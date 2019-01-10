Luz Saúde : Fernando Falcão Reis presides over the Portuguese Society of Ophthalmology

Fernando Falcão Reis presides over the Portuguese Society of Ophthalmology

Fernando Falcão Reis, an ophthalmologist at the Hospital da Luz Póvoa de Varzim, is the new president of the Portuguese Society of Ophthalmology (Sociedade Portuguesa de Oftalmologia - SPO), taking office on the 7th. He will hold office in the 2019-2020 biennium.

A full professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Porto, Fernando Falcão Reis also heads the Ophthalmology Department of the São João Hospital Center. The updating of the statutes, which date back to 1939, and «keeping the SPO functioning with the same dynamism and efficiency that characterized the performance of the previous direction» are the priorities of his direction, according to statements he made to News Farma.