loss
Restricted cash
1
$
45,432
$
45,432
$
47,666
$
47,666
Trade receivables (provisional)
2
280,312
280,312
203,565
203,565
Marketable securities
1
3,590
3,590
4,331
4,331
Derivative asset
2
-
-
25,714
25,714
$
329,334
$
329,334
$
281,276
$
281,276
Financial liabilities
Amortized cost
$
464,357
$
464,357
Debt
2
$
265,933
$
265,933
Fair value through profit or loss
$
109,511
$
109,511
Chapada derivative liability
2
$
91,817
91,817
- 18 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
Fair values of financial instruments are determined by valuation methods depending on hierarchy levels as defined below:
Level 1 - Quoted market price in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted market prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly (i.e. observed prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices).
Level 3 - Inputs for the assets or liabilities are not based on observable market data.
The Company calculates fair values based on the following methods of valuation and assumptions:
Marketable securities/restricted cash - The fair value of investments in shares is determined based on the quoted market price.
Trade receivables - The fair value of the embedded derivatives on provisional sales are valued using quoted forward market prices. The Company recognized positive pricing adjustments of $56.5 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (Q2 2019 - $40.7 million negative pricing adjustments) and negative pricing adjustments of $29.2 million in revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2020 (YTD Q2 2019 - $6.4 million negative pricing adjustments).
Derivative asset & derivative liability - The fair value of these derivatives is determined using a valuation model that incorporates such factors as metal prices, metal price volatility, expiry date, and risk-free interest rate.
Debt - The fair values approximate carrying values as the interest rates are comparable to current market rates.
The carrying values of certain financial instruments maturing in the short-term approximate their fair values. These financial instruments include cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables other than those provisionally priced, and trade and other payables which are classified as amortized cost.
- 19 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
19. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
The Company has capital commitments of $87.4 million on various initiatives, of which $52.4 million is expected to be paid during 2020.
The Company may be involved in legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. The potential amount of the liability with respect to such legal proceedings is not expected to materially affect the Company's financial position.
Significant changes to commitments and contingencies, since that reported at December 31, 2019, are described below:
In March 2020, a tax claim was filed with the Chilean tax court related to the 2016 tax assessment for additional withholding taxes on intercompany interest payments.
In July 2020, a tax assessment was received for the 2017 taxation year relating to the same matter as above. The Chilean Internal Revenue Service issued a tax assessment of $144.3 million ($66.0 million in withholding taxes plus interest and penalties of $78.3 million) on interest payments made in 2017. The Company will file an administrative appeal in response to the assessment. While not yet assessed, a similar position taken on interest payments made for taxation years 2018 to 2020 year-to-date could equate to approximately $28.4 million in additional withholding taxes, excluding possible penalties and interest.
No tax expenses were accrued for the above assessments as the Company believes its original filing positions were in compliance with tax regulations and intends to vigorously defend this position.
20. SEGMENTED INFORMATION
The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, Brazil, USA, Portugal and Sweden. Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to executive management who act as the chief operating decision-maker. Executive management are responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments.
- 20 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
For the three months ended June 30, 2020
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
Other
Total
Chile
Brazil
USA
Portugal
Sweden
Revenue
$
255,132
$
114,125
$
52,689
$
81,188
$
30,185
$
-
$
533,319
Cost of goods sold
Production costs
(115,523)
(43,985)
(31,788)
(60,945)
(20,159)
(624)
(273,024)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(68,065)
(10,820)
(17,139)
(13,944)
(7,787)
(449)
(118,204)
Gross profit (loss)
71,544
59,320
3,762
6,299
2,239
(1,073)
142,091
General and administrative expenses
-
-
-
-
-
(10,608)
(10,608)
General exploration and business development
(6,924)
(796)
(112)
(151)
(699)
(723)
(9,405)
Finance (costs) income
