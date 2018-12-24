Lupin : AbbVie in Partnership for Oncology Drug

By Michael Dabaie

Lupin said Monday AbbVie licensed Lupin's Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Translocation Protein 1 inhibitor program.

AbbVie is gaining exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize Lupin's MALT1 inhibitors. AbbVie intends to pursue development across a range of hematological cancers.

AbbVie will pay Lupin $30 million upfront for an exclusive license to the program. Upon completion of regulatory, development and commercial milestones, Lupin is eligible for milestone payments of up to $947 million. Lupin will be entitled to a double-digit royalty on sales and will retain commercial rights to the program in India.

