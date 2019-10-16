Lundin Petroleum : Update on third quarter 2019 financial results and audiocast details for 31 October 2019

Press Release

Stockholm 16 October 2019

Update on third quarter 2019 financial results and

audiocast details for 31 October 2019

Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum) will publish its financial report for the third quarter 2019 on Thursday 31 October 2019. For the third quarter 2019, Lundin Petroleum will recognise a post-tax accounting gain of approximately MUSD 757 in relation to the sale of a 2.6 percent working interest in the Johan Sverdrup project. Lundin Petroleum will also expense pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 14 and recognise a largely non-cash net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 272.

Exploration costs

For the third quarter of 2019, Lundin Petroleum will incur pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 14 which will be charged to the income statement and offset by a tax credit of approximately MUSD 11. The exploration costs are mainly related to the dry well on the Rumpetroll prospect located in PL869.

Foreign exchange

Lundin Petroleum will recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 272 for the third quarter of 2019. The Norwegian Krone weakened against the US Dollar by approximately 7 percent and the Euro weakened against the US Dollar by approximately 4 percent during the third quarter of 2019. The foreign exchange loss is largely non-cash and mainly relates to the revaluation of loan balances at the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date.

Accounting gain on sale of 2.6 percent working interest in Johan Sverdrup

Lundin Petroleum completed the sale of a 2.6 percent working interest in the Johan Sverdrup development project during the third quarter and will recognise a post-tax accounting gain on the transaction of approximately MUSD 757.

Change in under/overlift balances

Lundin Petroleum recognises income based on its sold volume (sales method). Consequently, changes in under/overlift balances are reported as an adjustment to cost valued at production cost including depletion. During the third quarter of 2019, Lundin Petroleum was overlifted by 2.3 Mboepd.

Release of report and audiocast on 31 October 2019

Lundin Petroleum's financial report for the third quarter 2019 will be published on Thursday 31 October at 07:30 CET, followed by a live audiocast at 09:00 CET where Alex Schneiter, President and CEO, and Teitur Poulsen, CFO, will be commenting on the report and the latest developments in Lundin Petroleum.

Follow the presentation live on www.lundin-petroleum.com or dial in using the following telephone numbers:

Sweden: +46 8 519 993 55 Norway: +47 23 500 211 UK: +44 203 194 05 50 International Toll Free: +1 855 269 26 05

Link :https://lundinpetroleum.videosync.fi/2019-10-31-q3

Lundin Petroleum is one of Europe's leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies with operations focused on Norway and listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (ticker LUPE). Read more about Lundin Petroleum's business and operations at www.lundin- petroleum.com

