Luz Saúde

LUZ SAÚDE

(LUZ)
Luz Saúde : Hospital da Luz Setúbal ensures once more clinical assistance to the Volkswagen Race

05/23/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

Hospital da Luz Setúbal ensures once more clinical assistance to the Volkswagen Race

23-05-19

For the second consecutive year, Hospital da Luz Setúbal is the official medical service provider of the Volkswagen Race, an athletics competition whose 8th edition takes place on June 10 at the facilities of Volkswagen Autoeuropa, in Palmela. The race, with a total length of 10 km, starts at 10 am and will take place on a course set for that purpose in those factory premises and the adjacent industrial park.

In addition to the main competition, the program includes a 4 km walk (starting at 10:15 am), in which participants will tread the interior of the Autoeuropa premises, and a 4x2.5 km relay race, this one starting at 10 am and reserved for Volkswagen Autoeuropa employees and partners invited by the organization.

The youngsters will also be able to participate in the Mini Volkswagen Race (starting at 9:25 am), with an extension of 300 to 1,000 meters, according to the age groups of the small athletes.

As the official medical service provider, Hospital da Luz Setúbal will guarantee the clinical assistance of the event through a medical centre located near the finishing line and equipped with technical and human resources ready to respond to the athletes in need of health assistance throughout the race. Aside from a team made up of one doctor and six nurses, clinical assistance will include a fire brigade, an ambulance and two support vehicles distributed along the track.

Place and date: Volkswagen Autoeuropa (Palmela), June 10

Schedule: 9:25 am (Mini-Race), 10 am (10 km race) and 10:15 am (walk)

Disclaimer

Luz Saúde SA published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 17:37:08 UTC
