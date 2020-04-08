Log in
Oil exploration activity falls in Norway, output maintained -NPD

04/08/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Norway is expected to reduce exploration activity this year, but should be able to maintain production "for the time being" despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a fall in oil prices, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NDP) said on Wednesday.

Western Europe's largest producer meets about 2% of global oil demand and about 25% of Europe's natural gas demand, while petroleum account to about 40% of its exports.

Companies operating on the Norwegian continental shelf, including Equinor, Aker BP and Lundin Energy, have already announced capital spending and exploration cuts to save cash.

"As of today, it appears that around 10 exploration wells will be postponed, meaning that there will be about 40 exploration wells in 2020, however, we can't rule out further changes in this area in the future," the NPD said in a statement.

Companies are postponing drilling of wells at operating fields and there appear to be delays and cost increases for many projects under development, the regulator said.

"Reduced progress in projects linked to extraction of time-critical resources and postponing activities on producing fields and development projects could affect future production and overall resource extraction," it said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Terje Solsvik and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP ASA 2.07% 160.15 Delayed Quote.-45.50%
EQUINOR ASA -1.91% 133.75 Delayed Quote.-22.39%
LUNDIN PETROLEUM -0.83% 215.2 Delayed Quote.-31.51%
