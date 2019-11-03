Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - THE MANUFACTURING FACILITY OF RYKINDO HAS SUCCESSFULLY PASSED USFDA FIRST PAI

The Company believes that Rykindo® as a long-acting injectable drug, that is injected only once every two weeks, can improve medication compliance in patients with schizophrenia. Compliance is a common issue with oral antipsychotic drugs and Rykindo® would simplify the treatment regimen. Furthermore, Rykindo® has several advantages over the reference drug, for example, Rykindo® has a shorter period for oral supplementation after the first injection than the reference drug and the steady plasma drug level of Rykindo® can be reached much faster than the reference product.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder, characterized by profound disruptions in thinking, affecting language, perception and the sense of self. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), schizophrenia affects more than 21 million people worldwide, and one in every two persons suffering from schizophrenia does not receive care for the condition.

Bipolar I disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.

The Group has launched several products for the Central Nervous System therapeutic area, including Seroquel, Seroquel XR, Rivastigmine patches, Fentanyl patches and Buprenorphine patches, covering over 80 countries and regions around the world, including large pharmaceutical markets in China, the U.S., Europe and Japan, as well as fast growing emerging markets.

In addition to Rykindo®, the Group has a number of other pipeline projects focusing on the Central Nervous System for the concurrent development of China and overseas markets, with projects such as Rotigotine Extended-Release Microspheres for injection (LY03003) for Parkinson's disease, Ansofaxin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets (LY03005) for depression, Paliperidone Palmitate injectable suspension (LY03010) for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and multi-day rivastigmine transdermal patch for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The registrations of the above pipeline products are progressing well in strategic markets such as China, the U.S., Europe and Japan, and the products are expected to be launched in these countries and further expanded into the global markets.

