Luz Saúde : Gynaecological Endoscopy Course with some of the leading specialists

Gynaecological Endoscopy Course with some of the leading specialists

18-01-19

The 21st edition of the Gynaecological Endoscopy Course, regarded as one of the most important of its type today, will be taking place in Lisbon at the Hospital da Luz Lisboa between the 31 January and the 1 February.

Once again, this international course will be run by António Setúbal, Hospital da Luz Lisboa's director of gynaecology and obstetrics, French surgeon Arnaud Wattiez and American surgeon Harry Reich. Wattiez, the acknowledged pioneer of laparoscopy in gynaecology and obstetrics, is chairman of the European Academy of Gynaecological Surgery, and Harry Reich is regarded as the 'father' of laparoscopic surgery.

'The purpose of the Gynaecological Endoscopy Course is easy to summarize: to teach, learn, innovate, discuss and create the future', says António Setúbal. Thus, participants will be able to share experiences on the most important and recent topics in this field in an interactive way. Naturally, the focus will be on endometriosis and various aspects linked to fertility. Sailesh Puntambekar, director of the Galaxy Care Laparoscopy Institute in Pune, India, will talk about his experience in uterus transplants, for example, and Lone Hummelshoj, chief executive of the World Endometriosis Society (WES) and publisher/editor-in-chief of the forum Endometriosis.org, will give her perspective on the evolution of the treatments of this disease.

The agenda for the first day of the course will include two operations (complex endometriosis cases), which will take place in the Hospital da Luz Lisboa's operating ward. The Gynaecological Endoscopy Course takes place twice a year and receives scientific sponsorship from the Portuguese Gynaecology Society. The course is conducted in English.

Program and enrolment