Luye Pharma : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF BIOLOGICAL ANTIBODY DRUGS LY01011 AND LY09004

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF BIOLOGICAL ANTIBODY DRUGS LY01011 AND LY09004

ASSET TRANSFER

On 20 December 2018, Shandong Luye (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Seller entered into the Asset Transfer Agreements pursuant to which Shandong Luye has agreed to acquire, and the Seller has agreed to transfer to Shandong Luye, two biological antibody drugs under research and development, being LY01011 and LY09004, and their respective technologies, data and all rights attaching to the Products including but not limited to the clinical trials approval, for a total consideration of RMB500 million, which is payable by stages. No royalty is payable to the Seller by the Group in respect of any future sale of the Products.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The Seller is an indirect subsidiary of, and owned as to 66.7% indirectly by, Luye Investment PRC. Luye Investment PRC is owned by Mr. Liu Dian Bo, Mr. Yang Rong Bing and Mr. Yuan Hui Xian, each an executive Director. Accordingly, the Seller is a connected person of the Company and the Asset Transfer under the Asset Transfer Agreements constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Asset Transfer Agreements exceeds 0.1% but all applicable percentage ratios are less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the Asset Transfer Agreements are subject to reporting and announcements and are exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

THE ASSET TRANSFER AGREEMENTS

The principal terms of the Asset Transfer Agreements are set forth below:

Date

20 December 2018

Parties

(1) Shandong Luye, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the buyer

(2) 山東博安生物技術有限公司 (Shandong Boan Biological Technology Co. Ltd.), as the Seller

The Seller is an indirect subsidiary of, and owned as to 66.7% indirectly by, Luye Investment PRC. Luye Investment PRC is owned by Mr. Liu Dian Bo, Mr. Yang Rong Bing and Mr. Yuan Hui Xian, each an executive Director. Accordingly, the Seller is a connected person of the Company.

Assets being acquired

Pursuant to the Asset Transfer Agreements, Shandong Luye has agreed to acquire, and the Seller has agreed to transfer to Shandong Luye, the Products, being LY01011 and LY09004, and their respective technologies, data and all rights attaching to the Products including but not limited to the clinical trials approval. The following table sets forth some information about the Products:

LY01011

LY09004

Description

Recombinant anti-RANKL full-body monoclonal antibody injection (重組 抗RANKL 全人單克隆抗體注射液)

Recombinant Human Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor-Antibody Fusion Protein Ophthalmic Injection (重組人血管內皮生長因 數 受體‐抗體融合蛋白眼用注射液)Indication

Multiple Myeloma and Bone Metastasis from Solid Tumors

Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD); Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO); Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

Targeted launch year 2023 LY01011 LY09004 Status Development of Phase I clinical trial Applied for approval with the CDE protocol 2023 Biosimilar to Eylea

Market comparable Biosimilar to Xgeva

As the Products are being developed by the Seller and the development expenses of the Products have not been capitalised, the Products carried no book value as at the date of the Asset Transfer Agreements.

Closing

Completion of the Asset Transfer is scheduled to take place within 5 days from the date of the Asset Transfer Agreements, whereupon the Seller shall pass all title deeds and other documents related to the Products to Shandong Luye and make the necessary filings to register Shandong Luye as the owner of the Products.

Consideration

The total consideration for the Asset Transfer is RMB500 million (RMB300 million for LY01011 and RMB200 million for LY09004) and is payable by stages according to the following timetable:

% of the Time Consideration Within 5 days following the signing of the respective Asset Transfer Agreement 60% Within 5 days following the completion of phase III clinical trials of the respective Product according to the requirements of the CDE and the results of such clinical trials being successful 20% Within 5 days following the CDE's grant of the marketing authorisation of the respective Product 20%

The Seller is responsible for all three phases of the clinical trials of the Products, and Shandong Luye will not be responsible for the costs related to the undertaking of such clinical trials. Other than the initial payment of 60% of the consideration, the payment of the consideration for each Product is contingent upon the success of all three phases of the clinical trials for the Products. If the clinical trials were not successful, Shandong Luye shall not be liable to make any further payment of consideration, and shall have the right to demand the Seller to refund all consideration already paid. No royalty is payable to the Seller by the Group in respect of any future sale of the Products.

