Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OBSERVATION FOR PHASE III CLINIC TRIAL IN CHINA

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

(2186)
  Report  
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OBSERVATION FOR PHASE III CLINIC TRIAL IN CHINA

0
11/03/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIMARY ENDPOINT

OBSERVATION FOR PHASE III CLINIC TRIAL IN CHINA

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group's oncology product, LY01008 (biosimilar to Avastin), completed the enrollment of 648 patients in a phase III clinical trial in China, which is an efficacy and safety comparative study of LY01008 with the reference drug Avastin, in May 2019. So far the observation of the Overall Response Rate (ORR) for the primary endpoint in a blinded state has also been completed.

LY01008 is a recombinant anti-VEGF humanized monoclonal antibody injection indicated for non- small-cell lung cancer or colorectal cancer, and according to public financial reports, Avastin (which is a market comparable of LY01008) achieved sales of 6,849 million Swiss francs globally in 2018, while its sales in China were RMB1,740 million in 2018 according to IQVIA.

Lung cancer and colorectal cancer are the most and the third most common cancer in China, with more than 2.09 million new lung cancer cases causing an estimated death of 1.76 million people worldwide in 2018; There were about 774,000 new lung cancer cases in China in 2018 and non-small-cell lung cancer accounted for 80% of them; every year, around 690,000 people die from lung cancer. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in China after lung cancer and gastric cancer, with 429,000 estimated new cases and 281,000 deaths in 2018.The continued increase in the patient population will create huge market demand for biosimilars.

The Board believes that the progress of the clinical trial of LY01008 will speed up its launch and enrich the oncology portfolio of the Group. The Group will lend its strong marketing capability and wide market coverage in oncology therapeutic area to support the future launch of LY01008.

By Order of the Board

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

Liu Dian Bo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Dian Bo, Mr. YANG Rong Bing, Mr. YUAN Hui Xian and Ms. ZHU Yuan Yuan; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. SONG Rui Lin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Hua Qiao, Professor LO Yuk Lam, Mr. LEUNG Man Kit and Mr. CHOY Sze Chung Jojo.

Disclaimer

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 04:27:04 UTC
