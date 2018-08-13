Luxoft : Excelian, Luxoft Financial Services adds Flowable Technology to its Digital Platform Software Stack

London, UK - August 13, 2018 -- Excelian, Luxoft Financial Services, the financial services division of Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), has partnered with Flowable, an open source business process management (BPM) specialist, to implement Flowable's digital platforms in banks, wealth and asset managers.

Flowable is an open-source BPM platform consisting of a set of fast and scalable engines and corresponding UI applications for doing business process, case and decision management. Excelian Luxoft has been selected as an implementation partner due to its global delivery network and domain expertise in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and machine learning.

Banks traditionally use standardised software processes when on-boarding new clients and for case management to remain compliant with financial regulation. The Flowable platform allows financial institutions to personalise these processes by using chatbots to augment human conversations whilst remaining compliant with regulators.

'Every company wants to please its customers but with expectations evolving so quickly there is a race to offer the best personalised service in the industry,' said André Müller, Managing Director & Global Head of Wealth Practice at Excelian, Luxoft Financial Services. 'Flowable's technology helps financial institutions tick the compliance boxes whilst offering a truly innovative communication channel integrating chatbots and AI in the customer engagement process.'

'We are proud that we are now partner of Excelian Luxoft,' said Bernhard Gallati, Vice-President at Flowable. 'We know Excelian very well and this partnership allows us to create an even broader and better offering for our customers and accelerate further growth in new areas.'

About Flowable

Flowable is a digital platform for business processes and case management solutions that connects companies with their customers and automates systems. It runs on one of the most performant, open source-based business process management engines available and has been successfully adopted by many companies around the world.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 12,900 staff across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

