Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Luz Saúde    LUZ   PTEPT0AM0005

LUZ SAÚDE (LUZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Luz Saúde : David Ângelo Integrates the European Society of Temporomandibular Joint Surgeons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

David Ângelo Integrates the European Society of Temporomandibular Joint Surgeons

02-10-18

David Ângelo, stomatologist from Hospital da Luz Setúbal, integrates since September 17 the European Society of Temporomandibular Joint Surgeons (ESTMJS). He is the first Portuguese physician to be accepted in this renowned society, gathering the best specialists in Europe in temporomandibular joint surgery, being approved after evidence providing in Munich.

Besides a PhD Degree completion, other requirements for admission in ESTMJS are a minimum of research articles published in scientific magazines and the regular sharing of clinical results of medical practice. David Ângelo, who completed this May his Doctoral Degree in Maxillofacial Surgery by the Faculty of Medicine from Universidade de Lisboa, combines research in the area of TMJ with the practice of surgery, contributing to the progress of tissue regeneration in this joint.

'The regular sharing of experiences with other members of the society allows continuing cooperation between the different European centres of reference', explains David Ângelo. For Portugal, he highlights, it is therefore important to have a representative in this European society: 'It is frequent for Spanish and British colleagues to handle more complex cases of TMJ surgical intervention. Now, I have ESTMJS recognition to perform any TMJ intervention'.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 17:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUZ SAÚDE
07:53pLUZ SAÚDE : Raquel Gil-Gouveia’s Communication Distinguished in Migraine T..
PU
07:53pLUZ SAÚDE : David Ângelo Integrates the European Society of Temporomandibular Jo..
PU
06:07pLUZ SAÚDE : Filomena Ribeiro Invited Speaker in Congress of the Spanish Society ..
PU
09/26LUZ SAÚDE : What Is and How to Prevent Aortic Aneurysm?
PU
09/19LUZ SAÚDE : Hospital da Luz Physician Co-Author of a Study Published in the Euro..
PU
09/17LUZ SAÚDE : Hospital da Luz Oeiras Provides Once Again Medical Assistance to Cor..
PU
09/17LUZ SAÚDE : Ophthalmologic Surgeries with 3D Technology at Hospital da Luz Setúb..
PU
09/13HOSPITAL DA LUZ SERVICES CERTIFIED B : 2015
PU
09/13LUZ SAÚDE : World Sepsis Day
PU
09/11LUZ SAÚDE : Pain Consultation Available at Hospital da Luz Setúbal
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Essex Property Trust declares $1.44 dividend 
2015Apartment stocks set to cool after 2014 boom? 
2015Essex Property announces San Francisco development deal 
2015Income favorites ponder the idea of rate hikes 
2015Essex Property Trust's (ESS) CEO Michael Schall on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings.. 
Chart LUZ SAÚDE
Duration : Period :
Luz Saúde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUZ SAÚDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Isabel Maria Pereira Aníbal Vaz Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Manuel Baptista Magalhães Correia Chairman
João Paulo da Cunha Leite de Abreu Novais Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Vieira Head-Information Systems & Technologies
Cristina Mesquita Head-Clinical Operations Design & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUZ SAÚDE83.61%618
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)59.72%48 550
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE4.15%32 631
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.72%17 671
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS10.04%14 812
DAVITA2.48%12 357
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.