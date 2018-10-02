Luz Saúde : Filomena Ribeiro Invited Speaker in Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology

Filomena Ribeiro Invited Speaker in Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology

Filomena Ribeiro, director of the Ophthalmology Service from Hospital da Luz Lisboa, was an invited speaker at the 94th Congress of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology, were she presented the lecture 'The next frontier: to correct presbyopia in cataract surgery'. Filomena Ribeiro is specialized in implant-refractive surgery (cataract surgery and myopia correction, hypermetropy and astigmatism), exercising also in the units Hospital da Luz Amadora and Oeiras.

In the photo above, from left to right: Ramón Lorente Moore, President of the Spanish Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Juan F. Ramos López and Francisco Hurtado, both from the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology.

