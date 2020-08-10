Luxxu : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE 0 08/10/2020 | 05:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Luxxu Group Limited 勵 時 集 團 有 限 公 司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1327) COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE Placing Agent The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 10 August 2020. A total of 69,120,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.10 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. References are made to the announcement of Luxxu Group Limited (the "Company") dated 21 July 2020 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement. COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 10 August 2020. A total of 69,120,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.10 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares immediately upon completion of the Placing. 1 To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any) are professional, institutional, or other investors who are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons, the net proceeds (after deducting the placing commission and other related expenses and professional fees) from the Placing amounted to approximately HK$6.7 million. The Company intends to use such net proceeds for the general working capital of the Group and improve the cash position of the Group which then can help establishing and strengthening the existing and future business of the Group. SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY BEFORE AND UPON COMPLETION OF THE PLACING The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon completion of the Placing is as follows: (i) Immediate before (ii) Immediately upon Name of Shareholders completion of the Placing completion of the Placing Approximate % Approximate % Number of of total Shares Number of of total Shares Shares held in issue Shares held in issue Public Shareholders: The Placees - - 69,120,000 16.67 Other public Shareholders 345,600,000 100.00 345,600,000 83.33 Total 345,600,000 100.00 414,720,000 100.00 By order of the Board Luxxu Group Limited Yang Xi Executive Director Hong Kong, 10 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, being Mr. See Ching Chuen, Mr. Yang Xi and Mr. Zou Weikang; and three independent non-executive directors, being Mr. Yu Chon Man, Ms. Duan Baili and Mr. Zhong Weili. 2 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Luxxu Group Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 09:08:11 UTC 0 Latest news on LUXXU GROUP LIMITED 05:09a LUXXU : Completion of placing of new shares under the general mandate PU 05:09a LUXXU : Next Day Disclosure Returns PU 08/03 LUXXU : Supplemental announcement - in relation to the annual report for the yea.. PU