Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Luz Saúde    LUZ   PTEPT0AM0005

LUZ SAÚDE (LUZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- EUR   0.00%
2014ESPIRITO SANTO SAUDE SGPS SA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Luz Saúde : Fernando Falcão Reis presides over the Portuguese Society of Ophthalmology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:44pm EST

Fernando Falcão Reis presides over the Portuguese Society of Ophthalmology

10-01-19

Fernando Falcão Reis, an ophthalmologist at the Hospital da Luz Póvoa de Varzim, is the new president of the Portuguese Society of Ophthalmology (Sociedade Portuguesa de Oftalmologia - SPO), taking office on the 7th. He will hold office in the 2019-2020 biennium.

A full professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Porto, Fernando Falcão Reis also heads the Ophthalmology Department of the São João Hospital Center. The updating of the statutes, which date back to 1939, and «keeping the SPO functioning with the same dynamism and efficiency that characterized the performance of the previous direction» are the priorities of his direction, according to statements he made to News Farma.

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 23:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUZ SAÚDE
06:44pLUZ SAÚDE : Fernando Falcão Reis presides over the Portuguese Society of Ophthal..
PU
01/08LUZ SAÚDE : Vasco Mascarenhas and Paulo Rego Research Published in the “Am..
PU
01/04LUZ SAÚDE : Vasco Mascarenhas Presides the ESSR Congress in Lisbon
PU
2018LUZ SAÚDE : Hospital da Luz Learning Health Researcher Participates in Publicati..
PU
2018LUZ SAÚDE : Hospital da Luz Coimbra has Available Ultra-fast Dual-energy CT
PU
2018LUZ SAÚDE : Ferreira Santos Presents Campaign at SIC Chanel
PU
2018LUZ SAÚDE : Headache Centre Treats First Patient with Biological Drug
PU
2018LUZ SAÚDE : Hospital da Luz Lisboa Already Had 200 Patients in Clinical Trial
PU
2018LUZ SAÚDE : ERS Recognizes Clinical Excellence to Hospital da Luz Lisboa for the..
PU
2018LUZ SAÚDE : Hospital da Luz is Already in Madeira Island
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Isabel Maria Pereira Aníbal Vaz Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Manuel Baptista Magalhães Correia Chairman
João Paulo da Cunha Leite de Abreu Novais Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Vieira Head-Information Systems & Technologies
Cristina Mesquita Head-Clinical Operations Design & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUZ SAÚDE83.61%0
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION4.59%85 403
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)3.09%44 156
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE6.50%21 458
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS1.58%13 086
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES6.65%11 502
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.