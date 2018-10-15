Luz Saúde : Hospital da Luz Aveiro at the Forefront of Interventional Radiology

Hospital da Luz Aveiro at the Forefront of Interventional Radiology

15-10-18

Hospital da Luz Aveiro has highly specialized professionals in interventional radiology, an area of medicine using imaging methods to guide minimally invasive diagnosis and non-surgical treatment procedures.

Among other procedures, Hospital da Luz Aveiro excels in the performance of liver tumours thermoablation. This is a treatment destined for hepatic tumours such as nodes up to five-seven centimetres, consisting in the insertion of a needle generating an electromagnetic filed at the node to be treated, which heats the tumour up to a hundred degrees inducing its destruction. The procedure, usually, does not require general anaesthesia, but sedation, and takes about 30 to 60 minutes. This technique has been enhanced, as a result of the evolution in technology and the existing medical devices, Hospital da Luz Aveiro benefiting from the most recent technology and highly differentiated professionals prepared to use it.

Nowadays, it is increasingly an alternative to classical resection surgery, especially in patients at surgical risk or previously operated.

Consult the Hospital da Luz Aveiro website for more information on doctors, exams and main areas of activity concerning interventional radiology at this hospital.

And watch the movie on the procedure, with the explanations of Belarmino Gonçalves, radiologist from Hospital da Luz Aveiro.