Lundin Mining : defends early retirement package for Chile's Candelaria workers

SANTIAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Chile's Candelaria copper
mine, run by the Canadian firm Lundin Mining Corp, on
Tuesday rejected claims by the mine supervisors´ union that it
is planning to lay off workers, saying the claim relates to the
offer of an early retirement package for older workers.
The supervisors' union said on Monday the miner would cut 7%
of its workforce in a belt-tightening exercise at a time when
the mining industry is feeling the pinch from constraints placed
on their operations aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.
Candelaria said the measure was part of an "optimization
program" to ensure the sustainability of its operation in
Chile's northern Atacama region.
"The program will be offered to all workers 55 years of age
and older. The company estimates that around 100 workers will
participate ... which represents between 5-7% of its staff," the
company said in a statement sent to Reuters.
Copper production out of Chile has not yet been
significantly impacted since the coronavirus outbreak started in
March. In recent weeks however, there has been a surge of cases
in the economically-critical industry, which has prompted
operators to alter shift patterns and suspend smelters and
construction projects.
Candelaria produced 111,400 tonnes of copper - just under 2%
of Chile's total - last year.
Last week, global miner BHP Group Ltd offered
workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world’s
largest, the option for early retirement, drawing criticism for
the union which rejected it as a scheme to oust the old and
sick.
