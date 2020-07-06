Log in
Luxfer : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Date of Q2 Earnings

07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

6 July 2020

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials (the 'Company'), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share.

The dividend will be payable on August 5, 2020, to shareholders of record at close of business on July 17, 2020.

All holders of NYSE-listed ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars through the Company's dividend disbursing agent.

For holders of ordinary shares not directly listed on the NYSE, the dividend will be paid directly by the Company. Payment will be made in U.S. dollars, but holders of ordinary shares can elect to receive their dividend payment in respect of those ordinary shares in pounds sterling. If a holder of ordinary shares has previously requested and received a dividend payment in pounds sterling, the holder will receive this dividend payable on August 5, 2020, in pounds sterling, unless an election in writing to change the currency of payment is received by the Company Secretary by July 18, 2020. Holders of ordinary shares electing to receive their dividend in pounds sterling will have the U.S. dollar amount converted to pounds sterling at the spot rate reported in the Financial Times for the record date.

The Company also announced that it will release financial results for the second-quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Monday, July 27, 2020. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, during which management will provide a review of the Company's second-quarter results.

Conference Call Information

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning +1-877-341-8545. Participants from other countries may call +1-908-982-4601. The participant conference ID code is 4111829.

Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts. The call is expected to last approximately an hour.

Please use the following link to access the webcast for the conference call:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2453528/B543C56B619CBBC4C3EBAC52E77CB78C

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording, call +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and +1-404-537-3406 in other countries. Enter conference ID code 4111829 when prompted.

Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ('Luxfer')

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial settings. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Contact Information

Luxfer Holdings PLC
Investor Relations
+1 414-269-2419
Investor.Relations@luxfer.com

Disclaimer

Luxfer Holdings plc published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:03 UTC
