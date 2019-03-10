Luxfer : and Neo Performance Materials Mutually Agree to Terminate Acquisition Agreement

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer”) and Neo
Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO) (“Neo Performance Materials” or
“Neo”) today announced that the companies have mutually agreed to
terminate the previously announced transaction (the “Neo Acquisition”)
under which Luxfer would have acquired Neo for US$612 million* in cash
and stock.
About Luxfer Holdings PLC
Luxfer is a global manufacturer of
highly-engineered advanced materials, which focuses on value creation by
using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies.
Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas
containment devices are used in defense and emergency response,
healthcare, transportation, and general industrial settings. For more
information, visit www.luxfer.com.
Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares
trade under the symbol LXFR.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials is
a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth and
rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to
high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of
Neo Performance Materials is organized along three segments:
Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo Performance
Materials is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with corporate offices in
Greenwood Village, Colorado, and Beijing, China. Neo Performance
Materials operates globally with sales and production across 10
countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany,
United Kingdom, Canada, United States and South Korea. For more
information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.
Neo Performance Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and
its common shares trade under the symbol NEO.
*Note: Transaction value based on share price at close of business on
December 14, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190310005058/en/