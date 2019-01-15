Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - THE GRANT OF PROMOTION RIGHT OF XUEZHIKANG CAPSULES IN MAINLAND CHINA TO ASTRAZENECA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE GRANT OF PROMOTION RIGHT OF

XUEZHIKANG CAPSULES IN MAINLAND CHINA TO ASTRAZENECA

The board of directors of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') announces that on 15 January 2019, certain members of the Group entered into an agreement (the ''Agreement'') with AstraZeneca, pursuant to which, AstraZeneca is granted the right to promote the Group's Xuezhikang Capsules in the mainland China.

Under the Agreement, AstraZeneca is responsible for the promotion of Xuezhikang capsules in the mainland China on an exclusive basis, while the Group continues to hold rights, such as asset rights, the right to sell, registration permit, all intellectual property rights and other rights other than the promotion, of the product.

Leveraging on AstraZeneca's wealth of experience in the cardiovascular field, together with its quality promotion capabilities and extensive business network, the Group believes the appointment will enable the consolidation and expansion of the market for Xuezhikang capsules, which in turn will benefit a larger pool of cardiovascular disease patients in China. Under the Agreement, both parties agreed that the sales of Xuezhikang Capsule in the mainland China shall be maintained at a double digits CAGR in the next ten years, significantly higher than the average growth rate of the market for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia in mainland China.

Under the Agreement, the parties agreed to discuss potential registration and commercialization opportunities of Xuezhikang Capsules in other markets around the world (including but not limited to the United States, Europe and other emerging markets) and to explore opportunities for closer ties of cooperation to enhance each other's future business development. Under this arrangement, AstraZeneca and the Group will work closely together, playing to the strengths of each other, to consolidate and expand the sales market of Xuezhikang Capsules and provide more quality treatment solutions to patients.

ABOUT XUEZHIKANG CAPSULE (血脂康膠 囊)

Xuezhikang Capsule is the Group's proprietary Chinese medicine derived from red yeast rice indicated for hypercholesterolaemia. Xuezhikang Capsule can reduce total blood cholesterol, triglycerides and low density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol), increase high density lipoprotein, inhibit atherosclerotic plaque formation, protect vascular endothelial cells and inhibit lipid deposition in the liver. The product has been proven by a comprehensive evidence-based medicine clinical study, and its lipid-lowering effect has been recognised internationally.

Xuezhikang Capsule was included in the latest edition of《國家基本醫療保險和工傷保險藥品目 錄》(China's National Basic Medical Insurance and Work Injury Insurance Drug List) and《國家基本 藥物目錄》(National Essential Drugs List), and was recommended as first-tier lipid management drug by《中國成人血脂異常防治指南(2016年修訂版)》(Chinese Adult Diabetes Prevention Guide (Revised 2016)).

According to IQVIA, Xuezhikang ranked as the most popular Chinese medicine for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia in China. According to IQIVA, the market for the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia in China for the first three quarters in 2018 has increased by 14% compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

