LUZ SAÚDE

(LUZ)
Clinical Haematology: New Specialty Already Available at Hospital da Luz Setúbal

05/31/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

Clinical Haematology: New Specialty Already Available at Hospital da Luz Setúbal

31-05-19

Hospital da Luz Setúbal will have available, from June 5 on, a new specialty: Clinical Haematology. Consultations will be assured by haematologist Paulo Bernardo.

Clinical Haematology is the medical specialty dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the blood and the organs involved. A major part of its activity is developed in oncologic patients - intervening in the diagnosis and treatment of leukaemia and lymphoma -, but it also treats other diseases, such as anaemia.

To schedule appointments, use any of the channels available (app, site, reception desk or phone: 265 509 200).

Place and schedule: Hospital da Luz Setúbal, building B (ground 0), Wednesdays, 9:00-13:00.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:28:02 UTC
