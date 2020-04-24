Luxfer : AGM to be Held on June 3, 2020

24 April 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Luxfer Holdings PLC will be held at 2:00 pm (U.K. time), on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Company's registered address and the location of the U.K. Corporate Headquarters and U.K. Luxfer MEL Technologies business:

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Lumns Lane

Manchester

M27 8LN

Please refer to the AGM Location Map, available for download below, for further details on the AGM location.

In addition to the AGM Location Map, the following documents are currently available for download below:

• Form DEF 14A, Proxy Statement

• Form 10-K, Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019

Please note that the 2019 U.K. Report and Accounts (including the Directors' Remuneration Report) will be made available on our website at https://www.luxfer.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/ on or before May 13, 2020.

Further, please be advised that this website cannot be used for any communication in connection with the Annual General Meeting, and the documents available below are for information purposes only.

While we continue to monitor the evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the well-being of our shareholders, customers, colleagues and communities remains our top priority. As of today's date, the U.K. Government has barred public gatherings of more than two people and suggested that individuals avoid any non-essential travel. In light of such unprecedented circumstances, the Board is strongly urging shareholders not to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders are able to ensure their vote is counted by submitting their proxies in advance, either online or by post.

For further information or assistance, please contact the Company Secretary at +44 (0) 161-300-0640. Alternatively, you may send an e-mail to investor.relations@luxfer.com.