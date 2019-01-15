Log in
LUVE SPA (LUVE)
01/15
9.9 EUR   +1.23%
LU-VE: GROWING TURNOVER AND ORDER BOOK

01/15/2019

Jan. 15, 2019

Uboldo, 15 January 2019
- LU-VE confirms the positive trend and issues preliminary end-of-year data: - products invoiced at 31 December 2018 increases to €301.7 million (+ 14.0% compared to 31 December 2017 ). - order book at 31 December 2018 increases to €39.8 million (+11.4% compared to 31 December 2017 ). The complete data at 31 December 2018 will be approved by the Board of Directors meeting of 22 March 2019, in accordance with the requirements of the Financial Calendar.

* * *

Eligio Macchi, the senior executive responsible for drawing up corporate accounting documents, declares, as referred to in subparagraph 2 article 154bis of the Codified Law on Finance, that the accounting disclosures contained in this communication correspond to the documentary results, books and accounting records.

Disclaimer

LU-VE S.p.A. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 16:28:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 306 M
EBIT 2018 20,3 M
Net income 2018 13,7 M
Debt 2018 66,4 M
Yield 2018 2,40%
P/E ratio 2018 15,08
P/E ratio 2019 11,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 217 M
Chart LUVE SPA
Duration : Period :
LUVE SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUVE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,4 €
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matteo Liberali Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Iginio Liberali Chairman
Michele Faggioli Chief Operating Officer & Director
Eligio Macchi CFO, Director-Administration, Finance & Control
Marco Vitale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUVE SPA4.26%250
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL9.17%29 912
MELROSE INDUSTRIES3.42%10 621
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.2.82%9 029
WATSCO INC2.71%5 342
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB7.59%4 878
