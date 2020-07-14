Log in
Lupin : India's Lupin says 18 staff test positive for COVID-19 at drug plant

07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee inspects tablets as they move along the production line at a pharmaceutical plant of Lupin, India's No. 2 drugmaker, in Verna

(Adds Lupin statement)

AHMEDABAD/BENGALURU, India, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd has shut one of its manufacturing plants in western Gujarat state after employees at the site tested positive for COVID-19, two government officials said on Tuesday.

A representative for Lupin, one of India's top five drugmakers, confirmed at least 18 workers at the manufacturing site in Ankleshwar had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"The persons are under medical care and we are carrying out all contact tracing protocol," the representative told Reuters in an emailed statement, without elaborating.

"The concerned authorities have been informed and we are working under their guidance for further actions."

Lupin has 11 manufacturing plants at the Ankleshwar site, which is spread out over 40 acres and has 984 employees, according to the company website. The employees who tested positive work for one of those plants and the rest of the plants are unaffected, said MD Modia, a senior district official.

"The plant was shut on July 12 after the cases were confirmed," said Modia, adding it had since been sanitized.

Other employees who came into contact with those infected are being tested, another official in the district said.

Lupin makes everything from heart drugs to asthma and diabetes medicines that are sold in over 100 countries, with its largest market being North America.

"Lupin remains committed towards ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential medicines and will take the required precautions to ensure a safe and hygienic work environment for its employees," the company representative said.

While the number of infections from the novel coronavirus has been falling in many countries, in India cases have been rising by the thousands in recent weeks.

India had 906,752 cases of the coronavirus with 28,498 new infections reported on Tuesday, according to data from the federal health ministry, the third highest total in the world behind Brazil and the United States. (Writing by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.97% 6.1893 Delayed Quote.33.62%
LUPIN LIMITED 0.42% 872.95 End-of-day quote.14.13%
Financials
Sales 2020 159 B 2 108 M 2 108 M
Net income 2020 -5 334 M -70,7 M -70,7 M
Net Debt 2020 55 082 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2020 -118x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 396 B 5 263 M 5 245 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 17 684
Free-Float 52,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 852,66 INR
Last Close Price 872,95 INR
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinita D. Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manju Deshbandhu Gupta Chairman
Ramesh Swaminathan CFO, Executive Director & Head-Corporate Affairs
Alok Sonig CEO-US Generics, Global Head-R&D
Kamal Kishore Sharma Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUPIN LIMITED14.13%5 241
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.45%382 569
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.29%304 280
PFIZER, INC.-10.13%195 586
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.95%195 239
NOVARTIS AG-10.58%192 304
