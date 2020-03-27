Lundin Petroleum : The first quarterly instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.25 per share will amount to SEK 2.49 per share

Press Release

Stockholm 27 March 2020

The first quarterly instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.25 per share will

amount to SEK 2.49 per share

Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum) announces that the first quarterly instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.25 per share will amount to SEK 2.49 per share, with a total amount of MSEK 707, corresponding to approximately MUSD 71. The proposed dividend, including the first quarterly instalment, remains subject to approval by the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) that will be held on 31 March 2020.

Information about the first quarterly instalment of the proposed dividend:

Amount per share Total dividend Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment (SEK) amount (MSEK) date 2.49 707 1 April 2020 2 April 2020 7 April 2020

The Board of Directors has proposed to the 2020 AGM a revised dividend proposal for 2019 of USD 1.00 per share, corresponding to MUSD 284 (rounded off), to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.25 per share, corresponding to MUSD 71 (rounded off).

According to the proposal, before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.25 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden's central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share) and the exchange rate used for the conversion is 9.9572.

The proposed dividend, including the first quarterly instalment, remains subject to approval by the 2020 AGM. The revised dividend proposal is available on www.lundin-petroleum.com.

