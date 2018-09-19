Luz Saúde : Hospital da Luz Physician Co-Author of a Study Published in the European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology

Hospital da Luz Physician Co-Author of a Study Published in the European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology

The European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology, renowned scientific magazine of the European Federation of Otorhinolaryngology Societies (EUFOS), published in August a research paper co-authored by Pedro Araújo, physician specialist from Hospital da Luz Lisboa.

Entitled 'Parameters of Skull Vibration-Induced Nystagmus in Normal Subjects', the paper is based on a population study to determine the normality parameters of vibration-induced nystagmus, with the participation of Hospital da Luz collaborators. Besides Pedro Araújo, are also co-authors of this research Enrique Garcia Zamora, Vaneza Pérez Guillén, Maria Fernanda Vargas Gamarra, Magdalena Courel Rauch and Herminio Perez Garrigues, all from the Otoneurology Unit of Hospital Universitário La Fe, in Valencia (Spain), and Victoria Fornéz Ferrer, from the Biostatistical Unit of the Health Research Institute at the same hospital.

Founded in 1864, the European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology publishes original studies of relevant clinical impact. Pedro Araújo is an otorhinolaryngologist specialized in children and adults' audiology, balance disorders and audition rehabilitation.

The paper can be consulted here