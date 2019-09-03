Luxoft Honored with Avaloq Implementation Partner of the Year 2019 Award and Elevated to Premium Implementation Partner



New York, 09/03/2019 / 04:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Luxoft Holding, Inc (Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE)



LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), has been honored with the Avaloq Implementation Partner of the Year 2019 award. Luxoft received the award at the recent Avaloq Community Conference in Zurich, in recognition of a successful, trust-based collaborative relationship with Avaloq.

The company also earned the status of Premium Implementation Partner, a leading position in the Avaloq partner community. Luxoft has worked in partnership with Avaloq since 2004, with 70-plus Avaloq experts serving more than 25 customers. To date, the partnership has delivered over 50 projects.

Thomas Beck, CTO at Avaloq, said: 'Our relationship with our partners is fundamental to the success of Avaloq. Having worked closely with Excelian [Luxoft's Financial Services division] for a number of years, we are delighted to announce this upgrade to their partner status. They have played a highly valuable part in our ability to manage large-scale projects, and in partnership with them we will continue to push boundaries, creating more efficiencies for our clients and ultimately driving innovation and the transformation of the global financial services marketplace.'

'We are very pleased to have been awarded Avaloq Implementation Partner of the Year 2019,' said Andre Mueller, practice managing director, Wealth & Private Banking at Luxoft Financial Services. 'This award is a recognition of the investments we've made in our Wealth Management practice and is a testament to the joint value Avaloq and Luxoft bring to clients globally - where we unlock efficiencies, drive innovation and enable digital transformation. Our focus now is to strengthen our position in our key markets of Singapore, Australia, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the UK and Germany, where we are well positioned to cover the whole client value chain.'

About Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), is a digital strategy and software engineering firm providing bespoke (custom) technology solutions that drive business change for customers the world over. Luxoft uses technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency through its strategy, consulting, and engineering services. Luxoft combines a unique blend of engineering excellence and deep industry expertise, specializing in automotive, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, media and telecommunications.

For more information, visit www.luxoft.com.

About Avaloq: Essential for banking

Avaloq is driving the digital transformation and automation of the financial services industry. Based on our fully integrated banking software, we create powerful digital experiences provided through a standardized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) or Software as a Service (SaaS) model to banks and wealth managers. Our solutions give financial institutions the freedom to focus on channel and product innovation, client service, client trust and growth, while Avaloq ensures a seamless operation behind the scenes.

158 banks and wealth managers - with more than CHF 4,500bn in assets managed worldwide - trust Avaloq, our products and our experience. Our clients are the leading banks of today and tomorrow.

Avaloq is the only independent provider for the financial services industry to both develop and operate its own software, which makes us a world leader in efficient banking solutions. To further spur innovation, we closely work with clients, other fintechs, leading universities and hundreds of third-party developers in a uniquely collaborative ecosystem we call avaloq.one.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Avaloq has more than 2,000 employees; three R&D centers in Zurich, Edinburgh and Manila; and three service centers in Switzerland, Singapore and Germany. We also have a presence in the world's most demanding financial and innovation centers, including Berlin, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. More information is available at www.avaloq.com

Media Enquiries

Luxoft

Patrick Corcoran

Global Head, Marketing & Communications

+1 (212) 964-9900

Press@luxoft.com

Twitter: @Luxoft

Avaloq

Andreas Petrosino

Head, Communication & Media Relations

+41 58 316 10 10

press@avaloq.com

SOURCE: Luxoft Holding Inc