Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Luxoft Holding Inc    LXFT   VGG572791041

LUXOFT HOLDING INC

(LXFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Luxoft : Leveraging 5G to Drive Innovation and Creativity in Hollywood & Beyond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:10am EDT

The Media and Entertainment industry is experiencing an unprecedented wave of technological advancements that will continue to disrupt and advance the industry. This disruption can clearly be seen by the sweeping number of recent acquisitions from brand leaders across the industry (including Walt Disney/Fox Entertainment/Hulu, AT&T/Warner Media, Amazon/Twitch, Spectrum/Charter/Time Warner Cable, NBC Universal/Dreamworks)… with more to come. While there are many reasons for this consolidation, the most important is the transition to digital, mobile technologies that have accelerated the growth of non-traditional media companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Apple; while continuing to advance the way audiences behave and consume entertainment at home, in theaters, concert venues, online, amusement parks and sporting events.

To survive and thrive in this disruptive space, entertainment companies must double down on the exploration of new business models and technologies to reach audiences that are increasingly mobile, harder to find and entertain, and clearly more difficult to monetize. 5G is one of the most significant technologies in a decade, and is launching at scale this year to continue this disruptive trend.

Brace yourself for the impact of 5G

While there is debate over how much market growth will be accelerated by 5G, it should be noted that all forecasts show 5G will substantially increase the velocity of growth. IBC forecasts a 50% acceleration of mobile due to 5G, while another entity predicts a cumulative $800B increase in media and entertainment industry revenues due to the addition of incremental services, products and entertainment experiences related to 5G. Media executives say this advancement will be fueled by 5G's ability to enable the creation and deployment of innovative entertainment experiences in ways content creators - including film/TV studios, game creators, advertising agencies, gaming organizations, arena marketers and live sports companies - could only dream of in years past.

In addition, the deployment and scaling of 5G will allow for an entire ecosystem of experiences to come to fruition around technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, cloud-based video gaming and true 'live' mobile experiences. As 5G continues to scale, additional business segments will benefit with the addition of new network services allowing for 'network slicing,' meaning allowing some content to be streamed at faster rates and others streamed at slower tiered speeds over the same network.

Below are some of the key use-cases predicted by deployment of 5G:

1. Live Entertainment & Live Gaming Shows

These experiences will include exploration and advancements with live entertainment and gaming shows due to real-time 'live' experiences enabled by 5G due to reduced latency, real-time editing capabilities and an unsurpassed ability to integrate audiences into entertainment experiences at scale and in real time. When combined with advancements in AI, real-time predictive analytics and automation, 5G will revolutionize the way content is deployed, consumed and monetized.

Imagine an American Idol show or a Survivor episode with a real-time audience feedback experience that changes the way audiences interact and consume content, while also changing the way the shows are concepted, produced, funded, launched, marketed and measured. Or at a baseball game, think about the possibility of seeing the incoming pitch from the batter's point of view through virtual reality.

2. E-Sports & Online Gambling

Reduced signal latency will also result in advancements for online gambling, mobile gaming and e-sports leagues, where business models rely upon a true 'live' experience and interactivity is built into the experience. These businesses are expected to grow exponentially over the next three years according to IBC, led by new offerings in e-sports, mobile gaming, online gambling and cloud-based gaming experiences that leverage an ecosystem that will be built off the deployment of 5G. Additionally, say goodbye to lag - a.k.a. delay between the time a user inputs a command and when the software initiates it - which creates a true live experience without any frustrations for players.

While 300 million people worldwide watch e-sports, that number is estimated to climb to 500 million by 2020. In order to stream everything in a 'live' fashion, 5G will be necessary for success.

3. Amusement Parks, Theme Parks & Concert Venues

5G will enable transformational event experiences to enhance guest experiences while also enabling ancillary back-end customer service functions to improve leveraging technology that optimizes the mobile ecosystem, including geofencing, automation, IoT and cloud. This will lead to advancements in targeted guest promotions, real-time interactive experiences in a theme park/stadium environment (such as live interactive tour guides and hyper-targeted ads/promotions based on location), as well as improvements in operational functions such as predictive ride maintenance and automated service operations.

For example, in Korea,a new theme park will be equipped with 5G, enabling virtual reality, mixed reality, air quality monitoring via the Internet of Things (as the park is outside), and intelligent CCTVs to ensure the safety of visitors.

4. Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality

The virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) segments will be fueled by the additional mobile bandwidth enabled by 5G. This will lead to the development of incremental experiences aligned with major events, such as the Olympics, Super Bowl or tentpole film initiatives. It also extends to cloud-based video gaming, live event experiences at places like a NASCAR race, and expansion of franchises like Warner Media's Batman to another product category.

With the power necessary to make VR and AR a reality, 5G will help unlock new applications that will deliver more than $140B in revenues between 2021 and 2028.

Ready for the 5G future

Overall, the deployment of 5G will lead to exciting advancements across the Media & Entertainment ecosystem and lead to immersive entertainment experiences that will challenge our imagination, build new businesses and satisfy a new generation of fans.

Share content:
Jeffrey L Thompson

Disclaimer

Luxoft Holding Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUXOFT HOLDING INC
07:10aLUXOFT : Leveraging 5G to Drive Innovation and Creativity in Hollywood & Beyond
PU
06/11LUXOFT : DXC Technology Receives Regulatory Approval to Complete Acquisition of ..
EQ
06/11DXC TECHNOLOGY : Receives Regulatory Approval to Complete Acquisition of Leading..
BU
06/10LUXOFT : Investment Banks ‘Overconfident' on SFTR Compliance, Says New Res..
PU
06/10LUXOFT : Investment Banks 'Overconfident' on SFTR Compliance, Says New Research ..
EQ
06/05LUXOFT : Mapbox and Luxoft Partner to Bring AI and AR to In-Vehicle Navigation
PU
06/05LUXOFT : Mapbox and Luxoft Partner to Bring AI and AR to In-Vehicle Navigation
EQ
05/20WEBOS AUTO : Finalist for the TU-Automotive Best Auto Mobility Product/Service A..
PU
04/02LUXOFT : Trend Micro and Luxoft Partner to Secure Vehicles and Mobility Services..
BU
02/13LUXOFT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 925 M
EBIT 2019 97,6 M
Net income 2019 37,5 M
Finance 2019 212 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 52,73
P/E ratio 2020 37,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 1 985 M
Chart LUXOFT HOLDING INC
Duration : Period :
Luxoft Holding Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUXOFT HOLDING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dmitry A. Loschinin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anatoly Mikhailovich Karachinsky Chairman
Michael Friedland Global Chief Operating Officer
Evgeny Evgenievich Fetisov Chief Financial Officer
Vasiliy Suvorov Vice President-Technology Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUXOFT HOLDING INC93.85%1 969
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES17.88%121 590
ACCENTURE30.04%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.60%113 730
VMWARE, INC.27.67%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.93%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About