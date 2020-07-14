Lupin : India's Lupin says 18 staff test positive for COVID-19 at drug plant

(Adds Lupin statement)
AHMEDABAD/BENGALURU, India, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian
drugmaker Lupin Ltd has shut one of its manufacturing
plants in western Gujarat state after employees at the site
tested positive for COVID-19, two government officials said on
Tuesday.
A representative for Lupin, one of India's top five
drugmakers, confirmed at least 18 workers at the manufacturing
site in Ankleshwar had tested positive for the disease caused by
the novel coronavirus.
"The persons are under medical care and we are carrying out
all contact tracing protocol," the representative told Reuters
in an emailed statement, without elaborating.
"The concerned authorities have been informed and we are
working under their guidance for further actions."
Lupin has 11 manufacturing plants at the Ankleshwar site,
which is spread out over 40 acres and has 984 employees,
according to the company website. The employees who tested
positive work for one of those plants and the rest of the plants
are unaffected, said MD Modia, a senior district official.
"The plant was shut on July 12 after the cases were
confirmed," said Modia, adding it had since been sanitized.
Other employees who came into contact with those infected
are being tested, another official in the district said.
Lupin makes everything from heart drugs to asthma and
diabetes medicines that are sold in over 100 countries, with its
largest market being North America.
"Lupin remains committed towards ensuring uninterrupted
supply of essential medicines and will take the required
precautions to ensure a safe and hygienic work environment for
its employees," the company representative said.
While the number of infections from the novel coronavirus
has been falling in many countries, in India cases have been
rising by the thousands in recent weeks.
India had 906,752 cases of the coronavirus with 28,498 new
infections reported on Tuesday, according to data from the
federal health ministry, the third highest total in the world
behind Brazil and the United States.
(Writing by Zeba Siddiqui;
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Andrew Cawthorne)