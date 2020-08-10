Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Luxxu Group Limited    1327   KYG8879S1021

LUXXU GROUP LIMITED

(1327)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luxxu : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Luxxu Group Limited

勵 時 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1327)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 10 August 2020. A total of 69,120,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.10 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

References are made to the announcement of Luxxu Group Limited (the "Company") dated 21 July 2020 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 10 August 2020. A total of 69,120,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.10 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares immediately upon completion of the Placing.

1

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any) are professional, institutional, or other investors who are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons, the net proceeds (after deducting the placing commission and other related expenses and professional fees) from the Placing amounted to approximately HK$6.7 million. The Company intends to use such net proceeds for the general working capital of the Group and improve the cash position of the Group which then can help establishing and strengthening the existing and future business of the Group.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY BEFORE AND UPON COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon completion of the Placing is as follows:

(i) Immediate before

(ii) Immediately upon

Name of Shareholders

completion of the Placing

completion of the Placing

Approximate %

Approximate %

Number of

of total Shares

Number of

of total Shares

Shares held

in issue

Shares held

in issue

Public Shareholders:

The Placees

-

-

69,120,000

16.67

Other public Shareholders

345,600,000

100.00

345,600,000

83.33

Total

345,600,000

100.00

414,720,000

100.00

By order of the Board

Luxxu Group Limited

Yang Xi

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, being Mr. See Ching Chuen, Mr. Yang Xi and Mr. Zou Weikang; and three independent non-executive directors, being Mr. Yu Chon Man, Ms. Duan Baili and Mr. Zhong Weili.

2

Disclaimer

Luxxu Group Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 09:08:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LUXXU GROUP LIMITED
05:09aLUXXU : Completion of placing of new shares under the general mandate
PU
05:09aLUXXU : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
08/03LUXXU : Supplemental announcement - in relation to the annual report for the yea..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 91,5 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2019 -127 M -18,2 M -18,2 M
Net cash 2019 75,2 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,76x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31,4 M 4,50 M 4,50 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart LUXXU GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Luxxu Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chon Man Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Chuen See Executive Director
Xi Yang Executive Director
Wei Kang Zou Executive Director
Bai Li Duan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUXXU GROUP LIMITED-63.93%5
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.71%221 895
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL3.99%85 416
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-19.51%56 071
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.47.68%44 546
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-24.61%35 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group