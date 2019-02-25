Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd    002475   CNE100000TP3

LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD

(002475)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apple supplier AAC Tech suffers stock plunge after profit warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 11:17pm EST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier AAC Technologies Holdings Inc saw its shares dropped 13 percent on Tuesday after the acoustic component maker said it expected first-quarter net profit to fall as much as 75 percent due to reduced orders.

The Hong Kong-listed firm late on Monday forecast January-March profit to fall 65-75 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, and said its gross profit margin would narrow.

"In addition to a usual weak seasonal quarter, the company's revenue for Q1 2019 is expected to be significantly negatively affected by reduced orders from customers," AAC said in a stock exchange filing.

AAC supplies acoustic and haptic components to Apple, which last month said revenue from iPhone sales in the December quarter declined 15 percent from the previous year. The U.S. tech firm issued a rare revenue warning citing weaker iPhone sales in China where economic growth is slowing.

AAC said profitability would increase due to improvement in its product portfolio, production efficiency and cost control. It also expects customers to upgrade their smartphone offerings.

The announcement comes as fellow Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd late on Monday said 2018 net profit likely rose a 61 percent.

Jefferies analyst Rex Wu said in a research note last month that Luxshare's expected earnings growth reads "negatively on its peers' order allocation and margin, including AAC", and that Luxshare's fourth-quarter earnings were likely boosted by the firm winning increased iPhone custom.

The price of AAC shares had risen 29 percent so far this year as of the previous market close.

On Tuesday, the stock fell as much as 13 percent to HK$50.85, versus a 0.7 percent fall for the benchmark Hang Seng Index, and was the fourth most actively traded in early trade.

AAC is scheduled to announce first-quarter earnings at the end of May.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -1.43% 58.75 End-of-day quote.29.26%
APPLE 0.73% 174.23 Delayed Quote.10.45%
HANG SENG 0.56% 28948.66 Real-time Quote.12.01%
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTR
02/25Apple supplier AAC Tech suffers stock plunge after profit warning
RE
2018ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Tumbles, China's Stock Market Finds Strength Following T..
DJ
2018Apple supplier shares slide after Trump tells tech giant to make products in ..
RE
2018LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY : ICT Demonstrates Ultra Low Power 400G QSFP-DD AOC ..
AQ
2018LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY : ICT Demonstrates New 400G/200G QSFP-DD/OSFP AOC an..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 34 616 M
EBIT 2018 3 188 M
Net income 2018 2 647 M
Debt 2018 2 926 M
Yield 2018 0,40%
P/E ratio 2018 31,72
P/E ratio 2019 23,69
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 84 226 M
Chart LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 20,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lai Chun Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yan Rong Xia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ling Ye Chief Financial Officer
Lai Sheng Wang Vice Chairman
Chao Fei Chen Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD12 550
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%33 134
AMPHENOL16.44%28 122
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC29.26%9 221
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%4 927
FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%3 541
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.