(7,719)
(4,111)
(428)
580
(863)
(2,731)
(15,272)
Income from equity investment in associate
-
-
-
-
-
2,030
2,030
Other (expense) income
(4,318)
7,424
(1,718)
(2,182)
(1,486)
(7,585)
(9,865)
Income tax (expense) recovery
(17,481)
(29,506)
41
(657)
2,935
(6,045)
(50,713)
Net earnings (loss)
$
35,102
$
32,331
$
1,545
$
3,889
$
2,126
$
(26,735)
$
48,258
Capital expenditures
$
53,615
$
8,304
$
2,214
$
26,441
$
9,571
$
16
$
100,161
For the six months ended June 30, 2020
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
Other
Total
Chile
Brazil
USA
Portugal
Sweden
Revenue
$
428,104
$
198,246
$
100,026
$
126,965
$
57,963
$
-
$
911,304
Cost of goods sold
Production costs
(234,211)
(94,663)
(69,146)
(112,999)
(39,278)
(1,412)
(551,709)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(139,134)
(22,430)
(35,906)
(27,593)
(14,243)
(873)
(240,179)
Gross profit (loss)
54,759
81,153
(5,026)
(13,627)
4,442
(2,285)
119,416
General and administrative expenses
-
-
-
-
-
(22,552)
(22,552)
General exploration and business development
(11,587)
(1,590)
(208)
(1,323)
(4,531)
(3,381)
(22,620)
Finance (costs) income
(15,616)
(8,153)
(850)
54
(1,768)
(5,103)
(31,436)
Income from equity investment in associate
-
-
-
-
-
1,946
1,946
Other (expense) income
377
38,811
(2,262)
(443)
1,012
(18,315)
19,180
Income tax (expense) recovery
(20,208)
(105,719)
83
6,220
223
(9,843)
(129,244)
Net earnings (loss)
$
7,725
$
4,502
$
(8,263)
$
(9,119)
$
(622)
$
(59,533)
$
(65,310)
Capital expenditures
$
130,195
$
12,028
$
7,645
$
73,639
$
17,505
$
215
$
241,227
- 21 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
For the three months ended June 30, 2019
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
Other
Total
Chile
Brazil
USA
Portugal
Sweden
Revenue
$
178,677
$
-
$
59,412
$
77,519
$
53,643
$
-
$
369,251
Cost of goods sold
(131,325)
-
(40,071)
(60,890)
(22,804)
(748)
(255,838)
Production costs
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(45,962)
-
(20,141)
(12,795)
(8,966)
(429)
(88,293)
Gross profit (loss)
1,390
-
(800)
3,834
21,873
(1,177)
25,120
General and administrative expenses
-
-
-
-
-
(10,169)
(10,169)
General exploration and business development
(9,317)
-
(3,015)
(2,208)
(5,487)
(3,968)
(23,995)
Finance (costs) income
(8,035)
-
(213)
(954)
(784)
5,316
(4,670)
Income from equity investment in associate
-
-
-
-
-
1,288
1,288
Other income (expense)
1,745
-
24
(5,835)
388
2,310
(1,368)
Income tax recovery (expense)
10,335
-
2,086
5,185
(3,124)
(9,314)
5,168
Net (loss) earnings
$
(3,882)
$
-
$
(1,918)
$
22
$
12,866
$
(15,714)
$
(8,626)
Capital expenditures
$
123,946
$
-
$
10,534
$
34,994
$
9,208
$
35
$
178,717
For the six months ended June 30, 2019
Candelaria
Chapada
Eagle
Neves-Corvo
Zinkgruvan
Other
Total
Chile
Brazil
USA
Portugal
Sweden
Revenue
$
411,338
$
-
$
105,620
$
162,666
$
106,011
$
-
$
785,635
Cost of goods sold
(245,528)
-
(57,646)
(114,690)
(41,125)
(1,919)
(460,908)
Production costs
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(85,761)
-
(30,316)
(25,398)
(16,030)
(892)
(158,397)
Gross profit (loss)
80,049
-
17,658
22,578
48,856
(2,811)
166,330
General and administrative expenses
-
-
-
-
-
(23,787)
(23,787)
General exploration and business development
(15,168)
-
(8,120)
(4,036)
(9,662)
(5,709)
(42,695)
Finance (costs) income
(16,054)
-
(386)
(684)
(1,634)
10,352
(8,406)
Loss from equity investment in associate
-
-
-
-
-
(10,647)
(10,647)
Other (expense) income
(73)
-
44
(3,950)
2,028
(844)
(2,795)
Income tax (expense) recovery
(3,379)
-
1,909
515
(9,254)
(15,468)
(25,677)
Net earnings (loss)
$
45,375
$
-
$
11,105
$
14,423
$
30,334
$
(48,914)
$
52,323
Capital expenditures
$
232,892
$
-
$
20,146
$
88,241
$
19,357
$
78
$
360,714
- 22 -
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited - Tabular amounts in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Transactions with associates - The Company enters into transactions related to its investment in associate. These transactions are entered into in the normal course of business and on an arm's length basis.
Key management personnel - The Company has identified its directors and senior officers as its key management personnel. Employee benefits for key management personnel are as follows:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Wages and benefits
$
1,527
$
1,508
$
3,363
$
3,276
Pension benefits
41
41
82
79
Share-based compensation
954
849
2,114
1,719
$
2,522
$
2,398
$
5,559
$
5,074
22. SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Changes in non-cash working capital items consist of:
Trade and income tax receivables, inventories, and
other current assets
$
(136,890)
$
92,588
$
(72,337)
$
74,453
Trade and income taxes payable, and other current
liabilities
(4,469)
61,942
(13,493)
3,096
$
(141,359)
$
154,530
$
(85,830)
$
77,549
Operating activities included the following cash payments:
Lundin Mining Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 15:31:10 UTC