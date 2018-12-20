Luz Saúde : Ferreira Santos Presents Campaign at SIC Chanel

Ferreira Santos Presents Campaign at SIC Chanel

José Ferreira Santos, the clinical director of Hospital da Luz Setúbal and secretary-general of the Portuguese Society of Cardiology (SPC), presented in TV show 'Edição da Manhã', at SIC Chanel, on December 18, the campaign launched by that institution to teach children and young people to correctly use 112 in emergency situations.

'Tu podes salvar vidas. Sabes como?' (You can save lives. Do you know how?) is the motto of this SPC campaign, consisting of a film produced by youtuber Sir Kazzio. 'If it is obvious to everyone that children recognize 112 as the number they can resort to when somebody suddenly feels ill, we probably don't reckon that they do not know how to do it in practice or how to answer the questions asked when they do it', explained the cardiologist.

Having realised that there is much content of the kind but mainly destined to adults, SPC decided to challenge the youtuber Sir Kazzio to 'explain children what to do, in an amusing and insightful way'. Because in case of stroke or cardiac arrest every minute counts, 112 being the first link in the chain of survival.

