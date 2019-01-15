Lundin Petroleum : APA 2018 - 15 licences awarded in the Norwegian licensing round

Press Release

Stockholm 15 January 2019

15 licences awarded in the Norwegian licensing round

Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Norway AS (Lundin Norway) has been awarded a total of 15 exploration licence interests in the 2018 Norwegian licensing round (Awards in Predefined Areas, APA).

The record-high award includes 8 licences in the North Sea, 2 licences in the Norwegian Sea and 5 licences in the southern Barents Sea. 9 of the awarded licences will be operated by Lundin Norway.

The awards from this licensing round builds on the Company's existing six core areas and will support starting to build a new position in the Norwegian North Sea close to the Horda platform area.

The licence interests are detailed below and maps of their location are provided on the following page.

Licences Block Lundin Norway licence interest PL338E1 Block 16/4* 50% - North Sea PL338FS1 Block 16/1* 65% - North Sea PL976 Blocks 17/4,5,6,7,8,9* 50% - North Sea PL981 Blocks 16/4* 60% - North Sea PL987 Block 30/7,8,10,11 20% - North Sea PL988 Block 30/5* 40% - North Sea PL989 Block 36/7 30% - North Sea PL991 Blocks 34/7, 8 40% - North Sea PL998 Blocks 6306/7, 8 30% - Norwegian Sea PL1011 Blocks 6509/11, 12, 6510/10 40% - Norwegian Sea PL1023 Blocks 7123/6, 7124/1,2,4,5 50% - Southern Barents Sea PL767B1 Blocks 7120/3, 7121/1,2,3, 7122/1* 50% - Southern Barents Sea PL902B1 Blocks 7120/1,2* 40% - Southern Barents Sea PL1027 Blocks 7220/3, 7221/1,2,4,5* 40% - Southern Barents Sea PL1029 Blocks 7221/3, 7222/1,2,3, 7321/12, 40% - Southern Barents Sea 7322/10,11,12* *operator Lundin Norway

1 Geographical extension of existing licence.

Lundin Petroleum is one of Europe's leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies with operations focused on

Norway and listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (ticker "LUPE"). Read more about Lundin Petroleum's business and operations atwww.lundin-petroleum.com

Edward Westropp Sofia Antunes Robert Eriksson VP Investor Relations Investor Relations Officer Manager, Media Communications Tel: +41 22 595 10 14 Tel: +41 795 23 60 75 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Edward.westropp@lundin.ch sofia.antunes@lundin.ch robert.eriksson@lundin-petroleum.se Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) Registration No 556610-8055 Hovslagargatan 5 SE-111 48 Stockholm

