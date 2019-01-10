Log in
LUTHER BURBANK CORP (LBC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 01:18:44 pm
9.71 USD   -0.10%
Luther Burbank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

01/10/2019 | 01:01pm EST

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the “Bank”), announced today that it will release its financial results as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation, and Laura Tarantino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 8:00 AM (PT) to discuss the Company’s results for the period.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of the Company’s quarterly performance and a question/answer session by using the phone number or live webcast link listed below.  The webcast will include a slide presentation, enabling conference participants to experience the discussion with greater impact. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

Conference Call Details:
Date: January 29, 2019
Time: 8:00 AM (PT)
Phone Number: (877) 221-8769
Conference ID: 5783018
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xcnt8byt 

About Luther Burbank Corporation
Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LBC.” The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $6.7 billion, total loans of $5.9 billion and total deposits of $4.9 billion as of September 30, 2018. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from nine branches in California, one branch in Washington and nine lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.

Contact:
Bradley Satenberg
Investor Relations
(310) 606-8922
investorrelations@lbsavings.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 129 M
EBIT 2018 69,4 M
Net income 2018 46,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 11,93
P/E ratio 2019 10,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,93x
Capitalization 550 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simone F. Lagomarsino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor S. Trione Chairman
Scott Frazee Operations Director & Senior Vice President
Laura Tarantino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack Krouskup Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUTHER BURBANK CORP7.76%550
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.85%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.57%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA3.53%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.73%225 006
