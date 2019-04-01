Luxfer : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of First Quarter Earnings Release

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR), a global manufacturer of
highly-engineered industrial materials (the “Company”), today announced
that its Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents
per ordinary share.
The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at
close of business on April 12, 2019.
All holders of NYSE-listed ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars
through the Company’s dividend disbursing agent.
For holders of ordinary shares not directly listed on the NYSE, the
dividend will be paid directly by the Company. Payment will be made in
U.S. dollars, but holders of ordinary shares can elect to receive their
dividend payment in respect of those ordinary shares in pounds sterling.
If a holder of ordinary shares has previously requested and received a
dividend payment in pounds sterling, they will receive this dividend
payable on May 1, 2019 in pounds sterling, unless an election in writing
to change the currency of payment is received by the Company Secretary
by April 11, 2019. Holders of ordinary shares electing to receive their
dividend in pounds sterling will have the U.S. dollar amount converted
to pounds sterling at the spot rate reported in the Financial Times for
the record date.
The Company also announced that it will release financial results for
the first-quarter of 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1,
2019. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern
Daylight Time on Thursday, May 2, 2019, on which management will provide
a review of the Company’s first-quarter results.
The Luxfer quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter will be
available online prior to the call at www.luxfer.com
and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.
U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning
877-341-8545. U.K. participants may call 08000288438. Participants from
other countries may call +1-908-982-4601. The participant conference ID
code is 9934736.
Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the
conference call starts. The call is expected to last approximately an
hour.
Use the following link to access slides related to the conference call:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1239274&tp_key=1d4e97cae4
A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two
hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible until
the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording, call
800-585-8367 in the U.S., 08009172646 in the U.K. and +1-404-537-3406 in
other countries. Enter conference ID code 9934736 when prompted. Slides
used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be
available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.
About Luxfer Holdings PLC (“Luxfer”)
Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial
materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of
technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer’s
high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas
containment devices are used in defense and emergency response,
healthcare, transportation, and general industrial settings. For more
information, visit www.luxfer.com.
Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares
trade under the symbol LXFR.
