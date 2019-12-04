Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - TRIPTORELIN ACETATE EXTENDED-RELEASE MICROSPHERES FOR INJECTION (LY01007) COMPLETED PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHINA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRIPTORELIN ACETATE EXTENDED-RELEASE MICROSPHERES FOR INJECTION (LY01007) COMPLETED PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHINA

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group has completed phase I clinical trial for Triptorelin acetate extended-release microspheres for injection (''LY01007'') in the People's Republic of China (''China''). This clinical trial was designed to assess the pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and safety profiles of a single dose of LY01007 and compare it to Diphereline®. An experienced clinical study site in China recruited 24 prostate cancer patients for this trial with 12 subjects each in the LY01007 and Diphereline® groups.

In this clinical trial, subjects in the LY01007 group received a single intramuscular injection of 3.75 mg of LY01007, and the Diphereline® group received a single intramuscular injection of 3.75 mg of the commercial formulation Diphereline®. The results showed that LY01007 had higher bioavailability, and the relative bioavailability (AUC0-t relative to the control group) was 133.21%. There was no statistical difference in the main pharmacodynamic evaluation parameters (TES, LH and FSH). It met the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics of this kind of long-acting preparation. LY01007 was considered safe and well tolerated, and there was no occurrence of any serious adverse events (SAEs) or adverse event leading to withdrawal or death.

LY01007 is the Group's monthly extended release microspheres product for intramuscular formulation of triptorelin acetate, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, applying the Group's microspheres injection technology. It is an oncology product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, including prostate cancer, breast cancer and so on.