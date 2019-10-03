Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luther Burbank Corporation    LBC

LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION

(LBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luther Burbank : Summary Toggle Toggle SummaryLuther Burbank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (the 'Company') (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the 'Bank'), announced today that it will release its financial results as of and for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation, and Laura Tarantino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM (PT) to discuss the Company's results for the period.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of the Company's quarterly performance and a question/answer session by using the phone number or live webcast link listed below. The webcast will include a slide presentation that will be available for review and may be referenced during the call. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

Conference Call Details:
Date: October 24, 2019
Time: 8:00 AM (PT)
Phone Number: (877) 221-8769
Conference ID: 2273768
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zcxvb5tu

About Luther Burbank Corporation
Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'LBC.' The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.1 billion, total loans of $6.3 billion and total deposits of $5.2 billion as of June 30, 2019. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from nine branches in California, one branch in Washington and eight lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.

Contact: Bradley Satenberg
Investor Relations
(310) 606-8922
investorrelations@lbsavings.com

Source: Luther Burbank Corporation

Disclaimer

Luther Burbank Corporation published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 17:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION
01:17pLUTHER BURBANK : Summary Toggle Toggle SummaryLuther Burbank Corporation Announc..
PU
01:03pLUTHER BURBANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:00pLuther Burbank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and ..
GL
09/25LUTHER BURBANK : Savings Secures $200,000 Grant to Benefit Sonoma County Communi..
AQ
08/09LUTHER BURBANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/29LUTHER BURBANK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29LUTHER BURBANK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
07/29Luther Burbank Corporation Reports Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months En..
GL
07/10LUTHER BURBANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/10Luther Burbank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 129 M
EBIT 2019 68,0 M
Net income 2019 46,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,43x
Capitalization 614 M
Chart LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Luther Burbank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,00  $
Last Close Price 10,93  $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simone F. Lagomarsino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor S. Trione Chairman
Laura Tarantino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack Krouskup Independent Director
Anita Gentle Newcomb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION21.18%636
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED16.48%54 084
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 246
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%49 398
QNB-1.07%48 924
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK20.82%48 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group