The consideration of the Asset Transfer was determined after arm's length negotiations between Shandong Luye and the Seller taking into account various factors, including but not limited to the status of the development of the Products, their market potential, the competitive landscape for acquiring potential biological and antibody drug candidates in the PRC market, the contingent payment arrangements and the valuation of LY01011 and LY09004 of RMB304 million and RMB208 million, respectively, as at 31 October 2018 carried out by an independent valuer using the cost approach. The Board intends to fund the payment of the consideration from its internal resources and/or external financing.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE SELLER

The Group

The Group is a pharmaceutical company based in the PRC which focuses on the development, production, marketing and sale of innovative products in four of the largest and fastest growing therapeutic areas - oncology, cardiovascular system, metabolism and central nervous system (CNS).

The Seller

The Seller is a biotechnology company established in 2013. It focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical products, and operates a 1,200 sq.m. GMP-compliant pilot plant.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFIT OF THE ASSET TRANSFER

The Products are two monoclonal antibody drugs developed by the Seller. Monoclonal antibodies are a type of biopharmaceutical developed using genetic engineering technologies, and cause limited side effects when applied clinically because of their structural specificity. Hence, the application of monoclonal antibodies has become increasingly prevalent in the treatment of diseases such as malignant tumours .

Biopharmaceuticals has been considered as one of the most valuable areas of investment in the pharmaceutical sector. The global pharmaceutical industry has witnessed significant growth in the sales of biopharmaceuticals in recent decades, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. According to public sources, the size of the global biopharmaceutical market is expected to rise from US$202 billion in 2016 to US$326 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.3%. In China, the market size of the biopharmaceutical market grew from RMB62.7 billion in 2012 to RMB152.7 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 24.9%. Moreover, the market size of the biopharmaceutical market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2016 to 2021 and reach RMB326.9 billion in 2021. According to public financial reports, Xgeva (which is a market comparable of LY01011) achieved sales of US$1,575 million in 2017. Global sales of Eylea (which is a market comparable to LY09004) amounted to US$5,929 million in 2017, representing demand and growth potentials for the Products.

To ensure the Group's sustainable development, it is important for the Group to maintain its presence in the fast-growing biological antibodies sector. In 2017, Shandong Luye acquired from the Seller the 2017 Transferred Products, i.e. two biological antibody products being LY01008 (biosimilar to Avastin)and LY06006 (biosimilar to Prolia), for a total consideration of RMB450 million. If the 2017 Transferred Products eventually obtain the marketing authorisation and commence sale, Shandong Luye has agreed to pay royalties representing 10% of the revenue generated from the sale of such 2017 Transferred Products to the Seller. The 2017 Asset Transfer has been approved by the independent Shareholders at the special general meeting of the Company held on 29 December 2017. For further information about the 2017 Asset Transfer, please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 4 August 2017 and 20 November 2017, and the circular dated 11 December 2017.

From a strategic development perspective for the Group, in order to maintain its leading position in the pharmaceutical market, the Group intends to further expand its pipeline product portfolio, particularly in the biological antibodies area. Provided that the relevant marketing authorisations is obtained, LY01011 is expected to be used for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma and Bone Metastasis from Solid Tumors, which helps expand the Group's portfolio in tumour-related drugs, and LY09004 is expected to be widely used for the treatment in elderly patients with wet macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), which is expected to significantly correct the visual acuity of macular edema and improves secondary CRVO and thereby assisting the Group's efforts of development in the field of ophthalmology treatment.

In recent years, a number of Chinese pharmaceutical companies have announced their development or investment in antibody products, including applications for marketing authorisation and commencement of relevant clinical trials. It is believed that it is the trend for Chinese pharmaceutical companies to develop their antibody products to maintain their competitiveness. In order to remain competitive and maintain a long-term sustainable growth, the Board believes that it is important for the Group to continue to build up its biological antibodies in the pipeline.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) considered that the terms of the Asset Transfer Agreements, including the basis of consideration, are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; and the Asset Transfer is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

The Seller is an indirect subsidiary of, and owned as to 66.7% indirectly by, Luye Investment PRC, which is owned by Mr. Liu Dian Bo, Mr. Yang Rong Bing and Mr. Yuan Hui Xian, each an executive Director. Each of them is considered to have material interests in the Asset Transfer by virtue of their interests in the Seller, and they had abstained from voting on the board resolution approving the Asset Transfer.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

