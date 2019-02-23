Log in
Luxottica : at the 2019 International Eyewear Show

02/23/2019 | 07:02am EST

LUXOTTICA

AT THE 2019 INTERNATIONAL EYEWEAR SHOW

Milan, February 2019 - Luxottica Group announces that it will be present at the next edition of MIDO, the eyewear and optics industry trade fair which will be held in Milan on 23 - 25 February 2019, with a new high-impact stand dedicated to all of the Group's brands.

Digital technology plays an increasingly important role in the eyewear sector, enabling people to enjoy exclusive and innovative experiences. At MIDO 2019 the Luxottica space will therefore be a digital area that showcases the products and messages of its various brands in a new and innovative way.

The installation of digital screens to present new products and campaigns will grab the attention of visitors, engaging them in a dynamic and effective way. Absorbing videos ensure the storytelling process is creative and impactful, allowing people to explore the various brands and discover new messages.

The virtual display of products using interactive screens enables visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the different brands, browse the collections, explore their technical characteristics and view other brand-related content.

Thanks to the most modern and sophisticated technologies it is possible to virtually try on any model in the catalogue.

A unique and exclusive experience designed to digitalise the store and product display, engaging visitors and consumers in a more dynamic and effective way and therefore improving the purchasing experience.

About Luxottica Group

Luxottica is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury and sports eyewear. Its portfolio includes proprietary brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, Persol, Oliver Peoples and Alain Mikli, as well as licensed brands including Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, Ferrari, Michael Kors, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co., Valentino and Versace. The Group's global wholesale distribution network covers more than 150 countries and is complemented by an extensive retail network of approximately 9,000 stores, with LensCrafters and Pearle Vision in North America, OPSM and LensCrafters in Asia-Paciﬁc, GMO and Óticas Carol in Latin America, Salmoiraghi & Viganò in Italy and Sunglass Hut worldwide. In 2017, with approximately 85,000 employees, Luxottica posted net sales of over Euro 9 billion. Additional information on the Group is available atwww.luxottica.com.

Disclaimer

Luxottica Group S.p.A. published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 12:01:07 UTC
