Luz Saúde    LUZ   PTEPT0AM0005

LUZ SAÚDE (LUZ)
Luz Saúde : Filomena Ribeiro Invited Speaker in Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology

10/02/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Filomena Ribeiro Invited Speaker in Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology

02-10-18

Filomena Ribeiro, director of the Ophthalmology Service from Hospital da Luz Lisboa, was an invited speaker at the 94th Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology, were she presented the lecture 'The next frontier: to correct presbyopia in cataract surgery'. Filomena Ribeiro is specialized in implant-refractive surgery (cataract surgery and myopia correction, hypermetropy and astigmatism), exercising also in the units Hospital da Luz Amadora and Oeiras.

In the photo above, from left to right: Ramón Lorente Moore, President of the Spanish Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Juan F. Ramos López and Francisco Hurtado, both from the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology.

Filomena Ribeiro was an invited speaker in the 94th Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology (SEO), which took place in Granada, between 26 and 29 September, were she talked about cataract surgery. 'The next frontier: to correct presbyopia in cataract surgery' was the motto of the communication, by invitation of SEO president, José Luis Encinas Martín. The intervention was made in the scope of the Conference SEO-SOE (Spanish Society of Ophthalmology - European Society of Ophthalmology).

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 16:06:10 UTC
