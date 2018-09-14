Log in
LUXOTTICA GROUP (LUX)
Luxottica : OLIVER PEOPLES PRESENTS THE RESORT 2019 COLLECTION

09/14/2018 | 10:28am CEST

Los Angeles, CA - The Oliver Peoples Resort 2019 Collection represents a perfected expertise in refined and intricate detailing. Each design was carefully constructed with unique custom elements never seen before. The collection introduces four new styles for sun-Shai, Evey, Bianka, and Irven, and two new styles for optical-Whitt and Elerson. To complete the collection, the iconic in new color ways. The resort sunglass offering exudes the effortless yet cool attitude emanated by minimalist and edgy style icons of the early 90's. Shai, a modern and clean titanium design, features a vintage oval shape and double bridge. Evey, an angular woman's sunglass radiates an alluring spirit for the confident woman. Bianka, a twist on the classic cat-eye, is a shallow sunglass offered in beveled rich-hued acetates. Irven, a distinctive unisex sunglass offers an edgy look with its thick front acetate design.

The optical offering features new categories and exceptionally rich acetates. Ultra-thin titanium designs exhibit an elegant aesthetic with modern clean lines. Acetate options highlight elaborate filigree patterns creating decorative yet integral details. Bi-coloring is carried throughout the optical styles whether executed in acetate, enameled-metal, or Windsor-rimmed metal. Whitt, a vintage-inspired optical frame, is reimagined using a minimalist aesthetic creating a look of ultimate sophistication. Elerson, a new lens shape to the brand, is a natural classic.

Oliver Peoples is pleased to announce the re-launch of one of its most iconic styles; the Daddy B. Originally launched in the Summer 2009 Collection, The Daddy B has become one of the most recognizable sunglasses in the industry and is still known by name today. The frame has been featured in some of the most prestigious magazines and worn by countless celebrities like Jay Z, Kate Moss, Kanye West, and John Legend. The Daddy B is now offered in four new color ways.

Discover the Resort Collection September 2018.

SHAI

A refined titanium frame featuring modern and clean lines. Shai includes a double bridge that updates the smaller vintage inspired oval lens shape. The ultra-thin acetate creates a polished and luxurious design.

EVEY

An angular and alluring sunglass designed for the confident woman. The eyewire, endpiece, and temple all feature the iconic feather engraved filigree. The upswept design and vivid demi-flat lenses offer a striking look.

BIANKA

This chic and shallow cat-eye sunglass is inspired by the early style icons of the 90's. Now offered with an Oliver Peoples twist, the beveled richly-hued acetate combined with vibrant glass lenses evokes modern glamour.

IRVEN

A distinctive unisex sunglass with a bold vintage inspired design, updated with a thick front view and thin top view. The result is an expressively edgy and dynamic frame.

DADDY B

An oversized design originally launched in the Summer 2009 collection. The Daddy B has become one of the most recognizable sunglasses in the industry.

WHITT

A vintage-inspired optical frame redefined using a minimalist approach. Constructed of ultra-thin titanium for paramount sophistication.

ELERSON

Introducing a new lens shape to the collection, Elerson is a natural classic. Functional plaques on the frame front and temple complement the acetate build and recognizable bridge.

Disclaimer

Luxottica Group S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:27:04 UTC
