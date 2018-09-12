Log in
LUXOFT HOLDING INC
  Report  
Luxoft Holding Inc : Luxoft to Host Automotive Delivery Center Tour in Berlin Software House on September 18th

09/12/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2018 / Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, will host an Automotive Delivery Center Tour on September 18, 2018 in its newly-opened software house in Berlin. This research and development center was opened in order to spur innovation and develop state-of-the-art software for next generation vehicles.

Image: http://www.accesswire.comfile:///C:/Users/Emily.Duckett/AppData/Roaming/Macromedia/Dreamweaver%208/OfficeImageTemp/clip_image002_0005.gif''Berlin is at the forefront of innovation in the automotive sector,'' said Alwin Bakkenes, Managing Director of Luxoft Automotive. ''Our developers are shaping how drivers and passengers interact with autonomous cars of the future.''

Several member of Luxoft's senior management team will be present including:

  • Evgeny Fetisov, CFO
  • Alwin Bakkenes, Managing Director of Automotive
  • Clemens Dannheim, CEO of newly acquired Objective Software GmbH
  • Brian Marr, Chief Strategy Officer of newly acquired Smashing Ideas.

Additionally, there will be customer participation.

Please contact Luxoft's Investor Relations team at IR@Luxoft.com if you are interested in attending as advanced registration is required. An audio webcast of the event will be available on our website by September 20th, 2018.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 12,700 employees across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

Investor Inquires

Tracy Krumme
Vice President, Investor Relations
212-964-9900 ext. 2460
IR@luxoft.com

Media Inquiries

Robert Maccabe
Director, Public Relations
t: +44 (0)20 3828 2346; m :+44 7950 517 836
Press@luxoft.com
Twitter: @Luxoft

SOURCE: Luxoft Holding, Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/511763/Luxoft-to-Host-Automotive-Delivery-Center-Tour-in-Berlin-Software-House-on-September-18th

© Accesswire 2018
