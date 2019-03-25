In following with the Chinese government's call to 'Prombeltote the modernization of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and promote TCM to the world', as well as the Chinese government's 2018 work report 'Supporting the heritage and innovation of the TCM industry', the Traditional Chinese Medicine Internationalization Summit, hosted by the China Association of Chinese Medicine and People.cn, and organized by China Primary Health Care Foundation was held in Beijing today.

At the summit, Liu Dianbo, Chairman of Luye Pharma Group, Leif Johansson, Chairman of AstraZeneca, Yang Rongbing, President of Luye Pharma Group, Leon Wang, Executive Vice President International and President of AstraZeneca China, along with other government officials, academic experts and business executives attended the summit to hold in-depth discussions on the status quo and prospects for the internationalization of TCM. A consensus on further promoting international exchange and cooperation around support for the heritage and innovation of TCM was reached among all parties.

The highlight of the event was Luye Pharma and AstraZeneca signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for intent to form a new strategic partnership jointly exploring opportunities for Xuezhikang Capsules in global markets other than China, further boosting the internationalization of Xuezhikang Capsules.

Xuezhikang Capsules, a patented Chinese medicine independently developed by Luye Pharma, is used to regulate blood lipid levels. According to the MOU, Luye Pharma and AstraZeneca intend to further deepen their strategic partnership outside of China by leveraging mutual resources to jointly explore global opportunities for Xuezhikang Capsules. Both parties will jointly contribute to the 'The Belt and Road' initiative and 'Healthy China' development initiatives. By tapping into AstraZeneca's unique resources in China and abroad, and Luye's product advantages respectively, Xuezhikang Capsules are expected to reach more countries and regions globally, further boosting the internationalization effort for innovative domestic drug. AstraZeneca has already obtained the exclusive promotion rights for Xuezhikang in mainland China, becoming one of the first large multinational pharmaceutical companies to promote quality Chinese medicine.

Yang Rongbing, President of Luye Pharma Group, is confident about the international development prospects of Xuezhikang. 'Xuezhikang Capsules are one of the core products independently developed by Luye Pharma,' he said. 'The lipid-lowering effect of Xuzhikang has been widely recognized by doctors and patients in its long-term clinical application. Responding to the government call for the internationalization of Chinese medicine and development of the 'The Belt and Road' initiative, Luye Pharma will deepen its cooperation with AstraZeneca to promote Xuezhikang in global markets, further boosting internationalization effort for innovative domestic drug. This partnership is also another step forward for Luye Pharma's global development strategy.'

Leon Wang, Executive Vice President International and President of AstraZeneca China expressed that, 'Chinese medicine is an outstanding representative of Chinese civilization. It has not only made incredible contributions to the Chinese nation, but it has also had a positive impact on global civilizations. Both in China and in the rest of the world, Chinese medicine has broad prospects for development. We hope to join hands with excellent Chinese enterprises and academic experts to explore the high potential for the modernization of Chinese medicine, realize its heritage and innovation, and jointly explore international paths for Chinese medicine globally to improve human health. We also hope that our partnership with Luye Pharma will benefit the internationalization of Chinese medicine so that high-quality Chinese medicine may soon help patients all around the world.'

During the summit, academic and industry experts welcomed and recognized the complementary partnership between local pharmaceuticals and multinational companies to promote TCM.

Chen Keji, academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and specialist in TCM, said, 'The Outline for Strategic Planning on the Development of TCM (2016-2030) issued by the State Council and The Healthy China 2030 Blueprint have placed the development of TCM as a strategic priority, and proposed ways to enhance the international competitiveness of Chinese medicine. A unique health resource in China, traditional Chinese medicine is not only an important scientific, cultural and ecological resource, but also plays an increasingly important role in economic and social development.'

Zhang Boli, academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and President of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine expressed that, 'Chinese medicine is a shining example for diplomatic potential, promoting connectivity between people from different countries and regions along 'The Belt and Road'. Of course, the globalization of Chinese medicine still faces challenges, but we are glad to see stakeholders at home and abroad working together to promote its long-term development. Today, I am very happy to see Luye Pharma and AstraZeneca take this critical step. I believe this will inspire us to continue to seek innovation, coordinating our efforts to optimize overall planning for effectively promoting the global development of Chinese medicine and serving a giant industry which will benefit people all over the world.'

Ge Junbo, academician at the Chinese Academy of Science and President of Anhui Provincial Hospital stated, 'In October 2018, the World Health Organization released the International Classification of Diseases and traditional medicine, which included listing TCM for the first time. With TCM's entry into the international medical system, Chinese medicine has spread to 183 countries and regions, while the role of traditional Chinese medicine has become increasingly globally recognized. The cooperation between Luye Pharma and AstraZeneca is also an affirmation of the value of TCM. We look forward to seeing leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, promote more innovative domestic drugs to the world and benefitting more patients in need.'

In the panel discussion session of the summit, experts from politics, enterprises, academic institutions and doctors also exchanged discussions on topics such as 'How to develop the clinical value of TCM' and 'Exploration of the prospects for innovation and development of TCM'. Du Baomin, general manager of Beijing WPU, a subsidiary of Luye Pharma Group, participated in the panel session as a representative of the company.

In discussions with experts about where opportunities and challenges lie in the international development of Chinese medicine, along with Luye Pharma's confidence in promoting Xuezhikang to the global market, Du Baomin noted: 'As a widely acknowledged product both at home and abroad, Xuezhikang is the only natural lipid-regulating drug with proven benefits in clinical endpoints, and has completed phase II clinical trials in compliance with U.S. FDA regulations. The partnership between local pharmaceutical companies and multinational pharmaceutical companies is recognition and affirmation of the value of traditional Chinese medicine. It will also provide a new model and reference for the TCM industry. We hope that one day TCM will truly be internationally recognized after going through a process of modernization, and backed with scientific proof.'

With the deepening of reform and opening up of China, as well as the steady advancement of the 'The Belt and Road' initiative, overseas demand for Chinese medicine is expected to gradually increase. The Traditional Chinese Medicine Internationalization Summit enlightened participants on the development of enhancements to the TCM industry and the potential for Chinese medicines in global markets.