Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Luye Pharma Group Ltd.    2186   BMG570071099

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

(2186)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Luye Pharma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - TRIPTORELIN ACETATE EXTENDED-RELEASE MICROSPHERES FOR INJECTION (LY01007) COMPLETED PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHINA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:15pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

TRIPTORELIN ACETATE EXTENDED-RELEASE MICROSPHERES FOR INJECTION (LY01007) COMPLETED PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHINA

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group has completed phase I clinical trial for Triptorelin acetate extended-release microspheres for injection (''LY01007'') in the People's Republic of China (''China''). This clinical trial was designed to assess the pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and safety profiles of a single dose of LY01007 and compare it to Diphereline®. An experienced clinical study site in China recruited 24 prostate cancer patients for this trial with 12 subjects each in the LY01007 and Diphereline® groups.

In this clinical trial, subjects in the LY01007 group received a single intramuscular injection of 3.75 mg of LY01007, and the Diphereline® group received a single intramuscular injection of 3.75 mg of the commercial formulation Diphereline®. The results showed that LY01007 had higher bioavailability, and the relative bioavailability (AUC0-t relative to the control group) was 133.21%. There was no statistical difference in the main pharmacodynamic evaluation parameters (TES, LH and FSH). It met the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characteristics of this kind of long-acting preparation. LY01007 was considered safe and well tolerated, and there was no occurrence of any serious adverse events (SAEs) or adverse event leading to withdrawal or death.

LY01007 is the Group's monthly extended release microspheres product for intramuscular formulation of triptorelin acetate, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, applying the Group's microspheres injection technology. It is an oncology product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, including prostate cancer, breast cancer and so on.

- 1 -

LY01007 use a unique formulation and preparation process. Compared to other marketed products in China, LY01007 has higher drug loading efficiency, with less injection amount of microspheres, and uses new container closure system, such that clinical operation is more convenient.

The Company has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty application for its Triptorelin Microspheres pharmaceutical composition and such application entered into China, the United States (''U.S.'') and Europe in 2014.

According to IQVIA, the market size for gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist products in China in 2018 was approximately RMB4.95 billion, and grew at a compound annual growth rate of 19.7% from 2016 to 2018. The market size for triptorelin in China in 2018 was approximately RMB1.03 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% from 2016 to 2018.

The Company believes that LY01007 has a good marketing potential and will provide an impetus to the Group's development in the oncology therapeutic area. In addition to this drug, the Company has another gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist product, Goserelin Acetate Extended Release Microspheres for Injection, which has commenced phase III clinical trial in China and completed phase I clinical trial in the U.S..

By Order of the Board

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

Liu Dian Bo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Dian Bo, Mr. YANG Rong Bing, Mr. YUAN Hui Xian and Ms. ZHU Yuan Yuan; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. SONG Rui Lin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Hua Qiao, Professor LO Yuk Lam, Mr. LEUNG Man Kit and Mr. CHOY Sze Chung Jojo.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 04:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
12/01LUYE PHARMA : Discloseable and connected transaction in relation to the acquisit..
PU
11/26LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - nmpa accepted risperidone extended-releas..
PU
11/03LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - ly01008 (biosimilar to avastin) completed..
PU
11/03LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - the manufacturing facility of rykindo has..
PU
10/17LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - release of share charge over shares in th..
PU
09/19LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - goserelin acetate extended-release micros..
PU
09/16LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - lipusu and cmna have been recommended by ..
PU
09/09LUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - xuezhikang tablets (ly02404) has been app..
PU
09/05LUYE PHARMA : Adjustment to conversion price of the u.s.$300,000,000 1.50 per ce..
PU
06/04LUYE PHARMA : drug passes consistency evaluation
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 6 557 M
EBIT 2019 1 904 M
Net income 2019 1 626 M
Finance 2019 25,2 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 16 483 M
Chart LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Luye Pharma Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,44  CNY
Last Close Price 5,04  CNY
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dian Bo Liu Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rong Bing Yang Vice Executive Chairman & President
Yuan Chong Liu Chief Financial Officer
You Xin Li Vice President, Head-Research & Development
Hui Xian Yuan Executive Director & Founding Member
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.3.13%2 376
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.84%24 156
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.0.72%14 502
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.10.55%10 999
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.7.52%8 669
THE MEDICINES COMPANY339.39%6 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group