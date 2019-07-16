New IR35 Regulations: Calling Time on Contracting?

Last autumn, the UK Chancellor announced that, from 2020, tighter 'off payroll' tax rules (IR35) would be extended to cover contractors working for private firms.



The remodelled IR35 legislation is designed to crack down on disguised employment, i.e. reclaiming what the Inland Revenue sees as lost tax, National Insurance Contributions (NIC) and apprenticeship levy. The Treasury expects this new measure to net £1.3B a year by 2023.



Contractor or employee? IR35 explained.



The latest IR35 changes are aimed at making the regulation more effective. From April 2020, companies that use contractors will have to decide for themselves whether each individual contractor falls within the bounds of IR35. Three of the key principles are as follows:





How much supervision, direction, and control does the company have over how the worker completes their day-to-day work?

Is it a personal service, or can the worker send a substitute?

Is the company obliged to offer work and is the worker required to accept it?



What roles do contractors perform in your organisation? Do you rely on them for specialist skills or do you depend on key person?



Who makes decisions on the employment status of these 'off payroll' workers? What are the various contractual chains? How will you establish the IR35 status?



How will you deal with any workforce walk-out, cost increases, and tax liability? Are you prepared for knowledge transfer and staff transition? Are your projects, timelines and budgets ready for the change? Is your organisation capable of hiring the required number of people in such a short period?



What advice, resources, or tools can you call on to inform your decisions?



What will you do after April 2020 to access specialist skills or maintain a flexible workforce?



Are your vendor partners aware of the impact of this legislation? Do they have a solution?



Mark Reynolds Mark is a Senior Engagement Manager within Luxoft's Financial Services consulting and advisory division. With 12 years of experience in Financial Services technology, he is an expert in working with nearshore delivery organisations, having built and led large managed service teams across central and eastern Europe on behalf of leading financial institutions. Mark draws upon this background to help clients simplify their IT estates and to make effective use of nearshore as part of their global workforce strategy.

