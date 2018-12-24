Log in
LUPIN (LUPIN)
12/24
838.25 INR   -2.35%
2017LUPIN LIMITED : annual earnings release
2016LUPIN LIMITED : annual earnings release
2016LUPIN : Indian Drugmakers Target Niche Markets -- WSJ
DJ
Lupin : AbbVie in Partnership for Oncology Drug

By Michael Dabaie

Lupin said Monday AbbVie licensed Lupin's Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Translocation Protein 1 inhibitor program.

AbbVie is gaining exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize Lupin's MALT1 inhibitors. AbbVie intends to pursue development across a range of hematological cancers.

AbbVie will pay Lupin $30 million upfront for an exclusive license to the program. Upon completion of regulatory, development and commercial milestones, Lupin is eligible for milestone payments of up to $947 million. Lupin will be entitled to a double-digit royalty on sales and will retain commercial rights to the program in India.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE -0.88% 83.78 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
LUPIN -2.35% 838.25 End-of-day quote.-3.22%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 17 629 M
Net income 2019 12 381 M
Debt 2019 44 940 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 31,27
P/E ratio 2020 22,66
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Capitalization 388 B
Technical analysis trends LUPIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 838  INR
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nilesh Deshbandhu Gupta Managing Director & Executive Director
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Chairman
Alok Ghosh President-Technical Operations
Vijay Laxman Kelkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUPIN-3.22%5 536
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.32%343 535
PFIZER15.76%243 194
NOVARTIS1.34%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%211 711
MERCK AND COMPANY29.55%189 567
