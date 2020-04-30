Norway Cuts Oil Production to Help Stabilise Market

By Dominic Chopping

Norway will cut oil production for the rest of the year to help speed up a stabilisation in the oil market, the country's Minister of Petroleum and Energy said late Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it in large parts of the world have had a substantial impact on economic activity globally and therefore also for oil demand, the government said.

In the current unprecedented situation, Norway said that cuts to oil production will contribute to a faster stabilisation of the oil market compared with letting the rebalancing take place only though the market mechanism.

As part of the plan, production on the Norwegian continental shelf will be reduced by 250,000 barrels a day in June and by 134,000 barrels a day in the second half of 2020, while the start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021.

The measures--set to end by the end of the year--will see total Norwegian production in December 2020 at a level of 300,000 barrels a day less than originally planned.

A group of oil producing countries both within and outside of OPEC has decided to reduce their production from May 2020 to help stabilise the oil market. Norway--which accounts for approximately 2% of global oil production--is not part of that cooperation.

"We have previously stated that we will consider a cut in Norwegian production if several big producing countries implement significant cuts," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said.

"The decision by the Norwegian Government to reduce Norwegian oil production has been made on an independent basis and with Norwegian interests at heart."

The cuts imply an upper limit for oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf of 1.609 million barrels a day in June and of 1.725 million barrels a day in the second half of 2020.

Cuts will be fairly distributed between fields and therefore between companies. Gas fields are exempt.

