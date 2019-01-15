LU-VE: GROWING TURNOVER AND ORDER BOOK

Jan. 15, 2019

- LU-VE confirms the positive trend and issues preliminary end-of-year data: - products invoiced at 31 December 2018 increases to €301.7 million (+ 14.0% compared to 31 December 2017 ). - order book at 31 December 2018 increases to €39.8 million (+11.4% compared to 31 December 2017 ). The complete data at 31 December 2018 will be approved by the Board of Directors meeting of 22 March 2019, in accordance with the requirements of the Financial Calendar.

* * *

Eligio Macchi, the senior executive responsible for drawing up corporate accounting documents, declares, as referred to in subparagraph 2 article 154bis of the Codified Law on Finance, that the accounting disclosures contained in this communication correspond to the documentary results, books and accounting records.

Back to news