MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Lundin Petroleum    LUPE   SE0000825820

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

(LUPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lundin Petroleum : Reduced number of shares and votes in Lundin Petroleum AB (regulatory)

08/30/2019 | 02:35am EDT

Press Release

Stockholm 30 August 2019

Reduced number of shares and votes in Lundin Petroleum AB

Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum) announces that, following redemption of 16 percent of its shares in issue, the total number of shares in issue and votes in Lundin Petroleum as at 30 August 2019 is 285,924,614.

The total number of shares in issue and votes has changed as a result of the reduction of the share capital with retirement of 54,461,831 shares that was resolved upon at the extraordinary general meeting of the company on 31 July 2019 and registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office in August 2019.

The reduction of shares in issue is pursuant to transactions agreed with Equinor ASA and Equinor Energy AS announced on 7 July 2019.

Lundin Petroleum is one of Europe's leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies with operations focused on

Norway and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker LUPE). Read more about Lundin Petroleum's business and operations at

www.lundin-petroleum.com

For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

Sofia Antunes

Robert Eriksson

VP Investor Relations

Investor Relations Officer

Head of Media Communications

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14

Tel: +41 795 23 60 75

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

edward.westropp@lundin.ch

sofia.antunes@lundin.ch

robert.eriksson@lundin-petroleum.se

This information is information that Lundin Petroleum is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00h CEST on 30 August 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including Lundin Petroleum's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as on the date of the information and Lundin Petroleum does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading "Risks and Risk Management" and elsewhere in Lundin Petroleum's annual report. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ)

Hovslagargatan 5

Tel. +46 8 440 54 50

www.lundin-petroleum.com

Registration No 556610-8055

SE-111 48 Stockholm

Fax. +46 8 440 54 59

E-mail: info@lundin.ch

Disclaimer

Lundin Petroleum AB published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 06:35:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 141 M
EBIT 2019 1 302 M
Net income 2019 466 M
Debt 2019 3 694 M
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
Capitalization 8 461 M
Chart LUNDIN PETROLEUM
Duration : Period :
Lundin Petroleum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNDIN PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 33,80  $
Last Close Price 29,59  $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Schneiter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Henrik Lundin Chairman
Nicholas J. R. Walker Chief Operating Officer
Teitur Nolsøe Poulsen Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Henrik Lundin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUNDIN PETROLEUM30.67%8 475
CNOOC LTD-8.55%62 835
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.68%57 672
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.60%42 093
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.77%38 561
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.16%27 933
