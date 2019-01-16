Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Lundin Petroleum    LUPE   SE0000825820

LUNDIN PETROLEUM (LUPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lundin Petroleum : Update on fourth quarter 2018 financial results and Webcast details for 30 January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 02:54am EST

Press Release

Stockholm 16 January 2019

Update on fourth quarter 2018 financial results and

Webcast details for 30 January 2019

Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum) will publish its financial report for the fourth quarter 2018 on Wednesday 30 January 2019. For the fourth quarter 2018, Lundin Petroleum will expense pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 47 and recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 164.

These items are largely non-cash and will have no impact on operating cash flow or EBITDA.

Exploration costs

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Lundin Petroleum will incur pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 47 which will be charged to the income statement and offset by a tax credit of approximately MUSD 37. The exploration costs are mainly related to the dry well on the Silfari prospect located in PL830 and the dry well on the Oppdal and Driva prospects located in PL860.

Net debt and foreign exchange loss

The net debt position of Lundin Petroleum at 31 December 2018 amounted to USD 3.4 billion resulting in available liquidity of USD 1.6 billion within its USD 5.0 billion reserve-based lending facility.

Lundin Petroleum will recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 164 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Both the Norwegian Krone and the Euro weakened against the US Dollar by approximately 6 percent and 1 percent respectively during the fourth quarter of 2018. The foreign exchange loss is largely non-cash and mainly relates to the revaluation of loan balances at the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date.

Revenue from the crude oil sales from third parties

Lundin Petroleum markets its own crude oil production and at times markets crude oil from third parties. For the fourth quarter 2018, revenue from the sale of crude oil from third parties amounted to MUSD 117.0 offset by the purchase of crude oil from third parties of MUSD 116.6. This will result in a gross profit on third party activities of MUSD 0.4 for the fourth quarter 2018.

Release of report and webcast on 30 January 2019

Lundin Petroleum's financial report for the fourth quarter 2018 will be published on Wednesday 30 January at 07:30 CET, followed by a live webcast at 09:00 CET where Alex Schneiter, President and CEO, and Teitur Poulsen, CFO, will be commenting on the report and the latest developments in Lundin Petroleum.

Follow the presentation live onwww.lundin-petroleum.comor dial in using the following telephone numbers:

Sweden:

+46 8 519 993 55

Norway:

+47 23 500 211

UK:

+44 203 194 05 50

International Toll Free:

+1 855 269 26 05

Link :https://lundinpetroleum.videosync.fi/2019-01-30-q4

Lundin Petroleum is one of Europe's leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies with operations focused on

Norway and listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (ticker "LUPE"). Read more about Lundin Petroleum's business and operations atwww.lundin-petroleum.com

For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

Sofia Antunes

Robert Eriksson

VP Investor Relations

Investor Relations Officer

Manager, Media Communications

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14

Tel: +41 795 23 60 75

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

edward.westropp@lundin.ch

sofia.antunes@lundin.ch

robert.eriksson@lundin-petroleum.se

Forward-Looking Statements

Lundin Petroleum AB

Hovslagargatan 5

Registration No 556610-8055

SE-111 48 Stockholm

Tel. +46 8 440 54 50

Fax. +46 8 440 54 59

www.lundin-petroleum.comE-mail:info@lundin.ch

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as on the date of the information and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading "Risks and Risk Management" and elsewhere in the Company's annual report. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

Lundin Petroleum AB published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 07:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUNDIN PETROLEUM
02:54aLUNDIN PETROLEUM : Update on fourth quarter 2018 financial results and Webcast d..
PU
02:00aLUNDIN PETROLEUM : Update on fourth quarter 2018 financial results and webcast d..
AQ
01/15LUNDIN PETROLEUM : APA 2018 - 15 licences awarded in the Norwegian licensing rou..
PU
01/15LUNDIN PETROLEUM : 15 licences awarded in the Norwegian licensing round
AQ
01/14LUNDIN PETROLEUM : announces increased reserves and contingent resources (regula..
PU
01/14LUNDIN PETROLEUM : announces increased reserves and contingent resources
AQ
01/11LUNDIN PETROLEUM : Norway completes exploration well on Oppdal and Driva prospec..
AQ
01/10LUNDIN PETROLEUM : Norway Targets Oppdal, Driva Prospects
AQ
01/10LUNDIN PETROLEUM : Exploration Well Completed on the Oppdal and Driva Prospects ..
AQ
01/10LUNDIN PETROLEUM : Completes Exploration Well On Oppdal And Driva Prospects In N..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 514 M
EBIT 2018 1 468 M
Net income 2018 403 M
Debt 2018 3 300 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 22,18
P/E ratio 2019 24,56
EV / Sales 2018 5,09x
EV / Sales 2019 5,25x
Capitalization 9 494 M
Chart LUNDIN PETROLEUM
Duration : Period :
Lundin Petroleum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNDIN PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Schneiter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Henrik Lundin Chairman
Nicholas J. R. Walker Chief Operating Officer
Teitur Nolsøe Poulsen Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Henrik Lundin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUNDIN PETROLEUM15.09%9 494
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.90%75 533
CNOOC LTD4.61%69 686
EOG RESOURCES13.05%57 126
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.84%49 515
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD9.44%32 953
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.