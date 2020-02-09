Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LUYE GRANTED CIPLA MEDPRO THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AND MARKETING RIGHTS IN SOUTH AFRICA AND CERTAIN NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES FOR SEROQUEL

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LUYE GRANTED CIPLA MEDPRO THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION

AND MARKETING RIGHTS IN SOUTH AFRICA AND CERTAIN

NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES FOR SEROQUEL®

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that Luye Hong Kong Limited (''Luye Hong Kong''), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, has signed an exclusive distribution and marketing service agreement with Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Limited (''Cipla Medpro''), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla Limited, India (''Cipla'') for Seroquel® and Seroquel XR® in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana.

Seroquel® (quetiapine fumarate, immediate release, IR) and Seroquel XR® (extended release formulation) are atypical anti-psychotic (AAP) medicines with antidepressant properties. The main indications for Seroquel are the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Seroquel XR® is also approved in some markets for major depressive disorder and generalised anxiety disorder.

On 7 May 2018, the Company, Luye Hong Kong and AstraZeneca UK Limited (''AstraZeneca'') entered into an asset purchase and license agreement pursuant to which AstraZeneca transferred to Luye Hong Kong certain assets, and granted to Luye Hong Kong a licence related to Seroquel® and Seroquel XR® in certain territories covering 51 countries and regions, including China, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Argentina, Malaysia and other countries and regions in Asia, Latin America, Africa, Oceania and Eastern Europe. For further information about the asset purchase and license agreement, please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 7 May, 5 June, 22 June and 28 June 2018, respectively, and the circular dated 5 June 2018.